Matheus Vetoraci is a professional grappler and a Jiu-Jitsu black belt under Leonel Menezes (his father) and Alexandre Carrera (his cousin). Vetoraci first made waves in the sport as a colored belt, particularly after winning the Brazilian Nationals as a brown belt (2021), he would cement his status as one of the top talents of his generation in the professional division of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) in 2025, where he conquered the European title by closing the division with his twin brother, Davi Vetoraci.

Matheus Vetoraci Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Matheus Vetoraci de Menezes

Nickname: Matheus and his brother Davi are often mentioned as the “Gêmeos”, the Portuguese word for twins.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > > Walter Guimaraes > Cesar Guimaraes > Alexandre Carrera (> Leonel Menezes) > Matheus Vetoraci

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2025)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 brown)

1st Place CBJJ South American Championship NOGI (2021** brown)

2nd Place AJP South America Continental (2021 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well rounded

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Blvckout Grappling

Matheus Vetoraci Biography

Matheus Vetoraci was born in January 2000 in Sepetiba, a town in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.

Matheus and his brother Davi started jiu-jitsu early in their lives. A sport was instilled in their day-to-day activities from the age of 3, by the influence of their family, particularly their cousin Alexandre Carrera, who was a jiu-jitsu instructor, and their father, Leonel Menezes.

Menezes and Carrera took the Vetoraci brothers’ instruction from the first day and helped them progress through the belt system. As the Vetoraci twins reached the purple belt rank, they became more focused on the competition aspect of jiu-jitsu and took grappling as a full-time affair.

Switching gears as a purple belt led Matheus to a few good results at a national level and to his black belt promotion in October 2021, on the podium steps of the Brazilian National Championship. The belt was tied around his waist by his cousin and longtime coach, Alexandre Carrera. Later that year, Matheus and his brother Davi moved to Europe, settling in Portugal where they managed to make their lifelong dream of earning a living as professional athletes, competing and coaching on the European circuit.