Eoghan O'Flanagan

Eoghan O’Flanagan is a professional grappler from England and a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu under Anthony Chahal and Nicky Robinson, who specializes in the No-Gi ruleset and is well-known for his submission-oriented style and heel-hook finishing prowess. O’Flanagan first made waves internationally after his gold medal at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) European Qualifier in 2021 and subsequent performance at the ADCC finals performance where he placed 4th while submitting two of the tournament’s favorites.

Eoghan O’Flanagan Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Eoghan O’Flanagan

Nickname: n/a

Lineage 1: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Helio Soneca > Nicky Robinson > Eoghan O’Flanagan

Lineage 2: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Leao Teixeira > Felipe de Souza > Anthony Chahal > Eoghan O’Flanagan

Main Achievement:

  • GrappleFest 90kg Champion (2022)
  • 1st Place ADCC European Trials (2021)
  • 1st Place AIGA European Trials (2024)
  • 4th Place ADCC (2022)

Favorite Position/Technique: Lower Limb Submissions

Weight Division: 88 kg / 194 lbs

Team/Association: Los Banditos

Eoghan O’Flanagan Biography

Eoghan O’Flanagan was born on March 15, 1996, in London, England, growing up in the North West area.

Martial arts arrived early in Eoghan’s life. By the end of his toddler age, he was already practicing judo, an activity he kept until he age 11, competing often during this childhood.

When he was 14, O’Flanagan decided to return to his old judo club but fate would have it that he arrived to the sports centre at the wrong schedule and a jiu-jitsu class was taking place instead. Coming in with an open mind, he joined in and discovered it was similar and as enjoyable as his old sport to the extent that he decided to start training regularly. For the first 6 months of training, Eoghan practiced only 3 times per week, but soon after he began picking the pace and practicing 7 days per week, with judo sessions included in his routine, a schedule he maintained from 14-18.

Eoghan O’Flanagan started training with Felipe de Souza and Rory Quarrier, as well as Anthony Chahal and Nicky Robinson, who graded him through the BJJ belt ranking. When he was 18 Eoghan moved to Cardiff, Wales, to attend the local university where he trained under Craig Ewers (18-22) after which he returned to New School BJJ in London.

Around 2015 Nicky Robinson was preparing for the ADCC Trials and Eoghan became one of his main sparring partners. In an attempt to improve his No-Gi skills for the ruleset, O’Flanagan started researching leg-locking techniques which ended up becoming a specialty of his and the main focus of his competitive career from then on.

On April 28, 2018, Eoghan O’Flanagan was promoted to black belt at New School BJJ. Although a student of Anthony Chahal and Nicky Robinson, the promotion was formally led by Helio Soneca, who was the association’s team leader.

Throughout Eoghan O’Flanagan’s career, he has been associated with different London-based teams, primarily Los Banditos Grappling Club, a workgroup he started alongside some of the region’s top no-gi grapplers in 2024.

Eoghan OFlanagan Grappling Record

51 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (4%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    44 (86%)
  • BY DECISION
    5 (10%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

44 SUBMISSIONS WINS

16 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (19%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    5 (31%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Toe hold
38
3
#86e620
Inside heel hook
25
2
#5AD3D1
Straight ankle lock
13
1
#d1212a
Triangle
13
1
#fad11b
Footlock
13
1
Eoghan OFlanagan Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
17766Darragh OConaillDarragh OConaillLPts: 11x0ADCC EU Trials77KGR22018
18519Jack GrantLReferee DecisionFigure 4NASPF2018
19554Tarik HopstockTarik HopstockLStraight ankle lockPolaris 982KGSPF2019
20990Sean McdonaghLTrianglePantheon Inv.80KGSF2019
22730Rafael ColonheseLToe holdNAGA UK79KGF2019
22738Kasper LarsenLPts: 2x0Grappling Ind.ABSRR2019
22739Lloyd CooperLToe holdBattle GrappleNASPF2019
22769J. SkinnerLInside heel hookPolaris 12NASPF2019
26128Fabian EdwardsLReferee DecisionGrappling Ind95KGRR2021
26129Jared EatonLPts: 4x3Grappling Ind95KGRR2021
35152Giancarlo BodoniGiancarlo BodoniLFootlockADCC88KGSF2022
35155Vagner RochaVagner RochaLToe holdADCC88KG3RD2022
45290William TackettWilliam TackettLReferee DecisionGrappleFest 1790KGSPF2023
52511Andrew TackettAndrew TackettLReferee DecisionCJI80KG4F2024
56901PJ BarchPJ BarchLInside heel hookPolaris 31ABSRDS2025
56911Chris WojcikLReferee DecisionPolaris 31ABSRDS2025
16897Lee WhiteheadWHeel hookSub ThingsABSR12018
16900Chris PainesWHeel hookSub ThingsABS4F2018
16901Matty HolmesWTriangleSub ThingsABSSF2018
16903Ross NichollsRoss NichollsWArmbarSub ThingsABSF2018
16905Thomas CaugheyWTerra footlockPolaris 780KGSPF2018
17760Tomas SmirnovasWSubmissionADCC EU Trials77KGR12018
17802Nick ForrerWOutside heel hookGrapple BattleNASPF2018
18436Liam CorriganWArmbarGrappleFest 3NASPF2018
18442Dinu BucaletWInside heel hookBattle GrappleNASPF2018
18518Tom BreeseD---Battle GrappleNASPF2018
19338Chris WalshWOutside heel hookGrappleFest 4ABSSPF2019
22726Liam CorriganWArmbarGrappleFest 7NASPF2019
22731Mads HelbergWOutside heel hookGrappling Ind.84KGRR2019
22732Ray HultmanWOutside heel hookGrappling Ind.84KGRR2019
22733M. ShazleeWInside heel hookGrappling Ind.84KGRR2019
22734Jonas GraceWPts: 4x0Grappling Ind.84KGRR2019
22735Nick ForrerWOutside heel hookGrappling Ind.84KGRR2019
22736Robert DiserensWInside heel hookGrappling Ind.ABSRR2019
22737Daniel HortegasWRNCGrappling Ind.ABSRR2019
22740Chris WalshWOutside heel hookGrapplefestNASPF2019
22765Robert FreemanWRNCSubOver8080KGR12019
22766Patrick SheridanWInside heel hookSubOver8080KG4F2019
22767S. McNallyWStraight ankle lockSubOver8080KGSF2019
22768T. PearmanWStraight ankle lockSubOver8080KGF2019
22776Jonathon MaflinWRNCAce SGrapplingNASPF2019
22777Andreas AchnitisWOutside heel hookBattle GrappleNASPF2019
22778Lloyd CooperWInside heel hookEmpire GrapplingNASPF2019
23581Sebastian S.WReferee DecisionGrapplefest 8N/ASPF2020
26127EnjilyWOutside heel hookSoul TakerNASPF2021
27853Felipe MotaFelipe MotaWInside heel hookADCC EU Trials88KGR12021
27859Otto KuikkaWInside heel hookADCC EU Trials88KG8F2021
27864Marcin MaciulewiczWInside heel hookADCC EU Trials88KGSF2021
27866Thomas LoubersanesWInside heel hookADCC EU Trials88KGF2021
31661Valentin FelsWReferee DecisionPolaris 1990KGSPF2022
32912Jon BlankJon BlankWTriangleGrappleFest 1290KGSPF2022
35144Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroWPts: 3x0ADCC88KGR12022
35150Mason FowlerMason FowlerWOutside heel hookADCC88KG4F2022
38747Hunter ColvinWReferee DecisionPolaris 24NASPF2023
46947Khaled Al KandaryWSubmissionADCC Kuwait83KG4F2024
46948Marwan OdehWSubmissionADCC Kuwait83KGSF2024
46949Robert HenekWSubmissionADCC Kuwait83KGF2024
46950Suhaib MadadniWSubmissionADCC KuwaitABSR12024
46951H. QashouWSubmissionADCC KuwaitABS4F2024
46952M. AliWSubmissionADCC KuwaitABSSF2024
46953Robert HenekWSubmissionADCC KuwaitABSF2024
47605Ahmed AljehaniWArmbarAIGA Trials91KG4F2024
47622Reda MebtoucheWFootlockAIGA Trials91KGSF2024
47632Sayidov EldarWInside heel hookAIGA Trials91KGF2024
52506Magid HageWOutside heel hookCJI80KGR12024
54569Philippe GeverWReferee DecisionPolaris 3095KGSPF2024
56900Julian EspinosaJulian EspinosaWOutside heel hookPolaris 31ABSRDS2025
56910Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte JohnsonWReferee DecisionPolaris 31ABSRDS2025
