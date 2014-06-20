Pámela Bóveda Aguirre is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Eduardo Duarte, and the first female from Paraguay to conquer the rank in this sport/martial art (2018), being also one of the main representatives of the Nova União Academy in Argentina, a country in which she resided throughout her adulthood. An accomplished competitor with medals at important tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and United Arab Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), Bóveda Aguirre is also the first Paraguayan woman to complete a full engineering degree in aeronautics (2014).

Pámela Bóveda Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Pámela Carolina Bóveda Aguirre

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luiz França > Oswaldo Fadda > Sebastião Ricardo > Wendell Alexander > André Marola > Eduardo Duarte > Pámela Bóveda

Main Achievements:

IBJJF 1st Place European Open (2019 Master 1)

CMJJ 2nd Place MercoSul Cup (2018)

UAEJJF 2nd Place South America Continental Pro (2018)

UAEJJF 3rd Place Brazil National Pro (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF 1st Place Madrid Open (2017** brown)

UAEJJF 1st Place Colombia National Pro (2016** brown)

UAEJJF 1st Place Argentina National Pro (2017 brown)

CMSJJ 1st Place Mercosul Cup (2017 brown)

CMSJJ 2nd Place Mercosul Cup (2016 brown)

CBJJE 3rd Place World Championship (2016 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Tripod Sweep, Pressure Passing

Weight Division: Peso Médio (69,00 kg / 152.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Nova União

Pámela Bóveda Aguirre Biography

Pámela Bóveda Aguirre was born on October 8, 1988, in Asunción, the capital city of Paraguay, being the daughter of a Brazilian mother and a Paraguayan father.

Growing up Aguirre was always captivated by sports, practicing several throughout her childhood, though focussing particularly on rowing during her formative years in her home district of Ciudad del Este. It was also in Paraguay that Pámela kickstarted her jiu-jitsu activities with coach Fabio Galarza.

At the age of 16, Pámela moved to Argentina to pursue her studies in aeronautical engineering, a subject not available in her home country. This re-location meant Bóveda could no longer continue her grappling tuition, instead, Pámela turned to rugby, a sport she played extensively, representing the Cordoba Rugby Club at a national level while fulfilling her academic duties.

Pámela worked hard to finish her degree, doing so in 2014 and becoming the first woman of Paraguay to complete a full engineering degree in aeronautics. Finding a job in her field of work at the Aerolineas Argentinas (Argentinian airline) meant that Bóveda had the financial security and time to re-start jiu-jitsu.

Training in Argentina, Bóveda’s grappling tuition was handed by a variety of coaches over the years, from Alejandro Ocampos to Mariano Hinojal, Kaue Dudus, and finally Eduardo Duarte, who graded Pámela Bóveda with her brown and black belts.

While training jiu-jitsu Pámela Bóveda also allocated time to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA), competing in South America and Europe, before shifting her focus solely to BJJ.