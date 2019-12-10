Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Eduardo Avelar

BJJ Heroes,
91 0
Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Eduardo Avelar de Carvalho is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Leandro Escobar (Tatu), who also worked extensively with coach Luis Carlos Tabinha under the Soul Fighters / Double Five grappling team banner, an association he represented from his childhood all the way up to his professional status. Avelar earned the reputation of being one of the top lightweights of his generation while competing in the lower belt divisions of the sport, where he conquered important tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) world circuit.

Eduardo Avelar Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Eduardo Avelar de Carvalho

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Crézio de Souza > André Almeida >Leandro Escobar > Eduardo Avelar

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Berlin Open NoGi (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship NoGi (2019**)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Curitiba Spring Open (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Berlin Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF South Brazilian Championship (2019 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South Brazilian Championship NoGi (2019 brown)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Team Nationals (2018 brown)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Kids (2012)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European Open Juvenile 2 (2016 blue)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 brown)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2018 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2014 blue)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Double Five

Eduardo Avelar Biography

Eduardo Avelar was born on February 19, 1997, in the neighborhood of Rio Comprido, in the north zone of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro.

A sporty kid from an early age, Eduardo practiced an array of sports during his childhood, activities such as football (soccer) and skateboarding, eventually finding his way to jiu-jitsu at the age of 8, which he started at the same gym where he already trained judo.

Avelar trained judo and jiu-jitsu simultaneously for a few years, with BJJ’s tuition being led by coach Luis Carlos. Eventually, Eduardo’s judo coach had to leave the school, with the young Rio de Janeiro native devoting all his extra-curricular time to perfecting his ground fighting skills from then on.

At the age of 16, Eduardo Avelar started traveling outside of his home state to compete in jiu-jitsu, with his first international win coming at the age of 17, in Portugal, at the European International Open, one of grappling’s top events. A tournament he won in his weight and the open-weight classes as a blue belt, a performance that led him to seek the professional route.

Luis Carlos, a black belt under Rafael Formiga – co-founder of the Soul Fighters team, led Eduardo Avelar all the way up to his brown belt, at which point Avelar’s tuition was shared with Leandro “Tatu” Escobar, one of the Soul Fighter’s team’s senior coaches and leader of the Soul Fighters Headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

As a brown belt, Eduardo had one of his brightest periods, earning medals at the South American, Brazilian Team National and World Jiu-Jitsu Championships, after which he earned his black belt from the hands of coach Tatu, while standing on the podium of the “mundial”, in June 2019.

Eduardo Avelar Grappling Record

13 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (54%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (38%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
RNC
80
4
#86e620
Choke from back
20
1
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
10 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (10%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Armbar
50
2
#86e620
Triangle
25
1
#5AD3D1
Choke from mount
25
1
4
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Eduardo Avelar Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
20661Ygor RodriguesYgor RodriguesLPointsBH Winter Open76KG4F2019
20681Otavio NalatiLPointsBH Winter OpenABS4F2019
21184Victor SilverioVictor SilverioLReferee DecisionGrand Slam LA77KGR12019
21423Guthierry BarbosaGuthierry BarbosaLArmbarPhoenix Open82KGF2019
21434Mathias LunaMathias LunaLTrianglePhoenix OpenABSSF2019
21538Natan ChuengNatan ChuengLPts: 2x0Curitiba Sp. Open76KGF2019
21552Otavio NalatiLPointsCuritiba Sp. OpenABSR12019
21752Fabio CaloiFabio CaloiLArmbarSouth American NG73KGF2019
21765Marcelo GomideMarcelo GomideLPts: 2x0South American NGABSF2019
22100Max LindbladMax LindbladLChoke from mountBerlin Open82KGF2019
20680Flavio GilliWPointsBH Winter OpenABSR12019
21421Thiago LemosWPointsPhoenix Open82KGSF2019
21429Ismat AbdulhamidWPts: 8x2Phoenix OpenABSR12019
21432Thiago LemosWChoke from backPhoenix OpenABS4F2019
21535Luciano BernertWPts: 3x0Curitiba Sp. Open76KG4F2019
21537Djalma SantanaWRNCCuritiba Sp. Open76KGSF2019
21749Douglas GoncalvesWPts: 10x0South American NG73KG4F2019
21750Marco QueirozWPts: 2x0South American NG73KGSF2019
21762Marcelo FagundesWPts: 6x0South American NGABS4F2019
21764Felipe BezerraFelipe BezerraWAdvSouth American NGABSSF2019
22099Petr MamaevWRNCBerlin Open82KGSF2019
22107Petr MamaevWRNCBerlin NGO85KGSF2019
22108Jacopo PasquiniWRNCBerlin NGO85KGF2019
Submission Back Attacks Instructional by John Danaher

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes