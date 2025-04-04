Pedro José Pessoa de Melo Bisneto, commonly known as Big Mac, is a Brazilian grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Diego Ramalho, who worked extensively with José Olimpio (Zé Radiola). Pedro Pessoa Bisneto started making waves in jiu-jitsu as a colored belt, particularly at the brown belt rank where he won an International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World title.

Pedro Bisneto Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Pedro José Pessoa de Melo Bisneto

Nickname: Big Mac, an allusion to the famous burger sold by the fast food chain, MacDonalds. The term is often used in Brazil as a nickname for larger individuals.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > José Olimpio > Diego Ramalho > Pedro Pessoa Bisneto

Main Achievement:

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2025)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)

3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023)

Main Achievement (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 brown)

Main Achievement (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2014)

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2012)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2014)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2014)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2014)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2014*)

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82kg/181lbs)

Team/Association: ZR Team

Pedro Pessoa Bisneto Biography

Pedro Pessoa Bisneto was born in September 1997, in Recife, the famous beach town in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco.

Although he didn’t have a sporting lifestyle as a child, when he was 11, he casually met Jose Olimpio, also known as Ze Radiola, one of the most successful instructors ever produced by the state of Pernambuco. Radiola invited Pedro to attend one of his classes, which he did.

As a yellow belt, Pedro realized his talent and decided to invest all of his efforts into the sport, quickly becoming one of the top up-and-comers in the country, earning national & international medals at the junior and juvenile levels.

In 2019, however, Pedro Pessoa Bisneto’s father passed away. The event led Pedro to abandon his sporting goals to pursue life as a truck driver so he could provide for his family. He spent some time in this line of business, but an accident forced him to leave the trucking life. After some time working as an Uber driver, in 2021 his teammate Diego Ramalho – who was living in the US, invited Busneto to move to North America to help him with the runnings of his gym, an offer accepted by Pedro.

Pedro Pessoa Bisneto received his black belt in June 2022, while standing on the podium of the IBJJF World Championship podium from the hands of Diego Ramalho.