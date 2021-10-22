Damion Oranday is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Lucas Lepri as well as a representative of the Alliance team in the sport’s international circuit, who is also the co-founder of the Oranday Bros Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Port Neches, TX., a team he started alongside his family (Austin Oranday [brother], Camryn Oranday [sister], Bambi Renee Oranday Martin [mother], and Aaron Martin [stepfather]). Although successful during his colored belt career, Oranday gained worldwide notoriety in the sport during his black belt debut year, when he conquered wins over big names of the sport such as Keven Carrasco, Daniel Maira, Rodrigo Gortari, to name a few.
Damion Oranday Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Damion Shaun Oranday
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie> Sergio Bolão > Mauro Chueng > Elan Santiago > Lucas Lepri > Damion Oranday
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF Oklahoma Open (2021)
- 1st Place IBJJF Oklahoma Open NOGI (2021)
- 1st Place IBJJF Atlanra Summer Open NOGI (2021)
- 1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Open NOGI (2021)
- 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2021)
- 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021)
Main Achievements (Juvenile):
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2014)
- 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2014)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2013)
- 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2014)
Favorite Position/Techniques: Footlocks
Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Alliance / Oranday Bros
Damion Oranday Biography
Damion Oranday was born on October 30, 1997, in Port Arthur, Texas, United States, but spent his formative years in Houston, TX.
As he grew up during the early growth of mixed martial arts, a time when the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was starting to gain notoriety within American culture, Damion picked up a liking for combat sports. By the time he was 11-years-old, Oranday’s fascination for fighting had him joining both karate and jiu-jitsu schools, along with his brother Austin, two sports in which he would excel.
Coaches Jorden Rivas and Robert Yamashita were Damion’s first jiu-jitsu instructors, and it was Robert who graded Oranday with his blue belt. Not long after this promotion in BJJ class, Damion would earn his black belt in goju-ryu karate.
In 2015 Damion and his family attended a Lucas Lepri seminar in Houston. Galvanized by that first contact with the legendary lightweight, Oranday would later request to prepare for the 2016 Pan American Championships camp at Lepri’s academy in North Carolina, a request that was accepted this way starting a long-standing relationship between Lucas and the Oranday family.
2016 was a fruitful year for the Orandays as it also marked their autonomy in the world of martial arts entrepreneurship. It was that year, more precisely in April, that Damion and his family started their business venture with the Oranday Bros Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Port Neches, TX.
After 5 years under the guidance of Lucas Lepri, on April 17, 2021, Damion Oranday was promoted to black belt by the Alliance – Charlotte, NC, team leader.
Damion Oranday Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
2 (11%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (11%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
15 (79%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
15 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
5 (36%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (14%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
6 (43%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (7%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Damion Oranday Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|25803
|Richar NogueiraRichar Nogueira
|L
|Triangle
|N.Orleans Open
|70KG
|SF
|2021
|25832
|Marvin Castell
|L
|Dead orchard
|N.Orleans NGO
|67KG
|F
|2021
|26063
|Silvio DuranSilvio Duran
|L
|Adv
|Miami Open
|70KG
|SF
|2021
|26336
|Luan Silva
|L
|Pts: 6x4
|Atlanta Open
|70KG
|4F
|2021
|26353
|Gialysson FreitasGialysson Freitas
|L
|Armbar
|Atlanta Open
|ABS
|SF
|2021
|26375
|Francisco Cuneo
|L
|Points
|Atlanta NGO
|ABS
|SF
|2021
|26432
|Leo SilvaLeo Silva
|L
|Referee Decision
|Oklahoma Open
|ABS
|SF
|2021
|26437
|Rafael LovatoRafael Lovato
|L
|Katagatame
|Oklahoma NGO
|ABS
|SF
|2021
|26450
|Richar NogueiraRichar Nogueira
|L
|Pts: 10x4
|American Nats
|70KG
|4F
|2021
|26511
|Elijah Tagalog
|L
|Inside heel hook
|American NGN
|67KG
|F
|2021
|26723
|David Mosleh
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|Austin Open
|70KG
|4F
|2021
|26753
|David Mosleh
|L
|Pts: 4x4, Adv
|Austin NGO
|67KG
|F
|2021
|26789
|Malachi EdmondMalachi Edmond
|L
|Choke from back
|Orlando Open
|70KG
|F
|2021
|28016
|Gabriel SousaGabriel Sousa
|L
|Pts: 10x2
|NoGi Worlds
|67KG
|SF
|2021
|25829
|Alvaro Tautiva
|W
|Toe hold
|N.Orleans NGO
|67KG
|4F
|2021
|25830
|Orlando Castillo
|W
|Toe hold
|N.Orleans NGO
|67KG
|SF
|2021
|26062
|Thiago Cintra
|W
|Adv
|Miami Open
|70KG
|4F
|2021
|26350
|Julian Synan
|W
|Armbar
|Atlanta Open
|ABS
|4F
|2021
|26358
|Logan Santos
|W
|Armbar
|Atlanta NGO
|67KG
|SF
|2021
|26359
|Keven CarrascoKeven Carrasco
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Atlanta NGO
|67KG
|F
|2021
|26372
|Chris Haraszti
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Atlanta NGO
|ABS
|R1
|2021
|26373
|Estevan MartinezEstevan Martinez
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Atlanta NGO
|ABS
|4F
|2021
|26424
|Silvio DuranSilvio Duran
|W
|Toe hold
|Oklahoma Open
|70KG
|F
|2021
|26428
|Vincent Saenz
|W
|Toe hold
|Oklahoma Open
|ABS
|4F
|2021
|26434
|Matheus Galvao
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Oklahoma NGO
|73KG
|F
|2021
|26448
|Jacob Sandoval
|W
|Kneebar
|American Nats
|70KG
|R1
|2021
|26509
|Frank RosenthalFrank Rosenthal
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|American NGN
|67KG
|SF
|2021
|26751
|David Mosleh
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|Austin NGO
|67KG
|RR
|2021
|26752
|Orlando Castillo
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Austin NGO
|67KG
|RR
|2021
|27651
|Daniel MairaDaniel Maira
|W
|Toe hold
|Atlanta SMNG
|73KG
|SF
|2021
|27653
|Rodrigo Gortari
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Atlanta SMNG
|73KG
|F
|2021
|28009
|Charles Murdock
|W
|Inside heel hook
|NoGi Worlds
|67KG
|8F
|2021
|28013
|Winson Ramos
|W
|Inside heel hook
|NoGi Worlds
|67KG
|4F
|2021