Eoghan O’Flanagan is a professional grappler from England and a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu under Anthony Chahal and Nicky Robinson, who specializes in the No-Gi ruleset and is well-known for his submission-oriented style and heel-hook finishing prowess. O’Flanagan first made waves internationally after his gold medal at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) European Qualifier in 2021 and subsequent performance at the ADCC finals performance where he placed 4th while submitting two of the tournament’s favorites.

Eoghan O’Flanagan Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Eoghan O’Flanagan

Nickname: n/a

Lineage 1: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Helio Soneca > Nicky Robinson > Eoghan O’Flanagan

Lineage 2: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Leao Teixeira > Felipe de Souza > Anthony Chahal > Eoghan O’Flanagan

Main Achievement:

GrappleFest 90kg Champion (2022)

1st Place ADCC European Trials (2021)

1st Place AIGA European Trials (2024)

4th Place ADCC (2022)

Favorite Position/Technique: Lower Limb Submissions

Weight Division: 88 kg / 194 lbs

Team/Association: Los Banditos

Eoghan O’Flanagan Biography

Eoghan O’Flanagan was born on March 15, 1996, in London, England, growing up in the North West area.

Martial arts arrived early in Eoghan’s life. By the end of his toddler age, he was already practicing judo, an activity he kept until he age 11, competing often during this childhood.

When he was 14, O’Flanagan decided to return to his old judo club but fate would have it that he arrived to the sports centre at the wrong schedule and a jiu-jitsu class was taking place instead. Coming in with an open mind, he joined in and discovered it was similar and as enjoyable as his old sport to the extent that he decided to start training regularly. For the first 6 months of training, Eoghan practiced only 3 times per week, but soon after he began picking the pace and practicing 7 days per week, with judo sessions included in his routine, a schedule he maintained from 14-18.

Eoghan O’Flanagan started training with Felipe de Souza and Rory Quarrier, as well as Anthony Chahal and Nicky Robinson, who graded him through the BJJ belt ranking. When he was 18 Eoghan moved to Cardiff, Wales, to attend the local university where he trained under Craig Ewers (18-22) after which he returned to New School BJJ in London.

Around 2015 Nicky Robinson was preparing for the ADCC Trials and Eoghan became one of his main sparring partners. In an attempt to improve his No-Gi skills for the ruleset, O’Flanagan started researching leg-locking techniques which ended up becoming a specialty of his and the main focus of his competitive career from then on.

On April 28, 2018, Eoghan O’Flanagan was promoted to black belt at New School BJJ. Although a student of Anthony Chahal and Nicky Robinson, the promotion was formally led by Helio Soneca, who was the association’s team leader.

Throughout Eoghan O’Flanagan’s career, he has been associated with different London-based teams, primarily Los Banditos Grappling Club, a workgroup he started alongside some of the region’s top no-gi grapplers in 2024.