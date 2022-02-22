Fabricio Barbarotti is a jiu-jitsu black belt under coach Cicero Costha who represents Costha’s team in the sport’s global circuit where he’s earned numerous medals of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). Barbarotti is a rare case of someone who did not break through in the sport up until his black belt rank, a fact that was owed largely to his family obligations while climbing the BJJ belt system.
Fabricio Barbarotti Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Fabricio José Barbarotti
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Fabricio Barbarotti
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place P-Belum Invitational (2020)
- 1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open (2022)
- 1st Place IBJJF London Winter Open (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF New York Fall Open (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF Cincinnati Open (2017)
- 1st Place IBJJF Toronto Open (2018 / 2019)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2016 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Omoplata
Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Cicero Costha
Fabricio Barbarotti Biography
Fabricio Barbarotti was born on February 08, 1996, in São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo, Brazil.
Interested in sports from a young age, Barbarotti made an attempt at football/soccer during his pre-teens, though he quickly found out he lacked the talent for the pitch. The collapse of Fabricio’s soccer career drove the São Paulo native down to his local jiu-jitsu gym.
Although Fabricio did not truly know what jiu-jitsu was when he walked into coach Ercules Malta’s gym, he was a martial arts movie enthusiast and wanted to know more. Enticed by the prospect of learning mixed martial arts, 11-year-old Barbarotti decided to join Malta’s grappling classroom. The year was 2007.
Sadly for young Fabricio, jiu-jitsu was not a love at first sight type affair. Malta’s class did not have any children of his age, and grappling did not interest Fabricio as much as the kicking and punching styles he had been accustomed to watching on the television. Two factors that led Barbarotti to quit after a few weeks.
A month after he left the academy, Fabricio bumped into one of Malta’s students who convinced him to return to class. Two weeks after his return, Fabricio competed at a local tournament and won. The victory piqued his interest in the sporting aspect of jiu-jitsu and led the young athlete to remain in the sport, even joining a kids’ side-project of coach Eracles, where he was able to train with children of his age.
Once Fabricio started training with coach Ercules’ kids, he became hooked to jiu-jitsu, training 2 or 3x per day, every weekday. During this time, Barbarotti became a big fan of Cicero Costha’s work in the state capital and desired to one day train with the famous coach, but was unable to do so due to his obligations, taking care of his elderly father. As a brown belt, however, Barbarotti’s older brother returned to Rio Preto and offered to care for their dad, allowing Fabricio to move to the capital.
Under coach Cicero, Fabricio was able to compete internationally, placing 3rd at the brown belt Pan Championships in 2016, before being promoted to black belt in August 2017.
During the end of 2017, Fernando Zulik started a project alongside Cicero Costha in Canada, a project that was a gateway for Fabricio to train and compete in North America for an extended period. Sadly, when the world was hit by the COVID19 pandemic, restrictions forced Barbarotti to return to his hometown. He returned to the continent in 2021, settling in Florida.
Fabricio Barbarotti Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
16 (55%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (7%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
5 (17%)
-
BY DECISION
4 (14%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
2 (7%)
5 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
9 (35%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
3 (12%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
10 (38%)
-
BY DECISION
4 (15%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
10 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Fabricio Barbarotti Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|14630
|Matt LeightonMatt Leighton
|L
|Triangle
|Cincinnati Open
|ABS
|4F
|2017
|16243
|Marcos TinocoMarcos Tinoco
|L
|North south choke
|Brasileiro
|82KG
|4F
|2018
|17046
|Lucas Valle
|L
|Referee Decision
|Boston SMO
|82KG
|F
|2018
|17848
|Gabriel ProcopioGabriel Procopio
|L
|Referee Decision
|Miami FO
|82KG
|SF
|2018
|17853
|Roberto AbreuRoberto Abreu
|L
|Cross face
|Miami FO
|ABS
|F
|2018
|18348
|Alexandre JesusAlexandre Jesus
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|South American
|82KG
|SF
|2018
|18477
|Yan LucasYan Lucas
|L
|Triangle
|Brasilia Open
|82KG
|F
|2018
|18533
|Ygor Dantas
|L
|Botinha
|BH Sp Open
|82KG
|F
|2018
|18893
|Leonardo LaraLeonardo Lara
|L
|Choke
|European Open
|82KG
|R1
|2019
|19204
|Guilherme RochaGuilherme Rocha
|L
|Referee Decision
|UK National Pro
|77KG
|SF
|2019
|19417
|Guilherme RochaGuilherme Rocha
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Grand Slam LDN
|77KG
|R1
|2019
|19601
|Otavio SousaOtavio Sousa
|L
|Katagatame
|Pan American
|82KG
|8F
|2019
|20602
|Michael LanghiMichael Langhi
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|World Champ.
|76KG
|R1
|2019
|21054
|Felipe CesarFelipe Cesar
|L
|Points
|NY BJJ Pro
|82KG
|4F
|2019
|21472
|Felipe CesarFelipe Cesar
|L
|Pts: 6x4
|Boston SMO
|82KG
|F
|2019
|23048
|Vitor OliveiraVitor Oliveira
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|European Open
|76KG
|R1
|2020
|23283
|Ethan CrelinstenEthan Crelinsten
|D
|---
|Para Bellum
|ABS
|F
|2020
|23410
|Pablo LavaselliPablo Lavaselli
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Canada Pro
|77KG
|F
|2020
|24498
|Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo Moizinho
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|American Nats
|76KG
|4F
|2020
|26181
|Lucas Valle
|L
|Points
|Miami Open
|82KG
|SF
|2021
|26185
|Lucas Valle
|L
|N/A
|Miami Open
|ABS
|4F
|2021
|27143
|Tainan DalpraTainan Dalpra
|L
|Choke from back
|Grand Slam MIA
|77KG
|4F
|2021
|27151
|Caio CaetanoCaio Caetano
|L
|Pts: 3x3
|Grand Slam MIA
|77KG
|3RD
|2021
|27229
|Johnny TamaJohnny Tama
|L
|Referee Decision
|Charleston SO
|76KG
|SF
|2021
|27244
|Davi CabralDavi Cabral
|L
|Kneebar
|Charleston SO
|ABS
|SF
|2021
|27473
|Lucas ValenteLucas Valente
|L
|Botinha
|Pan American
|76KG
|4F
|2021
|29384
|Renato CanutoRenato Canuto
|L
|Pts: 7x2
|World Champ.
|76KG
|8F
|2021
|14627
|Ashur Darmo
|W
|Points
|Cincinnati Open
|82KG
|F
|2017
|16239
|Flavio JunqueiraFlavio Junqueira
|W
|Points
|Brasileiro
|82KG
|8F
|2018
|17044
|Renan Borges
|W
|Points
|Boston SMO
|82KG
|SF
|2018
|17326
|Darson HemmingsDarson Hemmings
|W
|Referee Decision
|Toronto Open
|82KG
|F
|2018
|17851
|Rodrigo FrancioniRodrigo Francioni
|W
|Omoplata
|Miami FO
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|18474
|Guilliard Douglas
|W
|Points
|Brasilia Open
|82KG
|4F
|2018
|18476
|Chaise Olimpio
|W
|Points
|Brasilia Open
|82KG
|SF
|2018
|18531
|Pedro Henrique
|W
|Points
|BH Sp Open
|82KG
|4F
|2018
|18532
|Matheus CostaMatheus Costa
|W
|Points
|BH Sp Open
|82KG
|SF
|2018
|19259
|Samuel Cook
|W
|Adv
|London W. Open
|82KG
|SF
|2019
|19260
|Sam Gibson
|W
|Points
|London W. Open
|82KG
|F
|2019
|19598
|Brian BeauryBrian Beaury
|W
|DQ
|Pan American
|82KG
|R1
|2019
|21469
|Thiago Goncalves
|W
|Points
|Boston SMO
|82KG
|4F
|2019
|21470
|Lucas Valle
|W
|Referee Decision
|Boston SMO
|82KG
|SF
|2019
|21991
|Matthew McDonald
|W
|Points
|Toronto Open
|76KG
|F
|2019
|22631
|Francis Quinn
|W
|Points
|NYC Fall Open
|76KG
|4F
|2019
|22632
|Daniel Sirica
|W
|Points
|NYC Fall Open
|76KG
|SF
|2019
|23276
|Corey Guitard
|D
|---
|Para Bellum
|ABS
|SF
|2020
|23408
|Riccardo Galli
|W
|Triangle
|Canada Pro
|77KG
|RR
|2020
|24492
|Damian Kells
|W
|Choke from back
|American Nats
|76KG
|R1
|2020
|25079
|Guilherme RochaGuilherme Rocha
|W
|Referee Decision
|F2W 164
|75KG
|SPF
|2021
|27148
|Kevin MahechaKevin Mahecha
|W
|Pts: 3x2
|Grand Slam MIA
|77KG
|RPC
|2021
|27150
|Gialysson FreitasGialysson Freitas
|W
|Pts: 7x5
|Grand Slam MIA
|77KG
|RPC
|2021
|27240
|Charles McGuire
|W
|Submission
|Charleston SO
|ABS
|4F
|2021
|27469
|Johnny TamaJohnny Tama
|W
|DQ
|Pan American
|76KG
|8F
|2021
|28926
|Clay Mayfield
|W
|Points
|JJ CON
|82KG
|R1
|2021
|29375
|Espen MathiesenEspen Mathiesen
|W
|Referee Decision
|World Champ.
|76KG
|R1
|2021
|30299
|Daniel MairaDaniel Maira
|W
|Pts: 6x6, Adv
|Atlanta WO
|76KG
|4F
|2022
|30303
|Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre Molinaro
|W
|Omoplata
|Atlanta WO
|76KG
|SF
|2022
|30304
|Nick SallesNick Salles
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|Atlanta WO
|76KG
|F
|2022