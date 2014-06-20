Sergio Ardila-Ibarra is a former freestyle wrestler and a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Roan Carneiro, specialising in the no-gi facet of the sport. Born in Bucaramanga – Colombia, Ardila-Ibarra managed to achieve important titles in both wrestling and jiu jitsu becoming an All American collegiate athlete and an IBJJF No-Gi World Champion as a purple belt (2014) while working full time as a lawyer, also earning podium placements at the prestigious ADCC US Trials. Sergio is also the older brother of Paul Ardila-Ibarra, another accomplished grappler.

Sergio Ardila-Ibarra Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Sergio Ardila-Ibarra

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Murilo Bustamante > Roan Carneiro > Sergio Ardila-Ibarra

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2014 purple)

IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Champion (2012 purple)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2015 brown)

ADCC US Trials 3rd Place (2015/2014)

Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Passing/Knee Slide

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: American Top Team (ATT)

Sergio Ardila-Ibarra Biography

Sergio Ardila-Ibarra was born on June 23, 1989 in Bucaramanga, Colombia the country where he lived the first 11 years of his life.

Throughout his childhood and early teenage years Sergio was tremendously focused on his studies choosing not to play sports competitively. That would change at 17, during his senior year at highschool when he joined his school’s wrestling team.

By his own admission Ardila became obsessed with wrestling, training/drilling anywhere and everywhere he could. His hard work paid off when he was classed as his school’s “Most Improved Wrestler” that year. His love for wrestling would later earn him the label of NCWA All American, and an SEC title.

Sergio’s first college year was attended at a school without a wrestling program. Being fully embedded in the sport, he looked for an alternative that presented itself in the form of Brazilian jiu jitsu. Adrila explained:

“One day, I saw some people doing what looked a lot like wrestling without shoes in the college’s martial arts room. I needed an outlet to channel my newfound passion & obsession with grappling. I would think about techniques and moves all day, and I wanted to be able to apply them. I went in and found out they were practising no-gi jiu jitsu.” – Sergio Ardila-Ibarra (2017 interview to BJJ Heroes).

With an increased interest in jiu jitsu, Sergio started researching the sport and its different outlets, particularly mixed martial arts (MMA) on television. He decided to look into finding an adequate program, locking in on that of former UFC fighter Junior Assunção. 6 months into his BJJ training he joined Roan Carneiro’s (Jucão) American Top Team gym – another former UFC title contender, who became his mentor from there on.

After 1 year training regularly submission grappling Sergio moved towns to pursue his freestyle wrestling goals. He remained away for 5 years, though still keeping regular access to Roan’s teachings and being graded by Jucão. During these 5 years Ardila-Ibarra carried on training and competing in both sports regularly, while working towards a law degree (and later practising law as well). His intense schedule earned Sergio his black belt in BJJ on December 2015.

Sergio Ardila Grappling Record 6 WINS BY POINTS

1 ( 17 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

3 ( 50 %)

BY DECISION

2 ( 33 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Botinha 100 3 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 4 LOSSES BY POINTS

1 ( 25 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 25 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 25 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 25 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Palm to palm 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Sergio Ardila Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 6960 Magid Hage L Points ADCC US Trials 77KG SF 2015 10493 Francisco Iturralde Francisco Iturralde L Pts: 0x0, Adv NoGi Worlds 79KG R1 2016 11459 Vagner Rocha L Palm to palm EBI 11 77KG 1/4F 2017 11912 Issa Able L Referee Decision ADCC WC Trials 77KG R2 2017 6953 Eddie Fyvie W Botinha ADCC US Trials 77KG R1 2015 6955 Jason Patino W Referee Decision ADCC US Trials 77KG 1/8F 2015 6959 AJ Agazarm AJ Agazarm W Pts: 2x0 ADCC US Trials 77KG 1/4F 2015 6962 Jonathan Satava Jonathan Satava W Botinha ADCC US Trials 77KG 3RD 2015 6963 Nathan Orchard D --- Kakuto Challenge 77KG RR 2015 6964 Ruben Alvarez D --- Kakuto Challenge 77KG RR 2015 10922 Rafael Rosendo W Referee Decision F2W Pro 20 77KG SPF 2017 11453 Richie Martinez Richie Martinez W Botinha EBI 11 77KG R1 2017

Sergio Ardila ADCC Trials 2014

