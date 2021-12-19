Keith Krikorian is a professional grappler and a back belt in jiu-jitsu under Richie “Boogeyman” Martinez of the 10th Planet Team. An experienced athlete under the submission-only and EBI ruleset, Krikorian first made waves in the sport while competing at the ADCC United States Trials as a colored belt, where he conquered 2 second places (2018 & 2019), performances that earned Keith an invitation for the ADCC World Championships of 2019. Keith would later earn the rank of black belt and continue to prove his worth on the professional circuit.

Keith Krikorian Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Keith Krikorian

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > JJ Machado > Eddie Bravo > Richie Martinez > Keith Krikorian

Main Achievements (Pro-Circuit):

1st Place High Rollerz 10K (2021)

1st Place Onnit Invitational (2018)

1st Place Show the Art Finishers 6 (2018)

1st Place Ultimate Mat Warriors 6 (2021)

2nd Place ADCC EC Trials (2018 / 2021)

2nd Place ADCC WC Trials (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place SJJIF World Championships NOGI (2018 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championships NOGI (2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Featherweight (67.5 kg / 149 lbs)

Team/Association: 10th Planet

Keith Krikorian Biography

Keith Krikorian was born on October 14, 1997, in San Diego, California, USA.

Drawn to combat sports from an early age, Keith started boxing as a 9-year-old, pursuing the Sweet Science competitively in the amateur circuit for a number of years. During this period, Krikorian also added other striking sports to his tool kit such as kickboxing and muay Thai with the long-term goal of competing in mixed martial arts.

During high school, Keith finally started training in mixed martial arts, a discipline that led him to jiu-jitsu under the guidance of Shannon Gugerty. As part of his grappling introduction, Krikorian also decided to join his school’s wrestling team, competing extensively in the folkstyle ruleset.

During his progression in jiu-jitsu, Keith worked with the aforementioned Gugerty as well as Walel Watson before finding his way to instructor Richie Martinez of 10th Planet, the man responsible for much of Krikorian’s sporting success.

Under the guidance of Martinez, Krikorian earned his purple, brown, and black belts, the latter in October 2020.

NOTE REGARDING KEITH KRIKORIAN’S RECORD

Traditionally, the records displayed in BJJ Heroes’ profiles have only accounted for adult black belt matches as these signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Keith Krikorian, however, is a special case as he’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since he was a colored belt.

This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for Keith’s match records.

Considering the level of opposition and the extensive list of professional athletes Krikorian overcame from early on in his career, we believed it would be beneficial to have a few of those matches included on his profile, prior to his black belt promotion. Please take into account that any result prior to October 2020, was done as a colored belt.