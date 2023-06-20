Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Eliana Carauni

Eliana Carauni is an Argentinian grappler who holds the rank of black belt in jiu-jitsu under coach Walter Alamo of Positive Jiu-Jitsu, a team she represented throughout her competitive career. Widely regarded as one of the top light featherweights (pluma – Peso Pluma, 53.5kg / 118 lbs) of her generation, Carauni made waves in the pro-division after she conquered important medals in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP) and International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) leagues.

Eliana Carauni Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Eliana Carauni

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Ricardo De La Riva > Walter Alamo > Eliana Carauni

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2023)
  • 1st Place AJP South America Continental Pro (2023)
  • 1st Place AJP Paraguay Pro (2023)
  • 1st Place AJP Chile National (2023)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Rio Open (2023)
  • 2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2021)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Rio Open (2023*)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Rio Summer (2023)
  • 3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Rio Open (2019 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Rio Open NOGI (2019 purple)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2020 mixed brown & black)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2020 mixed brown & black)
  • 2nd Pace AJP Europe Continental Pro (2020 mixed brown & black)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2019 mixed brown & black)
  • 3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2020 mixed brown & black)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 purple)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Rio Open (2019* purple)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (53.5kg / 118 lbs)

Team/Association: Positive Jiu-Jitsu

Eliana Carauni Biography

Eliana Carauni was born on January 28, 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina where she grew up.

Throughout her formative years, Carauni was always active in the sporting world with Artistic Gymnastics being her favorite subject, a sport she started at the age of 10 and in which she competed extensively. During her teens, Carauni added classical dance to her weekly activities for a while, and it was there that she met and befriended Miranda Galban, a person who would later become an important figure in Argentina’s jiu-jitsu.

Combat sports entered Eliana’s life at the age of 15 when she joined a CrossFit gym that also offered boxing classes. During her time there (4 years) Carauni boxed often, although she shifted her focus to jiu-jitsu after she was introduced to it by her friend Miranda Galban in 2013.

Eliana’s first experiences with BJJ were at the Sukata Academy with coach Luis Luengo (Lula). She remained there for 6 months, before switching to the De La Riva-affiliated gym under the guidance of Walter Alamo, Francisco Cuneo, Pablo Peirone, and Kevin Chierasco.

Although the DLR gym eventually split, Eliana remained under Walter Alamo’s banner as he went on to found his own jiu-jitsu team, Positive Jiu-Jitsu. Carauni competed extensively for Positive JJ and earned all her belt ranks from Alamo, with her black belt promotion taking place on December 20, 2020.

Eliana Carauni Grappling Record

18 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    11 (61%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (6%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS WINS

6
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
14 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    10 (71%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (7%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (21%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Eliana Carauni Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
25562Brenda LarissaBrenda LarissaLPts: 1x0Grand Slam AD49KGF2021
25696Brenda LarissaBrenda LarissaLPts: 2x1World Pro49KGRR2021
25697Mayssa BastosMayssa BastosLPts: 18x1World Pro49KGRR2021
26469Jessica CarolineJessica CarolineLPts: 1x0SA Cont. Pro49KG4F2021
29250Brenda LarissaBrenda LarissaLPts: 1x1World Pro49KGF2021
34082Carolina BonfadaLPts: 4x3Grand Slam RJ55KGR12022
34660Amanda MonteiroAmanda MonteiroLKimuraGrand Slam MIA55KG4F2022
34665Rose SharouniRose SharouniLBotinhaGrand Slam MIA55KGRPC2022
36392Diana TeixeiraLPts: 2x1World Pro49KG4F2022
37019Brenda LarissaBrenda LarissaLPts: 0x0, AdvRio SMO53KGSF2023
38607Jessica CarolineJessica CarolineLPts: 4x2Rio Fall Open53KGF2023
38628Thaynara DiasLPts: 6x0Rio Fall OpenABSSF2023
39409Vitoria VieiraVitoria VieiraLPts: 14x0SA Cont ProABSSF2023
39562Mayssa BastosMayssa BastosLCross chokeBrasileiro53KGSF2023
36398Serena GabrielliSerena GabrielliWPointsWorld Pro49KGRPC2022
36399Sabrina MigliozziWPts: 3x0World Pro49KGRPC2022
36400Diana TeixeiraWPts: 2x0World Pro49KG3RD2022
37018Alana CerqueiraWChoke from backRio SMO53KG4F2023
37089Veronica GrennoWTriangleParaguay Nat.55KGRR2023
37090Veronica GrennoWOmoplataParaguay Nat.55KGRR2023
37091Miranda GalbanWPts: 2x1Paraguay Nat.LWAF2023
38604Nathalie GomesWTriangleRio Fall Open53KG4F2023
38605Julia JesusWKatagatameRio Fall Open53KGSF2023
39353Diosana FrigoWPts: 5x1SA Cont Pro49KGRR2023
39354Diosana FrigoWPts: 8x4SA Cont Pro49KGRR2023
39408Helena RomagialliWPts: 3x1SA Cont ProABS4F2023
39560F BastosWPts: 2x0Brasileiro53KG4F2023
40486Luz BairosWPts: 2x1Chile Pro62KGF2023
40636Nathalie TousonWPts: 1x0Grand Slam RJ49KGR12023
40640Diana TeixeiraWPts: 2x1Grand Slam RJ49KG4F2023
40645Isadora MaggioniWChoke from backGrand Slam RJ49KGSF2023
40646Brenda LarissaBrenda LarissaWReferee DecisionGrand Slam RJ49KGF2023
