Luiz Henrique Betta da Silva, commonly known as Henrique Betta, is a professional grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Rodrigo Feijão who made a name for himself in the sport while competing in the Gi circuit, particularly in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) league where he conquered numerous Grand Slam Tour medals in his black belt rookie year (2024). The same season when he won his first Brazilian National title under the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF / CBJJ).
Full Name: Luiz Henrique Betta da Silva
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > Rodrigo Feijão > Henrique Betta
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2024)
- 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2024)
- 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2024)
- 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2024)
- 3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2024)
- 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, IST (2024)
- 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, DLS (2024)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2023 brown)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2023 brown)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022 brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021* brown)
- 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023 brown)
- 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021 brown)
- 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Knee-Cut Guard Pass
Weight Division: Peso Super-Pesado (100.50 kg / 222.00 lb)
Team/Association: Clube Feijão
Henrique Betta Biography
Henrique Betta was born on November 13, 1998, in Porciúncula, a small Brazilian municipality on Rio de Janeiro’s state border with Minas Gerais.
As a child, Henrique was a handful and his parents quickly included sports in his daily routine. Jiu-jitsu was one of such activities, which he started at 6, he was also an avid karate and football (soccer) player up until his 16th birthday when he opted to focus his efforts on BJJ.
Rafael Gonçalves was Henrique’s first instructor, responsible for his promotions across all the kids’ belts.
When he was a juvenile blue belt, Betta attended a Leo Santos workshop, a legendary competitor of the Nova União team from the early 2000s. The experience transformed Henrique’s perspective as he pursued becoming a professional athlete after the event.
To help him achieve his goals in the sport, Henrique became a student of Vinicius Gimenes who promoted the young athlete to the purple belt rank before he switched gears and moved to Maringá in the state of Paraná, to work with Rodrigo Feijão‘s professional squad, a training center with a long history of producing world-class athletes like the Munis Brothers and the Sodre Brothers. Coach Feijão promoted Henrique Betta to the black belt rank in January 2024.
Henrique Betta Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
20 (54%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (5%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
10 (27%)
-
BY DECISION
4 (11%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
1 (3%)
10 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
5 (63%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
2 (25%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
1 (13%)
2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Henrique Betta Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|43157
|Adam WardzinskiAdam Wardzinski
|L
|Pressure
|ADGS Miami
|94KG
|SF
|2023
|43161
|Lucas NoratLucas Norat
|L
|Pts: 1x0
|ADGS Miami
|94KG
|RPC
|2023
|46253
|M. Carrozzino
|L
|DQ
|ADGS TYO
|94KG
|F
|2024
|49765
|Jackson SousaJackson Sousa
|L
|Pts: 5x3
|ADGS ABD
|94KG
|F
|2024
|50734
|Jackson SousaJackson Sousa
|L
|Pts: 8x6
|ADGS Istanbul
|94KG
|SF
|2024
|51898
|Vinicius LiberatiVinicius Liberati
|L
|Pts: 2x1
|ADGS RJ
|94KG
|F
|2024
|53516
|Fellipe AndrewFellipe Andrew
|L
|Straight ankle lock
|ADGS DLS
|94KG
|4F
|2024
|55117
|Fellipe AndrewFellipe Andrew
|L
|Pts: 3x2
|World Pro
|94KG
|SF
|2024
|43154
|Thiago Andrade
|W
|Pts: 5x3
|ADGS Miami
|94KG
|4F
|2023
|46250
|Italo Costa
|W
|Pts: 2x1
|ADGS TYO
|94KG
|4F
|2024
|46251
|Clemer Canario
|W
|Pts: 1x1
|ADGS TYO
|94KG
|SF
|2024
|46296
|Lukasz przybylski
|W
|RNC
|AJP Slovakia
|94KG
|F
|2024
|47085
|Patryk Wysocki
|W
|Wristlock
|London Open
|100KG
|F
|2024
|48209
|Martin Rapcan
|W
|RNC
|Milan Open
|ABS
|R1
|2024
|48210
|Alessandro Speziali
|W
|Canto choke
|Milan Open
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|48213
|David Santos
|W
|Adv
|Milan Open
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|48914
|Gustavo Borges
|W
|Pts: 5x3
|ADGS Rome
|94KG
|4F
|2024
|48916
|Clemer Canario
|W
|Pts: 4x3
|ADGS Rome
|94KG
|SF
|2024
|48917
|Marcos Carrozzino
|W
|Pts: 2x1
|ADGS Rome
|94KG
|F
|2024
|49375
|Jose Braga
|W
|RNC
|Brasileiro
|100KG
|R1
|2024
|49381
|Davi Souza
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Brasileiro
|100KG
|4F
|2024
|49386
|Elderson Santino
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|Brasileiro
|100KG
|SF
|2024
|49387
|Harryson PereiraHarryson Pereira
|W
|DQ
|Brasileiro
|100KG
|F
|2024
|49759
|Ricardo Brito
|W
|Pts: 11x0
|ADGS ABD
|94KG
|8F
|2024
|49763
|Manuel RibamarManuel Ribamar
|W
|Pts: 6x0
|ADGS ABD
|94KG
|SF
|2024
|50733
|Dante Cano
|W
|Pts: 7x0
|ADGS Istanbul
|94KG
|4F
|2024
|50738
|Harry Loseby
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|ADGS Istanbul
|94KG
|RPC
|2024
|50740
|Clemer Canario
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADGS Istanbul
|94KG
|3RD
|2024
|51876
|Nivaldo Neto
|W
|Choke from back
|ADGS RJ
|94KG
|R2
|2024
|51888
|Vital Neto
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADGS RJ
|94KG
|8F
|2024
|51894
|Caio Goncalves
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|ADGS RJ
|94KG
|4F
|2024
|51896
|Pedro MachadoPedro Machado
|W
|Pts: 3x1
|ADGS RJ
|94KG
|SF
|2024
|52787
|Alexsandr Silaev
|W
|RNC
|ADGS MSK
|94KG
|SF
|2024
|52788
|Abdulbari Guseinov
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|ADGS MSK
|94KG
|F
|2024
|53002
|Henrique Gomes
|W
|Wristlock
|Asia Cont Pro
|94KG
|4F
|2024
|53004
|Uanderson FerreiraUanderson Ferreira
|W
|Referee Decision
|Asia Cont Pro
|94KG
|SF
|2024
|53005
|Dennis Souza
|W
|Referee Decision
|Asia Cont Pro
|94KG
|F
|2024
|53523
|Harry Loseby
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|ADGS DLS
|94KG
|RPC
|2024
|53525
|Marcos Carrozzino
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADGS DLS
|94KG
|RPC
|2024
|53527
|Leandro Carlos
|W
|Paper cutter choke
|ADGS DLS
|94KG
|3RD
|2024
|54234
|Ruslan Israilov
|W
|Points
|ADGS XIAN
|94KG
|RR
|2024
|54236
|Pedro Jordao
|W
|Points
|ADGS XIAN
|94KG
|RR
|2024
|55108
|Darwin Garnica
|W
|Wristlock
|World Pro
|94KG
|8F
|2024
|55114
|Catriel OliveiraCatriel Oliveira
|W
|Referee Decision
|World Pro
|94KG
|4F
|2024
|55126
|Harry Loseby
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|World Pro
|94KG
|RPC
|2024
