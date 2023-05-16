Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Cassio Felipe Costa

Cássio Felipe Sousa Costa, commonly known as Felipe Costa or by the nickname “Laranjinha” (meaning Little Orange in Portuguese), is a professional jiu-jitsu player and a black belt under Alexandre “Xande” Ribeiro, who represents the Six Blades team in the sport’s global circuit. Costa first made waves in grappling as a brown belt (2021), competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit where he conquered numerous important titles, a trend he maintained as a black belt.

Felipe “Laranjinha” Costa Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Cássio Felipe Sousa Costa

Nickname: Felipe is commonly known as “Laranjinha” (little orange), a label that dates back to Costa’s childhood and early beginnings in jiu-jitsu. At the time, the kids’ group was just starting, and Felipe was the only orange belt in the squad, so the senior teammates began calling him little orange. The name transpired in a few tournaments leading other squad members to use it as well, and later friends and family.

Lineage: C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Royler Gracie > Saulo RibeiroAlexandre Ribeiro > Felipe Costa

Main Achievements:

  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2021 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021* brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Six Blades

Felipe Costa Biography

Felipe Costa was born on October 29, 1999, in São Luís a town located in Brazil’s northeastern region of Maranhão.

As a child, Felipe was a big football (soccer) fan and practitioner, a sport he played alongside BJJ for a number of years. Costa competed for a local team and won a few MVP awards at the time but as he developed into his teenage years, his love for the grappling pajamas drove him away from the pitch.

Felipe started training jiu-jitsu at the age of 10 (2010). At the time a new martial arts gym had opened near his home – Gracie Barra affiliate – and Costa’ s sister decided to give it a try. Felipe was younger and curious about the combat sports offered on the school’s schedule, so he decided to tag along as well. Although there were different styles on offer, Felipe was immediately drawn to jiu-jitsu.

Ivaldo Alves was Felipe Costa’s first instructor at Gracie Barra São Luís do Maranhão and the man who led Laranjinha from white to brown belt. Despite his desire to become a full-time jiu-jitsu athlete from early on, he was convinced by his mother to finish his academic studies before leaving his town to pursue his grappling dreams.

At the age of 16, Felipe met fellow BJJ athlete, Victor Hugo, through a common sponsor for some time. The two became close friends and remained in contact even as Hugo moved to the United States to pursue his pro career. In 2020, Costa finally finished his degree in physiotherapy and was gearing up toward making jiu-jitsu his full-time occupation. Through Victor, Laranjinha was able to connect to BJJ legend Xande Ribeiro and was invited to become a part of the Six Blades team.

Felipe Costa joined the Six Blades squad at the start of 2021 and earned his black belt from Xande Ribeiro on June 2022.

Felipe Costa Grappling Record

22 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    5 (23%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (14%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    11 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (9%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (5%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

11 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Armbar
45
5
#86e620
Triangle
18
2
#5AD3D1
Katagatame
18
2
#d1212a
Choke from back
9
1
#fad11b
Mounted X choke
9
1
11
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
12 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (17%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Katagatame
17
1
#86e620
RNC
17
1
#5AD3D1
Outside heel hook
17
1
#d1212a
Triangle
17
1
#fad11b
Choke from back
17
1
#f58822
Arm in Ezekiel
17
1
6
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Felipe Costa Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
33685Igor SchneiderIgor SchneiderLPts: 0x0, AdvAustin SMOABS4F2022
34738Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLKatagatameJJ Con100KGF2022
34798Vinicius TratorVinicius TratorLRNCJJ Con NG97KGSF2022
35562Fellipe TrovoFellipe TrovoLPts: 2x0NoGi Pan97KGSF2022
35575Mike PerezLOutside heel hookNoGi PanABS8F2022
35890Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLTriangleHouston FOABSSF2022
35914Francisco CuneoFrancisco CuneoLPointsHouston FNGOABSSF2022
36741Henrique CardosoHenrique CardosoLPts: 4x0NoGi WorldsABS8F2022
36869Henrique CardosoHenrique CardosoLPts: 4x0NoGi Worlds97KGSF2022
37696Javier BarterLChoke from backMemphis Open100KGSF2023
37704Elder CruzElder CruzLPts: 0x0, AdvMemphis OpenABSR12023
38419Erich MunisErich MunisLArm in EzekielPan American100KGF2023
33680Alexandre SantosAlexandre SantosWArmbarAustin SMO100KGF2022
34735Wildemar SantosWAdvJJ Con100KG4F2022
34736Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWPts: 6x6, AdvJJ Con100KGSF2022
35569Justin LabacWArmbarNoGi PanABSR12022
35910Hunter NewtonWPointsHouston FNGOABS4F2022
36735Calon SabinoWPts: 2x0NoGi WorldsABSR12022
36861Thomas BracherWAdvNoGi Worlds97KG8F2022
36866Eliot KellyEliot KellyWTriangleNoGi Worlds97KG4F2022
37830Davi CabralDavi CabralWReferee DecisionDallas Open100KGSF2023
37832Steffen BantaWPts: 0x0, PenDallas Open100KGF2023
37868Christian TorresWArmbarNewBreedABSR12023
37869Eric ValdezWKatagatameNewBreedABS4F2023
37870Joshua RichardsWPointsNewBreedABSSF2023
37871David EversWPointsNewBreedABSF2023
38412Paulo AndreWChoke from backPan American100KGR12023
38415Chris PassarelloWKatagatamePan American100KG4F2023
38417Davi CabralDavi CabralWReferee DecisionPan American100KGSF2023
39140Josiah SantosWArmbarChicago SPO100KGSF2023
39142Carlos TassoneWTriangleChicago SPO100KGF2023
39152Carlos TassoneWPointsChicago SPOABS4F2023
39154Charles MurdockWMounted X chokeChicago SPOABSSF2023
39765Marcos GoulartWArmbarHouston Open100KGF2023
