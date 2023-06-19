Vinicius Liberati is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Cicero Costha, who first made a name for himself in this sport while competing in lower belt divisions, where he conquered numerous important titles of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), the Confederação Brasileira de Jiu-Jitsu (CBJJ), and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) leagues, including World, South American, and Brazilian National gold medals.

Vinicius Liberati Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Vinicius Liberati

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Vinicius Liberati

Main Achievements:

1st Place BJJ Stars Confere (2023)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam RJN (2023)

3rd Place AJP World Pro (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 blue, 2021 / 2022 brown)

1st Place AJP World Pro (2022 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam RJN (2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2019** purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Fratres

Vinicius Liberati Biography

Vinicius Liberati was born on March 06, 1998, in Bariri, a municipality in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, where he grew up.

The first sport played by Liberati, competitively, was football (soccer) which he pursued from the age of 8 until 15. After he quit playing, Vinicius gained some weight and it was this that led him to a jiu-jitsu gym, in pursuit of getting back into shape.

Vinicius’ first instructor was Rafael Ultramare in Liberati’s hometown. Rafael and his brother, Rodrigo Ultramare graded Liberati from white to purple belt, up until the time when the young athlete met the universally acclaimed instructor Cicero Costha at a grappling tournament.

When Vinicius first met Costha, he was already mostly training jiu-jitsu under a full-time schedule and well aware of Cicero’s prowess as a coach as well as the success of his champions’ factory in the state’s capital. As such the young athlete asked Master Costha if he could visit his team headquarters in the future, a request that was accepted by the Brazilian master.

Once Liberati visited the Cicero Costha academy he knew this was the future he wanted for himself. He applied for Costha’s jiu-jitsu scholarship program and (once accepted, on January 2017), moved to São Paulo.

In 2019, while visiting Europe for a string of tournaments, Vinicius suffered an injury and discovered he has two herniated disks. The injury forced Liberati out of the practice room for a year and nearly forced him out of the sport altogether, but he managed to recover and re-enter the competition circuit by 2021.

Vinicius Liberati earned his black belt on May 14, 2022, on the podium steps of the Brazilian Nationals.

On May 2023, after over 6 years under Costha’s banner, Liberati announced his move to a new professional jiu-jitsu squad, Fratres.