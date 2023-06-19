Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Vinicius Liberati is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Cicero Costha, who first made a name for himself in this sport while competing in lower belt divisions, where he conquered numerous important titles of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), the Confederação Brasileira de Jiu-Jitsu (CBJJ), and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) leagues, including World, South American, and Brazilian National gold medals.

Vinicius Liberati Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Vinicius Liberati

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Vinicius Liberati

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place BJJ Stars Confere (2023)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam RJN (2023)
  • 3rd Place AJP World Pro (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 blue, 2021 / 2022 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP World Pro (2022 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam RJN (2022 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2019** purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Fratres

Vinicius Liberati Biography

Vinicius Liberati was born on March 06, 1998, in Bariri, a municipality in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, where he grew up.

The first sport played by Liberati, competitively, was football (soccer) which he pursued from the age of 8 until 15. After he quit playing, Vinicius gained some weight and it was this that led him to a jiu-jitsu gym, in pursuit of getting back into shape.

Vinicius’ first instructor was Rafael Ultramare in Liberati’s hometown. Rafael and his brother, Rodrigo Ultramare graded Liberati from white to purple belt, up until the time when the young athlete met the universally acclaimed instructor Cicero Costha at a grappling tournament.

When Vinicius first met Costha, he was already mostly training jiu-jitsu under a full-time schedule and well aware of Cicero’s prowess as a coach as well as the success of his champions’ factory in the state’s capital. As such the young athlete asked Master Costha if he could visit his team headquarters in the future, a request that was accepted by the Brazilian master.

Once Liberati visited the Cicero Costha academy he knew this was the future he wanted for himself. He applied for Costha’s jiu-jitsu scholarship program and (once accepted, on January 2017), moved to São Paulo.

In 2019, while visiting Europe for a string of tournaments, Vinicius suffered an injury and discovered he has two herniated disks. The injury forced Liberati out of the practice room for a year and nearly forced him out of the sport altogether, but he managed to recover and re-enter the competition circuit by 2021.

Vinicius Liberati earned his black belt on May 14, 2022, on the podium steps of the Brazilian Nationals.

On May 2023, after over 6 years under Costha’s banner, Liberati announced his move to a new professional jiu-jitsu squad, Fratres.

Vinicius Liberati Grappling Record

19 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    14 (74%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (11%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (5%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (11%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION WINS

#214eb8
Katagatame
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION
6 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
67
2
#86e620
Short choke
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Vinicius Liberati Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
36371Catriel OliveiraCatriel OliveiraLPointsWorld Pro94KG4F2022
37135Kaynan DuarteKaynan DuarteLShort chokeEuropean OpenABS4F2023
37227Marcus RibeiroMarcus RibeiroLChoke from backEuropean Open100KG4F2023
38941Kaynan DuarteKaynan DuarteLChoke from backBJJ StarsABSR12023
39499Davi SouzaLPts: 2x0Brasileiro100KGR12023
40631Marcos CarrozzinoLPts: 1x0Grand Slam RJ94KGF2023
36005Henrique CabralWPointsRome Open100KG4F2022
36006Harry LosebyWPointsRome Open100KGSF2022
36007Julian StonjekWKatagatameRome Open100KGF2022
36245Igor SousaWPointsWP Qualifier94KG4F2022
36248Matheus MarquesWPts: 10x3WP Qualifier94KGSF2022
36250Renato CardosoRenato CardosoWPts: 2x1WP Qualifier94KGF2022
36377Basel FanousWPts: 13x0World Pro94KGRPC2022
36378Anton MinenkoWPts: 5x3World Pro94KGRPC2022
36379Javier BarterWPts: 6x2World Pro94KGRPC2022
36380Antonio CaiateWPts: 8x0World Pro94KG3RD2022
37119Tarik HopstockTarik HopstockWPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean OpenABSR12023
37225Vinicius LessaVinicius LessaWPts: 5x0European Open100KGR12023
38935Cleyton FloresWPts: 0x0, AdvBJJS ConfereABS4F2023
38937Herico HesleyWReferee DecisionBJJS ConfereABSSF2023
38938Gabriel VolanteGabriel VolanteWReferee DecisionBJJS ConfereABSF2023
40615Gabriel AntunesWPts: 6x1Grand Slam RJ94KGR12023
40617Igor SousaWPts: 7x6Grand Slam RJ94KG8F2023
40625Davi SouzaWPts: 3x1Grand Slam RJ94KG4F2023
40630Javier BarterWPts: 3x1Grand Slam RJ94KGSF2023
