Pedro Pessoa Bisneto

Pedro José Pessoa de Melo Bisneto, commonly known as Big Mac, is a Brazilian grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Diego Ramalho, who worked extensively with José Olimpio (Zé Radiola). Pedro Pessoa Bisneto started making waves in jiu-jitsu as a colored belt, particularly at the brown belt rank where he won an International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World title.

Pedro Bisneto Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Pedro José Pessoa de Melo Bisneto

Nickname: Big Mac, an allusion to the famous burger sold by the fast food chain, MacDonalds. The term is often used in Brazil as a nickname for larger individuals.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > José Olimpio > Diego Ramalho > Pedro Pessoa Bisneto

Main Achievement:

  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2025)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023)

Main Achievement (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 brown)

Main Achievement (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2014)
  • 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2012)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2014)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2014)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2014)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2014*)

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82kg/181lbs)

Team/Association: ZR Team

Pedro Pessoa Bisneto Biography

Pedro Pessoa Bisneto was born in September 1997, in Recife, the famous beach town in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco.

Although he didn’t have a sporting lifestyle as a child, when he was 11, he casually met Jose Olimpio, also known as Ze Radiola, one of the most successful instructors ever produced by the state of Pernambuco. Radiola invited Pedro to attend one of his classes, which he did.

As a yellow belt, Pedro realized his talent and decided to invest all of his efforts into the sport, quickly becoming one of the top up-and-comers in the country, earning national & international medals at the junior and juvenile levels.

In 2019, however, Pedro Pessoa Bisneto’s father passed away. The event led Pedro to abandon his sporting goals to pursue life as a truck driver so he could provide for his family. He spent some time in this line of business, but an accident forced him to leave the trucking life. After some time working as an Uber driver, in 2021 his teammate Diego Ramalho – who was living in the US, invited Busneto to move to North America to help him with the runnings of his gym, an offer accepted by Pedro.

Pedro Pessoa Bisneto received his black belt in June 2022, while standing on the podium of the IBJJF World Championship podium from the hands of Diego Ramalho.

Pedro Bisneto Grappling Record

18 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    9 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (11%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (39%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS

7
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
17 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    10 (59%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (6%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (29%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (6%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Pedro Bisneto Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
33883Salenco CoutinhoLPointsOrlando SMOO100KGF2022
33897Salenco CoutinhoLPointsOrlando SMOABSSF2022
35347Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLPts: 0x0, AdvAtlanta FOABSSF2022
35434Angelo ClaiborneAngelo ClaiborneLChoke from backCharlotte OpenABSF2022
37449Kjetil LydvoKjetil LydvoLPts: 5x0European OpenO100KG4F2023
40025Max GimenisMax GimenisLChoke from backAtanta SPOO100KGF2023
40027Max GimenisMax GimenisLPts: 5x2Atanta SPOABSSF2023
40632Marcus RibeiroMarcus RibeiroLPaper cutter chokeWorld Champ.O100KG8F2023
40738Luis OliveiraLuis OliveiraLPts: 6x2World Champ.ABSR12023
41447Matheus MenezesMatheus MenezesLPts: 4x2American NatsO100KGSF2023
41455Jackson NagaiJackson NagaiLPts: 7x0American NatsABS4F2023
41867Eric SchlosserLReferee DecisionOrlando SMOABS4F2023
43664Inacio SantosInacio SantosLPointsCharlotte OpenO100KGRR2023
45484Inacio SantosInacio SantosLPointsAtlanta FNGOO97KGRR2023
46918Jose JuremaJose JuremaLChoke from backNOrleans OpenABSSF2024
54687Lucas MontalvaoLucas MontalvaoLPts: 11x0NoGi PanO97KGSF2024
57963Marcus RibeiroMarcus RibeiroLArmbarPan Champ.O100KGSF2025
33894Robert DunnWCross chokeOrlando SMOABS4F2022
35340Robert DunnWChoke from backAtlanta FOABSR12022
35343Caio CaetanoCaio CaetanoWChoke from backAtlanta FOABS4F2022
35430Emilio HernandezEmilio HernandezWChoke from backCharlotte OpenABS4F2022
35433Justin PrimroseWPts: 4x0Charlotte OpenABSSF2022
35967Emilio HernandezEmilio HernandezWChokeCharleston FOABSSF2022
35968Clay MayfieldWChokeCharleston FOABSF2022
37445Wesley CaixetaWPts: 10x2European OpenO100KGR12023
40625Patryk WysockiWPts: 3x0World Champ.O100KGR12023
41442Bradley BurkettWPointsAmerican NatsO100KG4F2023
41452Clay MayfieldWPts: 14x0American NatsABSR12023
41859Yago NevesWPts: 2x2, AdvOrlando SMOO100KGF2023
43663Alexandre BuenoWPts: 0x0, AdvCharlotte OpenO100KGRR2023
45482Bradley BrukettWPointsAtlanta FNGOO97KGRR2023
46910Gustavo EvangelistaWPts: 11x0NOrleans Open100KGSF2024
46912Pedro ZapataWCross faceNOrleans Open100KGF2024
46916Rafael SilvaWPts: 5x0NOrleans OpenABS4F2024
57961Anderson KauanWPointsPan Champ.O100KG4F2025
