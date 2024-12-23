Luiz Henrique Betta da Silva, commonly known as Henrique Betta, is a professional grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Rodrigo Feijão who made a name for himself in the sport while competing in the Gi circuit, particularly in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) league where he conquered numerous Grand Slam Tour medals in his black belt rookie year (2024). The same season when he won his first Brazilian National title under the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF / CBJJ).

Henrique Betta Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Luiz Henrique Betta da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > Rodrigo Feijão > Henrique Betta

Main Achievements:

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2024)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2024)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2024)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2024)

3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2024)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, IST (2024)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, DLS (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2023 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2023 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021* brown)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Knee-Cut Guard Pass

Weight Division: Peso Super-Pesado (100.50 kg / 222.00 lb)

Team/Association: Clube Feijão

Henrique Betta Biography

Henrique Betta was born on November 13, 1998, in Porciúncula, a small Brazilian municipality on Rio de Janeiro’s state border with Minas Gerais.

As a child, Henrique was a handful and his parents quickly included sports in his daily routine. Jiu-jitsu was one of such activities, which he started at 6, he was also an avid karate and football (soccer) player up until his 16th birthday when he opted to focus his efforts on BJJ.

Rafael Gonçalves was Henrique’s first instructor, responsible for his promotions across all the kids’ belts.

When he was a juvenile blue belt, Betta attended a Leo Santos workshop, a legendary competitor of the Nova União team from the early 2000s. The experience transformed Henrique’s perspective as he pursued becoming a professional athlete after the event.

To help him achieve his goals in the sport, Henrique became a student of Vinicius Gimenes who promoted the young athlete to the purple belt rank before he switched gears and moved to Maringá in the state of Paraná, to work with Rodrigo Feijão‘s professional squad, a training center with a long history of producing world-class athletes like the Munis Brothers and the Sodre Brothers. Coach Feijão promoted Henrique Betta to the black belt rank in January 2024.