Gabrielle Lima, commonly known as Gabi McComb is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Letícia Ribeiro and Fabrício Camões, being also one of the main representatives of the famous Gracie Humaitá female team. McComb made waves in the sport’s lower belt ranks by winning some of the top tournaments in jiu jitsu, including wins at the IBJJF World Championship, World No-Gi, Pans, South American and the CBJJ Brazilian Nationals.

Gabi McComb Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Gabrielle McComb Lima

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Vinicius Aieta > Letícia Ribeiro > Gabi McComb

Lineage 2: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Fabrício Camões > Gabi McComb

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2016** purple, 2014* blue)

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF Juvenile World Champion (2013)

IBJJF Pans Champion (2018**/2017** brown, 2016* purple, 2015 blue)

IBJJF South American Champion (2015** purple)

CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Champion (2015** purple)

CBJJ Juvenile Brazilian Nationals Champion (2014**)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2016 purple)

IBJJF American Nationals Champion (2016** purple)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam LA Champion (2016 purple)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2014 blue)

IBJJF Pans Championship 2nd Place (2016 purple, 2015* blue)

CBJJ Juvenile Brazilian Nationals 2nd Place (2013**)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam LA 2nd Place (2017)

EBI Flyweight Tournament 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF Juvenile World Championship 3rd Place (2013*)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Favorite Position/Technique: Good Overall Game

Team/Association: Gracie Humaitá

Gabi McComb Biography

Gabrielle McComb Lima was born on October 03, 1997 in Manaus, capital city of Amazonas State on the banks of the Negro River in northwestern Brazil.

The first McComb family member to train jiu jitsu was Gabi’s older sister Andrea (who later opened her own BJJ academy). Andrea was training at the time with coach Alberto Valle at a social project led by the local police department, a group called Acadepol. One day Gabi tagged along with her sister and was almost immediately fascinated with jiu jitsu. Soon after this first contact with the sport, at the age of 8, Gabrielle joined the classroom.

Although Gabi did not seek a competitive platform at first, when she did McComb became fully focused on the local tournament scene, competing and training as often as she could. It was also through jiu jitsu’s tournament circuit that Gabi met Paulo Gabriel, She was 15 years old at the time. Paulo who became her partner for the years ahead.

As a juvenile blue belt Gabrielle’s career started taking off, it was also around then that she started training more often with her sister Andrea McComb – who promoted Gabi to purple belt.

In 2016 after very positive results competing as a purple belt, Gabi McComb met with Leticia Ribeiro and discussed the possibility of moving to the US. Ribeiro and her husband Fabrício Morango received McComb and her boyfriend Paulo Gabriel with open arms, starting a long lasting relationship with the Gracie Humaitá South Bay academy.

On June 2018, after strong performances competing in the brown belt circuit, Gabi McComb and Paulo Gabriel were promoted to black belt by coaches Letícia Ribeiro and Fabrício “Morango” Camões.

Gabrielle McComb vs Renata Marinho 2016



Gabrielle McComb Match @World Championship 2015

