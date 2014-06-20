Michael Perez, commonly known as Mike Perez is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under André Galvao, and a representative of the Atos JJ Academy in the sport’s international circuit. Perez earned his reputation as one of the top US competitors of his generation through his wins in important tournaments such as the ADCC US Trials and International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World and Pan American No-Gi Championships.

Michael Perez Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Michael Anthony Perez

Nickname: Perez is often referenced as “el Patron”. The name caught on during the Grappling Pro Championship tournament in 2016, where Mike was cornering team mate Lucas Barbosa. Perez showed up with mustard yellow trousers, a tiger striped collar shirt and his hair combed back, immediately causing people to correlate the visual with that of Pablo Escobar (AKA el Patron).

Lineage: M. Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > L. Dagmar > André Galvão > Mike Perez

Main Achievements:

ADCC US Trials Champion (2013/2015)

IBJJF Pans No Gi Champion (2014 purple)

IBJJF World No Gi Champion (2015 brown, 2014 purple)

USBJJF/IBJJF American No Gi Champion (2014**/2013 purple)

IBJJF World No Gi Championship 2nd Place (2013 purple)

IBJJF World Championship Juvenile 2nd Place (2010)

USBJJF/IBJJF American No Gi Championship 2nd Place (2013* purple, 2011 blue)

USBJJF/IBJJF American Championship 2nd Place (2011 blue)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown)

IBJJF World No Gi Championship 3rd Place (2013* purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown, 2010 blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs

Team/Association: Atos JJ

Mike Perez Biography

Michael Perez was born on September 14, 1992 in Washington DC though he grew up in between Tennessee and Texas, where his parents were located.

During his mid teens, Mike decided he wanted to learn how to defend himself in a physical altercation, choosing to sign on to jiu jitsu classes with Paul Thomas and Brandon Mullins for that effect. It was under the tutelage of these two coaches, at Westside MMA academy that Perez became embedded in grappling culture, going on to add wrestling to his daily routine – competing for Morton Ranch High School during his senior year.

As time went by Perez’ desire to become a full time athlete grew, and finding about Team Lloyd Irvin‘s “Medal Chasers” program in Maryland – which offered shelter, food, training and competition registration fees, he decided to apply. After his acceptance, Perez moved with all his possessions to “The Jungle”, the athletes house at TLI where he arrived as a blue belt.

In 2013 Mike decided to leave the Team Lloyd Irvin base camp, claiming maladaptation to the Maryland weather, and the long distance from friends and family. He found a new home in San Diego, California which was rapidly becoming the sport’s Mecca. He joined the Atos Jiu Jitsu Academy of André and Angélica Galvao.

Enjoying very fruitful competitive years defending the Atos flag Mike Perez earned both his purple and brown belts, conquering also the “Atos Brown Belt of the Year Award” in 2016. His constant positive performances in the coloured belt divisions of the sport made way for his promotion to black belt, shortly after the ADCC tournament world finals in which Perez participated, on October 2017.

Michael Perez Grappling Record 0 WINS BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION WINS 1 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

1 ( 100 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Michael Perez Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 13622 Patrick Gaudio Patrick Gaudio L Pen ACBJJ 8 O95KG 4F 2017

Michael Perez vs Gordon Ryan (2015)



Michael Perez Black Belt Promotion

