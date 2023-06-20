Eliana Carauni is an Argentinian grappler who holds the rank of black belt in jiu-jitsu under coach Walter Alamo of Positive Jiu-Jitsu, a team she represented throughout her competitive career. Widely regarded as one of the top light featherweights (pluma – Peso Pluma, 53.5kg / 118 lbs) of her generation, Carauni made waves in the pro-division after she conquered important medals in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP) and International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) leagues.

Eliana Carauni Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Eliana Carauni

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Ricardo De La Riva > Walter Alamo > Eliana Carauni

Main Achievements:

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2023)

1st Place AJP South America Continental Pro (2023)

1st Place AJP Paraguay Pro (2023)

1st Place AJP Chile National (2023)

2nd Place IBJJF Rio Open (2023)

2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2021)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023)

3rd Place IBJJF Rio Open (2023*)

3rd Place IBJJF Rio Summer (2023)

3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Rio Open (2019 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Rio Open NOGI (2019 purple)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2020 mixed brown & black)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2020 mixed brown & black)

2nd Pace AJP Europe Continental Pro (2020 mixed brown & black)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2019 mixed brown & black)

3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2020 mixed brown & black)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF Rio Open (2019* purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (53.5kg / 118 lbs)

Team/Association: Positive Jiu-Jitsu

Eliana Carauni Biography

Eliana Carauni was born on January 28, 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina where she grew up.

Throughout her formative years, Carauni was always active in the sporting world with Artistic Gymnastics being her favorite subject, a sport she started at the age of 10 and in which she competed extensively. During her teens, Carauni added classical dance to her weekly activities for a while, and it was there that she met and befriended Miranda Galban, a person who would later become an important figure in Argentina’s jiu-jitsu.

Combat sports entered Eliana’s life at the age of 15 when she joined a CrossFit gym that also offered boxing classes. During her time there (4 years) Carauni boxed often, although she shifted her focus to jiu-jitsu after she was introduced to it by her friend Miranda Galban in 2013.

Eliana’s first experiences with BJJ were at the Sukata Academy with coach Luis Luengo (Lula). She remained there for 6 months, before switching to the De La Riva-affiliated gym under the guidance of Walter Alamo, Francisco Cuneo, Pablo Peirone, and Kevin Chierasco.

Although the DLR gym eventually split, Eliana remained under Walter Alamo’s banner as he went on to found his own jiu-jitsu team, Positive Jiu-Jitsu. Carauni competed extensively for Positive JJ and earned all her belt ranks from Alamo, with her black belt promotion taking place on December 20, 2020.