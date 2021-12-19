Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Keith Krikorian

Keith Krikorian is a professional grappler and a back belt in jiu-jitsu under Richie “Boogeyman” Martinez of the 10th Planet Team. An experienced athlete under the submission-only and EBI ruleset, Krikorian first made waves in the sport while competing at the ADCC United States Trials as a colored belt, where he conquered 2 second places (2018 & 2019), performances that earned Keith an invitation for the ADCC World Championships of 2019. Keith would later earn the rank of black belt and continue to prove his worth on the professional circuit.

Keith Krikorian Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Keith Krikorian

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > JJ Machado > Eddie Bravo > Richie Martinez > Keith Krikorian

Main Achievements (Pro-Circuit):

  • 1st Place High Rollerz 10K (2021)
  • 1st Place Onnit Invitational (2018)
  • 1st Place Show the Art Finishers 6 (2018)
  • 1st Place Ultimate Mat Warriors 6 (2021)
  • 2nd Place ADCC EC Trials (2018 / 2021)
  • 2nd Place ADCC WC Trials (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place SJJIF World Championships NOGI (2018 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championships NOGI (2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Featherweight (67.5 kg / 149 lbs)

Team/Association: 10th Planet

Keith Krikorian Biography

Keith Krikorian was born on October 14, 1997, in San Diego, California, USA.

Drawn to combat sports from an early age, Keith started boxing as a 9-year-old, pursuing the Sweet Science competitively in the amateur circuit for a number of years. During this period, Krikorian also added other striking sports to his tool kit such as kickboxing and muay Thai with the long-term goal of competing in mixed martial arts.

During high school, Keith finally started training in mixed martial arts, a discipline that led him to jiu-jitsu under the guidance of Shannon Gugerty. As part of his grappling introduction, Krikorian also decided to join his school’s wrestling team, competing extensively in the folkstyle ruleset.

During his progression in jiu-jitsu, Keith worked with the aforementioned Gugerty as well as Walel Watson before finding his way to instructor Richie Martinez of 10th Planet, the man responsible for much of Krikorian’s sporting success.

Under the guidance of Martinez, Krikorian earned his purple, brown, and black belts, the latter in October 2020.

NOTE REGARDING KEITH KRIKORIAN’S RECORD

Traditionally, the records displayed in BJJ Heroes’ profiles have only accounted for adult black belt matches as these signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Keith Krikorian, however, is a special case as he’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since he was a colored belt.

This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for Keith’s match records.

Considering the level of opposition and the extensive list of professional athletes Krikorian overcame from early on in his career, we believed it would be beneficial to have a few of those matches included on his profile, prior to his black belt promotion. Please take into account that any result prior to October 2020, was done as a colored belt.

Keith Krikorian Grappling Record

31 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (13%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    23 (74%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    4 (13%)

23 SUBMISSIONS WINS

9 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (22%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (44%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (11%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    2 (22%)

4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Keith Krikorian Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
18077Ethan CrelinstenEthan CrelinstenLPts: 3x0ADCC EC Trials66KGF2018
19042N. RyanLRNCADCC WC Trials66KGF2019
21814Augusto MendesAugusto MendesLKatagatameADCC66KGR12019
21851Marcus AlmeidaMarcus AlmeidaLArmbarADCCABSR12019
22455Tex JohnsonTex JohnsonLEBI/OTBJJ FanaticsABSR12019
22714Ethan CrelinstenEthan CrelinstenLRNCShugyo Inv.ABSF2019
27068Kennedy MacielKennedy MacielLEBI/OTEmerald City65KGSF2021
28658Cole AbateLPts: 10x0ADCC EC Trials66KGF2021
29148Kade RuotoloKade RuotoloLReferee DecisionGrappleFest73KGSPF2021
18057Jimmy SantiagoWDarce chokeADCC EC Trials66KGR12018
18063Damon MorganWArmbarADCC EC Trials66KGR22018
18068Luis QuinonesWRNCADCC EC Trials66KG8F2018
18072J. OcasioWOutside heel hookADCC EC Trials66KG4F2018
18075Sal GuerrieroWInside heel hookADCC EC Trials66KGSF2018
19036James BarnesWPts: 3x0ADCC WC Trials66KGR12019
19038Aaron PhillipsWRNCADCC WC Trials66KGR22019
19039Ronnie LaBellaWPts: 3x0ADCC WC Trials66KG8F2019
19040P. SerranoWDarce chokeADCC WC Trials66KG4F2019
19041Sal GuerrieroWTriangleADCC WC Trials66KGSF2019
22710Josh BacallaoWInside heel hookShugyo Inv.ABS4F2019
22712Max RohskopfWDarce chokeShugyo Inv.ABSSF2019
23987Rafael DomingosWNo arm triangleSUG 18N/ASPF2020
24894Roberto HernandezWArmbarUMW 6ABSR12020
24895Elias AndersonWInside heel hookUMW 6ABS4F2020
24896Derek RayfieldWArmbarUMW 6ABSSF2020
24897Kevin BerbrichWEBI/OTUMW 6ABSF2020
24898R. DegleWInside heel hookSin City Inv.N/ASPF2020
26837Joey McKayWEBI/OTSUG 25N/ASPF2021
27058Suraj BudhramWRNCEmerald City65KGR12021
27065Estevan MartinezEstevan MartinezWEBI/OTEmerald City65KG4F2021
28611Samuel DavisWRNCADCC EC Trials66KGR12021
28622Andrew FrancoWSubmissionADCC EC Trials66KGR22021
28635Jake NortonWInside heel hookADCC EC Trials66KGR32021
28644Wilson SojoWPts: 3x0ADCC EC Trials66KGR42021
28652Ben EddyWPts: 2x0ADCC EC Trials66KG4F2021
28656Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoWRNCADCC EC Trials66KGSF2021
29493Dane LeakWEBI/OTHigh Rollerz 10K77KGR12021
29495G. KarakhanianWRNCHigh Rollerz 10K77KG4F2021
29497Jordan WirthWInside heel hookHigh Rollerz 10K77KGSF2021
29498Kieran KichukKieran KichukWInside heel hookHigh Rollerz 10K77KGF2021
