Seif Eddine Houmine Becomes First Morrocan IBJJF World Champion

OCTOBER 8, 2024, after both the #1 and the #2 podium placers of this year’s IBJJF World Championships ultra-heavyweight division tested positive for performance enhancers and were officially stripped of their medals (more on #1 Yatan Bueno PED testing here and #2 Pedro Alex here) last month, the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation has now announced who will be the official gold medalist. The most prestigious title in our sport will be bestowed on Seif-Eddine Houmine of Morocco, who had lost in the semi-finals to Yatan (the now-suspended former champion) in a peculiar disqualification after being given 4 penalties for holding on to his opponent’s belt for too long.

The 36-year-old Seif-Eddine Houmine (50-17-0) is now the first Moroccan IBJJF World Champion in the adult black belt division and the second African to win the event after Angola’s Joao Roque conquered the title back in 1997.

According to the latest IBJJF press release (read here) the new standings of the 2024 IBJJF World Championships are as follows:

1st place – Seif-Eddine Houmine

2nd place: Guilherme Augusto

3rd place – Kjetil Lydvo

3rd place – Helder Jose Junior “Tropeco”