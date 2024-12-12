Julia Maele is a Norwegian grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Felipe “Gargamel” Mota who represents the country’s OXY Gym. Maele is widely recognized as one of her generation’s top European grapplers, a reputation achieved through her many medal-winning performances in the sport’s international circuit, including multiple European No-Gi titles with the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).

Julia Maele Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Julia Maele

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Octávio Couto > Felipe Mota > Julia Maele

Main Achievements:

GrappleFest U65 Champion (2022)

1st Place ADCC European Trials (2022)

1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2019 / 2022 / 2024)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2020)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 / 2023)

3rd Place ADCC European Trials (2024)

3rd Place AJP Continental Pro EU (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st place IBJJF European Championship (2015* blue)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2016 purple)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2016 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2018 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2016 purple)

3rd place IBJJF World Championship (2017 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Kneebar

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: OXY Gym

Julia Maele Biography

Julia Maele was born on November 11, 1992, on a Norwegian strawberry farm on the county’s West Coast, more precisely, in a town called Sola.

Living in a rural Scandinavian area, Julia was introduced to physical activity early in her life, and horse riding was her sport of choice. Maele got her first pony when she was 10 and spent most of her spare time in the stables, competing in Showjumping at a national level until she was 17.

When she was 19, Julia’s horse suffered an injury and could no longer participate in the sport. Finding herself without a sporting activity, Maele turned to jiu-jitsu after trying a class on a friend’s advice, and she enjoyed it from the get-go. Within a year of training and competing in BJJ, Julia decided to retire from horse-riding competitively to focus on grappling.

Under the guidance of coach Felipe “Gargamel” Mota, Julia Maele went from white belt to black belt, establishing herself as one of the top female athletes in Europe. Her good form earned her black belt from Mota in October 2018.