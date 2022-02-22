Fabricio Barbarotti is a jiu-jitsu black belt under coach Cicero Costha who represents Costha’s team in the sport’s global circuit where he’s earned numerous medals of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). Barbarotti is a rare case of someone who did not break through in the sport up until his black belt rank, a fact that was owed largely to his family obligations while climbing the BJJ belt system.

Fabricio Barbarotti Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Fabricio José Barbarotti

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Fabricio Barbarotti

Main Achievements:

1st Place P-Belum Invitational (2020)

1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open (2022)

1st Place IBJJF London Winter Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF New York Fall Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Cincinnati Open (2017)

1st Place IBJJF Toronto Open (2018 / 2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2016 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Omoplata

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Cicero Costha

Fabricio Barbarotti Biography

Fabricio Barbarotti was born on February 08, 1996, in São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo, Brazil.

Interested in sports from a young age, Barbarotti made an attempt at football/soccer during his pre-teens, though he quickly found out he lacked the talent for the pitch. The collapse of Fabricio’s soccer career drove the São Paulo native down to his local jiu-jitsu gym.

Although Fabricio did not truly know what jiu-jitsu was when he walked into coach Ercules Malta’s gym, he was a martial arts movie enthusiast and wanted to know more. Enticed by the prospect of learning mixed martial arts, 11-year-old Barbarotti decided to join Malta’s grappling classroom. The year was 2007.

Sadly for young Fabricio, jiu-jitsu was not a love at first sight type affair. Malta’s class did not have any children of his age, and grappling did not interest Fabricio as much as the kicking and punching styles he had been accustomed to watching on the television. Two factors that led Barbarotti to quit after a few weeks.

A month after he left the academy, Fabricio bumped into one of Malta’s students who convinced him to return to class. Two weeks after his return, Fabricio competed at a local tournament and won. The victory piqued his interest in the sporting aspect of jiu-jitsu and led the young athlete to remain in the sport, even joining a kids’ side-project of coach Eracles, where he was able to train with children of his age.

Once Fabricio started training with coach Ercules’ kids, he became hooked to jiu-jitsu, training 2 or 3x per day, every weekday. During this time, Barbarotti became a big fan of Cicero Costha’s work in the state capital and desired to one day train with the famous coach, but was unable to do so due to his obligations, taking care of his elderly father. As a brown belt, however, Barbarotti’s older brother returned to Rio Preto and offered to care for their dad, allowing Fabricio to move to the capital.

Under coach Cicero, Fabricio was able to compete internationally, placing 3rd at the brown belt Pan Championships in 2016, before being promoted to black belt in August 2017.

During the end of 2017, Fernando Zulik started a project alongside Cicero Costha in Canada, a project that was a gateway for Fabricio to train and compete in North America for an extended period. Sadly, when the world was hit by the COVID19 pandemic, restrictions forced Barbarotti to return to his hometown. He returned to the continent in 2021, settling in Florida.