Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Henrique Betta

BJJ Heroes,
198 1
Nicholas Meregali Instructionals

Luiz Henrique Betta da Silva, commonly known as Henrique Betta, is a professional grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Rodrigo Feijão who made a name for himself in the sport while competing in the Gi circuit, particularly in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) league where he conquered numerous Grand Slam Tour medals in his black belt rookie year (2024). The same season when he won his first Brazilian National title under the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF / CBJJ).

Henrique Betta Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Luiz Henrique Betta da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > Rodrigo Feijão > Henrique Betta

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2024)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2024)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2024)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2024)
  • 3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2024)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, IST (2024)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, DLS (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2023 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2023 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021* brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Knee-Cut Guard Pass

Weight Division: Peso Super-Pesado (100.50 kg / 222.00 lb)

Team/Association: Clube Feijão

Henrique Betta Biography

Henrique Betta was born on November 13, 1998, in Porciúncula, a small Brazilian municipality on Rio de Janeiro’s state border with Minas Gerais.

As a child, Henrique was a handful and his parents quickly included sports in his daily routine. Jiu-jitsu was one of such activities, which he started at 6, he was also an avid karate and football (soccer) player up until his 16th birthday when he opted to focus his efforts on BJJ.

Rafael Gonçalves was Henrique’s first instructor, responsible for his promotions across all the kids’ belts.

When he was a juvenile blue belt, Betta attended a Leo Santos workshop, a legendary competitor of the Nova União team from the early 2000s. The experience transformed Henrique’s perspective as he pursued becoming a professional athlete after the event.

To help him achieve his goals in the sport, Henrique became a student of Vinicius Gimenes who promoted the young athlete to the purple belt rank before he switched gears and moved to Maringá in the state of Paraná, to work with Rodrigo Feijão‘s professional squad, a training center with a long history of producing world-class athletes like the Munis Brothers and the Sodre Brothers. Coach Feijão promoted Henrique Betta to the black belt rank in January 2024.

Henrique Betta Grappling Record

37 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    20 (54%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (5%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    10 (27%)
  • BY DECISION
    4 (11%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (3%)

10 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
RNC
40
4
#86e620
Wristlock
30
3
#5AD3D1
Canto choke
10
1
#d1212a
Choke from back
10
1
#fad11b
Paper cutter choke
10
1
10
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
8 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (63%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (25%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (13%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Pressure
50
1
#86e620
Straight ankle lock
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Henrique Betta Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
43157Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLPressureADGS Miami94KGSF2023
43161Lucas NoratLucas NoratLPts: 1x0ADGS Miami94KGRPC2023
46253M. CarrozzinoLDQADGS TYO94KGF2024
49765Jackson SousaJackson SousaLPts: 5x3ADGS ABD94KGF2024
50734Jackson SousaJackson SousaLPts: 8x6ADGS Istanbul94KGSF2024
51898Vinicius LiberatiVinicius LiberatiLPts: 2x1ADGS RJ94KGF2024
53516Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLStraight ankle lockADGS DLS94KG4F2024
55117Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLPts: 3x2World Pro94KGSF2024
43154Thiago AndradeWPts: 5x3ADGS Miami94KG4F2023
46250Italo CostaWPts: 2x1ADGS TYO94KG4F2024
46251Clemer CanarioWPts: 1x1ADGS TYO94KGSF2024
46296Lukasz przybylskiWRNCAJP Slovakia94KGF2024
47085Patryk WysockiWWristlockLondon Open100KGF2024
48209Martin RapcanWRNCMilan OpenABSR12024
48210Alessandro SpezialiWCanto chokeMilan OpenABS4F2024
48213David SantosWAdvMilan OpenABSSF2024
48914Gustavo BorgesWPts: 5x3ADGS Rome94KG4F2024
48916Clemer CanarioWPts: 4x3ADGS Rome94KGSF2024
48917Marcos CarrozzinoWPts: 2x1ADGS Rome94KGF2024
49375Jose BragaWRNCBrasileiro100KGR12024
49381Davi SouzaWPts: 0x0, AdvBrasileiro100KG4F2024
49386Elderson SantinoWPts: 4x2Brasileiro100KGSF2024
49387Harryson PereiraHarryson PereiraWDQBrasileiro100KGF2024
49759Ricardo BritoWPts: 11x0ADGS ABD94KG8F2024
49763Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarWPts: 6x0ADGS ABD94KGSF2024
50733Dante CanoWPts: 7x0ADGS Istanbul94KG4F2024
50738Harry LosebyWPts: 3x0ADGS Istanbul94KGRPC2024
50740Clemer CanarioWReferee DecisionADGS Istanbul94KG3RD2024
51876Nivaldo NetoWChoke from backADGS RJ94KGR22024
51888Vital NetoWPts: 2x0ADGS RJ94KG8F2024
51894Caio GoncalvesWPts: 3x0ADGS RJ94KG4F2024
51896Pedro MachadoPedro MachadoWPts: 3x1ADGS RJ94KGSF2024
52787Alexsandr SilaevWRNCADGS MSK94KGSF2024
52788Abdulbari GuseinovWPts: 3x0ADGS MSK94KGF2024
53002Henrique GomesWWristlockAsia Cont Pro94KG4F2024
53004Uanderson FerreiraUanderson FerreiraWReferee DecisionAsia Cont Pro94KGSF2024
53005Dennis SouzaWReferee DecisionAsia Cont Pro94KGF2024
53523Harry LosebyWPts: 3x0ADGS DLS94KGRPC2024
53525Marcos CarrozzinoWPts: 2x0ADGS DLS94KGRPC2024
53527Leandro CarlosWPaper cutter chokeADGS DLS94KG3RD2024
54234Ruslan IsrailovWPointsADGS XIAN94KGRR2024
54236Pedro JordaoWPointsADGS XIAN94KGRR2024
55108Darwin GarnicaWWristlockWorld Pro94KG8F2024
55114Catriel OliveiraCatriel OliveiraWReferee DecisionWorld Pro94KG4F2024
55126Harry LosebyWPts: 2x0World Pro94KGRPC2024
5050 Guard Instructional by Lachlan Giles

One Comment

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....