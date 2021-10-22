Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Damion Oranday

Damion Oranday is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Lucas Lepri as well as a representative of the Alliance team in the sport’s international circuit, who is also the co-founder of the Oranday Bros Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Port Neches, TX., a team he started alongside his family (Austin Oranday [brother], Camryn Oranday [sister], Bambi Renee Oranday Martin [mother], and Aaron Martin [stepfather]). Although successful during his colored belt career, Oranday gained worldwide notoriety in the sport during his black belt debut year, when he conquered wins over big names of the sport such as Keven Carrasco, Daniel Maira, Rodrigo Gortari, to name a few.

Damion Oranday Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Damion Shaun Oranday

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson GracieSergio Bolão > Mauro Chueng > Elan Santiago > Lucas Lepri > Damion Oranday

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Oklahoma Open (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Oklahoma Open NOGI (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Atlanra Summer Open NOGI (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Open NOGI (2021)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2021)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2014)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2014)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2013)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2014)

Favorite Position/Techniques: Footlocks

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance / Oranday Bros

Damion Oranday Biography

Damion Oranday was born on October 30, 1997, in Port Arthur, Texas, United States, but spent his formative years in Houston, TX.

As he grew up during the early growth of mixed martial arts, a time when the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was starting to gain notoriety within American culture, Damion picked up a liking for combat sports. By the time he was 11-years-old, Oranday’s fascination for fighting had him joining both karate and jiu-jitsu schools, along with his brother Austin, two sports in which he would excel.

Coaches Jorden Rivas and Robert Yamashita were Damion’s first jiu-jitsu instructors, and it was Robert who graded Oranday with his blue belt. Not long after this promotion in BJJ class, Damion would earn his black belt in goju-ryu karate.

In 2015 Damion and his family attended a Lucas Lepri seminar in Houston. Galvanized by that first contact with the legendary lightweight, Oranday would later request to prepare for the 2016 Pan American Championships camp at Lepri’s academy in North Carolina, a request that was accepted this way starting a long-standing relationship between Lucas and the Oranday family.

2016 was a fruitful year for the Orandays as it also marked their autonomy in the world of martial arts entrepreneurship. It was that year, more precisely in April, that Damion and his family started their business venture with the Oranday Bros Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Port Neches, TX.

After 5 years under the guidance of Lucas Lepri, on April 17, 2021, Damion Oranday was promoted to black belt by the Alliance – Charlotte, NC, team leader.

Damion Oranday Grappling Record

19 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (11%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (11%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    15 (79%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

15 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Damion Oranday Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
25803Richar NogueiraRichar NogueiraLTriangleN.Orleans Open70KGSF2021
25832Marvin CastellLDead orchardN.Orleans NGO67KGF2021
26063Silvio DuranSilvio DuranLAdvMiami Open70KGSF2021
26336Luan SilvaLPts: 6x4Atlanta Open70KG4F2021
26353Gialysson FreitasGialysson FreitasLArmbarAtlanta OpenABSSF2021
26375Francisco CuneoLPointsAtlanta NGOABSSF2021
26432Leo SilvaLeo SilvaLReferee DecisionOklahoma OpenABSSF2021
26437Rafael LovatoRafael LovatoLKatagatameOklahoma NGOABSSF2021
26450Richar NogueiraRichar NogueiraLPts: 10x4American Nats70KG4F2021
26511Elijah TagalogLInside heel hookAmerican NGN67KGF2021
26723David MoslehLPts: 4x2Austin Open70KG4F2021
26753David MoslehLPts: 4x4, AdvAustin NGO67KGF2021
26789Malachi EdmondMalachi EdmondLChoke from backOrlando Open70KGF2021
28016Gabriel SousaGabriel SousaLPts: 10x2NoGi Worlds67KGSF2021
25829Alvaro TautivaWToe holdN.Orleans NGO67KG4F2021
25830Orlando CastilloWToe holdN.Orleans NGO67KGSF2021
26062Thiago CintraWAdvMiami Open70KG4F2021
26350Julian SynanWArmbarAtlanta OpenABS4F2021
26358Logan SantosWArmbarAtlanta NGO67KGSF2021
26359Keven CarrascoKeven CarrascoWInside heel hookAtlanta NGO67KGF2021
26372Chris HarasztiWOutside heel hookAtlanta NGOABSR12021
26373Estevan MartinezEstevan MartinezWPts: 2x0Atlanta NGOABS4F2021
26424Silvio DuranSilvio DuranWToe holdOklahoma Open70KGF2021
26428Vincent SaenzWToe holdOklahoma OpenABS4F2021
26434Matheus GalvaoWOutside heel hookOklahoma NGO73KGF2021
26448Jacob SandovalWKneebarAmerican Nats70KGR12021
26509Frank RosenthalFrank RosenthalWPts: 0x0, AdvAmerican NGN67KGSF2021
26751David MoslehWPts: 4x2Austin NGO67KGRR2021
26752Orlando CastilloWInside heel hookAustin NGO67KGRR2021
27651Daniel MairaDaniel MairaWToe holdAtlanta SMNG73KGSF2021
27653Rodrigo GortariWOutside heel hookAtlanta SMNG73KGF2021
28009Charles MurdockWInside heel hookNoGi Worlds67KG8F2021
28013Winson RamosWInside heel hookNoGi Worlds67KG4F2021
