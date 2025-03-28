Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Matheus Vetoraci

Matheus Vetoraci is a professional grappler and a Jiu-Jitsu black belt under Leonel Menezes (his father) and Alexandre Carrera (his cousin). Vetoraci first made waves in the sport as a colored belt, particularly after winning the Brazilian Nationals as a brown belt (2021), he would cement his status as one of the top talents of his generation in the professional division of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) in 2025, where he conquered the European title by closing the division with his twin brother, Davi Vetoraci.

Matheus Vetoraci Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Matheus Vetoraci de Menezes

Nickname: Matheus and his brother Davi are often mentioned as the “Gêmeos”, the Portuguese word for twins.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > > Walter Guimaraes > Cesar Guimaraes > Alexandre Carrera (> Leonel Menezes) > Matheus Vetoraci

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2025)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 brown)
  • 1st Place CBJJ South American Championship NOGI (2021** brown)
  • 2nd Place AJP South America Continental (2021 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well rounded

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Blvckout Grappling

Matheus Vetoraci Biography

Matheus Vetoraci was born in January 2000 in Sepetiba, a town in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.

Matheus and his brother Davi started jiu-jitsu early in their lives. A sport was instilled in their day-to-day activities from the age of 3, by the influence of their family, particularly their cousin Alexandre Carrera, who was a jiu-jitsu instructor, and their father, Leonel Menezes.

Menezes and Carrera took the Vetoraci brothers’ instruction from the first day and helped them progress through the belt system. As the Vetoraci twins reached the purple belt rank, they became more focused on the competition aspect of jiu-jitsu and took grappling as a full-time affair.

Switching gears as a purple belt led Matheus to a few good results at a national level and to his black belt promotion in October 2021, on the podium steps of the Brazilian National Championship. The belt was tied around his waist by his cousin and longtime coach, Alexandre Carrera. Later that year, Matheus and his brother Davi moved to Europe, settling in Portugal where they managed to make their lifelong dream of earning a living as professional athletes, competing and coaching on the European circuit.

Matheus Vetoraci Grappling Record

27 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    14 (52%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    13 (48%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

13 SUBMISSIONS WINS

13
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
3 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (33%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
Triangle
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Matheus Vetoraci Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
44253Faris LamkademFaris LamkademLReferee DecisionRome Open88KGSF2023
44273Charles AdorianLTriangleRome OpenABSSF2023
44418Clay MayfieldLPointsEuropean NoGi85KG8F2023
37094Dino NogueiraWPointsPT National88KGSF2022
37096Pedro CadeteWPts: 2x0PT NationalABSSF2022
38333Matheus AleixoWArmbarADCC Lisbon99KGSF2023
38334Aires BenrosWPts: 2x0ADCC Lisbon99KGF2023
38335Heitor SantiagoWGuillotineADCC LisbonABS4F2023
38336Hugh FletcherWFootlockADCC LisbonABSSF2023
38340Lucas GomesWChoke from backAJP Vila Real94KGF2023
38341Lucas GomesWSubmissionAJP Portugal94KGSF2023
38342Felipe LemesWTriangleAJP Portugal94KGF2023
38343Felipe LemesWSubmissionAJP POR NG94KGSF2023
38344Lucas GomesWRNCAJP POR NG94KGF2023
44249Karol KaniaWPts: 6x2Rome Open88KG4F2023
44267Bruno MarquesWN/ARome OpenABSR12023
44271Henrique CabralWTriangleRome OpenABS4F2023
44413Ivan NarayanhtWInside heel hookEuropean NoGi85KGR12023
46453Edcarlos BenjamimWSubmissionAJP South PT94KGF2024
46454Samuel CassimiroWPts: 13x0AJP SPT NG94KGF2024
46455Francisco RamonWPts: 19x0AJP Barcelona94KGF2024
46456Francisco RamonWPts: 1x0AJP BCL NG94KGF2024
46457Yones OrfiWInside heel hookSpain Tour WC94KGF2024
48943Naser AlbreikiWCross chokeADGS Rome85KGR12024
48949Lucas GiraudWPts: 3x0ADGS Rome85KG4F2024
48951Luan CarvalhoLuan CarvalhoWPts: 3x0ADGS Rome85KGSF2024
48953Uanderson FerreiraUanderson FerreiraWPts: 6x5ADGS Rome85KGF2024
56588Wellington LuisWellington LuisWPts: 4x2European Open88KG8F2025
56596Vinicius MartinsVinicius MartinsWPts: 14x0European Open88KG4F2025
56598Bruno LimaBruno LimaWPts: 3x0European Open88KGSF2025
