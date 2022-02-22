Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Fabricio Barbarotti

BJJ Heroes,
181 0
Fabricio Barbarotti is a jiu-jitsu black belt under coach Cicero Costha who represents Costha’s team in the sport’s global circuit where he’s earned numerous medals of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). Barbarotti is a rare case of someone who did not break through in the sport up until his black belt rank, a fact that was owed largely to his family obligations while climbing the BJJ belt system.

Fabricio Barbarotti Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Fabricio José Barbarotti

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Fabricio Barbarotti

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place P-Belum Invitational (2020)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF London Winter Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF New York Fall Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Cincinnati Open (2017)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Toronto Open (2018 / 2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2016 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Omoplata

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Cicero Costha

Fabricio Barbarotti Biography

Fabricio Barbarotti was born on February 08, 1996, in São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo, Brazil.

Interested in sports from a young age, Barbarotti made an attempt at football/soccer during his pre-teens, though he quickly found out he lacked the talent for the pitch. The collapse of Fabricio’s soccer career drove the São Paulo native down to his local jiu-jitsu gym.

Although Fabricio did not truly know what jiu-jitsu was when he walked into coach Ercules Malta’s gym, he was a martial arts movie enthusiast and wanted to know more. Enticed by the prospect of learning mixed martial arts, 11-year-old Barbarotti decided to join Malta’s grappling classroom. The year was 2007.

Sadly for young Fabricio, jiu-jitsu was not a love at first sight type affair. Malta’s class did not have any children of his age, and grappling did not interest Fabricio as much as the kicking and punching styles he had been accustomed to watching on the television. Two factors that led Barbarotti to quit after a few weeks.

A month after he left the academy, Fabricio bumped into one of Malta’s students who convinced him to return to class. Two weeks after his return, Fabricio competed at a local tournament and won. The victory piqued his interest in the sporting aspect of jiu-jitsu and led the young athlete to remain in the sport, even joining a kids’ side-project of coach Eracles, where he was able to train with children of his age.

Once Fabricio started training with coach Ercules’ kids, he became hooked to jiu-jitsu, training 2 or 3x per day, every weekday. During this time, Barbarotti became a big fan of Cicero Costha’s work in the state capital and desired to one day train with the famous coach, but was unable to do so due to his obligations, taking care of his elderly father. As a brown belt, however, Barbarotti’s older brother returned to Rio Preto and offered to care for their dad, allowing Fabricio to move to the capital.

Under coach Cicero, Fabricio was able to compete internationally, placing 3rd at the brown belt Pan Championships in 2016, before being promoted to black belt in August 2017.

During the end of 2017, Fernando Zulik started a project alongside Cicero Costha in Canada, a project that was a gateway for Fabricio to train and compete in North America for an extended period. Sadly, when the world was hit by the COVID19 pandemic, restrictions forced Barbarotti to return to his hometown. He returned to the continent in 2021, settling in Florida.

Fabricio Barbarotti Grappling Record

29 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    16 (55%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (7%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (17%)
  • BY DECISION
    4 (14%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    2 (7%)

5 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Omoplata
40
2
#86e620
Choke from back
20
1
#5AD3D1
Submission
20
1
#d1212a
Triangle
20
1
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
26 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    9 (35%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (12%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    10 (38%)
  • BY DECISION
    4 (15%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

10 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Botinha
20
2
#86e620
Triangle
20
2
#5AD3D1
Cross face
10
1
#d1212a
Choke
10
1
#fad11b
Katagatame
10
1
#f58822
Choke from back
10
1
#224aba
Kneebar
10
1
#ff9124
North south choke
10
1
10
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Fabricio Barbarotti Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
14630Matt LeightonMatt LeightonLTriangleCincinnati OpenABS4F2017
16243Marcos TinocoMarcos TinocoLNorth south chokeBrasileiro82KG4F2018
17046Lucas ValleLReferee DecisionBoston SMO82KGF2018
17848Gabriel ProcopioGabriel ProcopioLReferee DecisionMiami FO82KGSF2018
17853Roberto AbreuRoberto AbreuLCross faceMiami FOABSF2018
18348Alexandre JesusAlexandre JesusLPts: 0x0, AdvSouth American82KGSF2018
18477Yan LucasYan LucasLTriangleBrasilia Open82KGF2018
18533Ygor DantasLBotinhaBH Sp Open82KGF2018
18893Leonardo LaraLeonardo LaraLChokeEuropean Open82KGR12019
19204Guilherme RochaGuilherme RochaLReferee DecisionUK National Pro77KGSF2019
19417Guilherme RochaGuilherme RochaLPts: 2x0Grand Slam LDN77KGR12019
19601Otavio SousaOtavio SousaLKatagatamePan American82KG8F2019
20602Michael LanghiMichael LanghiLPts: 2x0World Champ.76KGR12019
21054Felipe CesarFelipe CesarLPointsNY BJJ Pro82KG4F2019
21472Felipe CesarFelipe CesarLPts: 6x4Boston SMO82KGF2019
23048Vitor OliveiraVitor OliveiraLPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean Open76KGR12020
23283Ethan CrelinstenEthan CrelinstenD---Para BellumABSF2020
23410Pablo LavaselliPablo LavaselliLPts: 2x0Canada Pro77KGF2020
24498Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 2x2, AdvAmerican Nats76KG4F2020
26181Lucas ValleLPointsMiami Open82KGSF2021
26185Lucas ValleLN/AMiami OpenABS4F2021
27143Tainan DalpraTainan DalpraLChoke from backGrand Slam MIA77KG4F2021
27151Caio CaetanoCaio CaetanoLPts: 3x3Grand Slam MIA77KG3RD2021
27229Johnny TamaJohnny TamaLReferee DecisionCharleston SO76KGSF2021
27244Davi CabralDavi CabralLKneebarCharleston SOABSSF2021
27473Lucas ValenteLucas ValenteLBotinhaPan American76KG4F2021
29384Renato CanutoRenato CanutoLPts: 7x2World Champ.76KG8F2021
14627Ashur DarmoWPointsCincinnati Open82KGF2017
16239Flavio JunqueiraFlavio JunqueiraWPointsBrasileiro82KG8F2018
17044Renan BorgesWPointsBoston SMO82KGSF2018
17326Darson HemmingsDarson HemmingsWReferee DecisionToronto Open82KGF2018
17851Rodrigo FrancioniRodrigo FrancioniWOmoplataMiami FOABSSF2018
18474Guilliard DouglasWPointsBrasilia Open82KG4F2018
18476Chaise OlimpioWPointsBrasilia Open82KGSF2018
18531Pedro HenriqueWPointsBH Sp Open82KG4F2018
18532Matheus CostaMatheus CostaWPointsBH Sp Open82KGSF2018
19259Samuel CookWAdvLondon W. Open82KGSF2019
19260Sam GibsonWPointsLondon W. Open82KGF2019
19598Brian BeauryBrian BeauryWDQPan American82KGR12019
21469Thiago GoncalvesWPointsBoston SMO82KG4F2019
21470Lucas ValleWReferee DecisionBoston SMO82KGSF2019
21991Matthew McDonaldWPointsToronto Open76KGF2019
22631Francis QuinnWPointsNYC Fall Open76KG4F2019
22632Daniel SiricaWPointsNYC Fall Open76KGSF2019
23276Corey GuitardD---Para BellumABSSF2020
23408Riccardo GalliWTriangleCanada Pro77KGRR2020
24492Damian KellsWChoke from backAmerican Nats76KGR12020
25079Guilherme RochaGuilherme RochaWReferee DecisionF2W 16475KGSPF2021
27148Kevin MahechaKevin MahechaWPts: 3x2Grand Slam MIA77KGRPC2021
27150Gialysson FreitasGialysson FreitasWPts: 7x5Grand Slam MIA77KGRPC2021
27240Charles McGuireWSubmissionCharleston SOABS4F2021
27469Johnny TamaJohnny TamaWDQPan American76KG8F2021
28926Clay MayfieldWPointsJJ CON82KGR12021
29375Espen MathiesenEspen MathiesenWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.76KGR12021
30299Daniel MairaDaniel MairaWPts: 6x6, AdvAtlanta WO76KG4F2022
30303Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre MolinaroWOmoplataAtlanta WO76KGSF2022
30304Nick SallesNick SallesWPts: 4x2Atlanta WO76KGF2022
