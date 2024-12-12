Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Julia Maele

BJJ Heroes,
154 0
Nicholas Meregali Instructionals

Julia Maele is a Norwegian grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Felipe “Gargamel” Mota who represents the country’s OXY Gym. Maele is widely recognized as one of her generation’s top European grapplers, a reputation achieved through her many medal-winning performances in the sport’s international circuit, including multiple European No-Gi titles with the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).

Julia Maele Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Julia Maele

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Octávio Couto > Felipe Mota > Julia Maele

Main Achievements:

  • GrappleFest U65 Champion (2022)
  • 1st Place ADCC European Trials (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2019 / 2022 / 2024)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2020)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 / 2023)
  • 3rd Place ADCC European Trials (2024)
  • 3rd Place AJP Continental Pro EU (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st place IBJJF European Championship (2015* blue)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2016 purple)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2016 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2018 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2016 purple)
  • 3rd place IBJJF World Championship (2017 purple)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Kneebar

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: OXY Gym

Julia Maele Biography

Julia Maele was born on November 11, 1992, on a Norwegian strawberry farm on the county’s West Coast, more precisely, in a town called Sola.

Living in a rural Scandinavian area, Julia was introduced to physical activity early in her life, and horse riding was her sport of choice. Maele got her first pony when she was 10 and spent most of her spare time in the stables, competing in Showjumping at a national level until she was 17.

When she was 19, Julia’s horse suffered an injury and could no longer participate in the sport. Finding herself without a sporting activity, Maele turned to jiu-jitsu after trying a class on a friend’s advice, and she enjoyed it from the get-go. Within a year of training and competing in BJJ, Julia decided to retire from horse-riding competitively to focus on grappling.

Under the guidance of coach Felipe “Gargamel” Mota, Julia Maele went from white belt to black belt, establishing herself as one of the top female athletes in Europe. Her good form earned her black belt from Mota in October 2018.

Julia Maele Grappling Record

19 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    5 (26%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (5%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    11 (58%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (11%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

11 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
RNC
45
5
#86e620
Kneebar
18
2
#5AD3D1
Choke
9
1
#d1212a
Anaconda choke
9
1
#fad11b
Kimura
9
1
#f58822
Armbar
9
1
11
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
13 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    6 (46%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (46%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (8%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Armbar
33
2
#86e620
RNC
33
2
#5AD3D1
Short choke
17
1
#d1212a
Kimura
17
1
6
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Julia Maele Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
16111Bianca BasilioBianca BasilioLPts: 2x0World Pro62KG4F2018
23702Ffion DaviesFfion DaviesLPts: 7x0Grand Slam LDN62KGF2020
29307Margot CiccarelliMargot CiccarelliLPts: 3x2World Pro62KGSF2021
35142Bianca BasilioBianca BasilioLShort chokeADCC60KG4F2022
36243Eleftheria ChristodoulouEleftheria ChristodoulouLPts: 4x0European NGABS4F2022
36883Amy CampoAmy CampoLArmbarNoGi WorldsABS4F2022
37028Vanessa GriffinLKimuraNoGi Worlds66KGSF2022
38308Amy CampoAmy CampoLRNCPolaris 2366KG4F2023
43559Deise LeonanjoLArmbarNoGi Pan67KGF2023
45752Helena CrevarHelena CrevarLReferee DecisionWNO 21NASPF2023
45941Amanda BruseLPts: 2x0NoGi World61KGSF2023
47266Margot CiccarelliMargot CiccarelliLPts: 3x0ADCC EU Trials55KGSF2024
54610Amanda BruseLRNCNoGi Pan61KGF2024
22771Carolina CarrielloWChokeDublin Open58KGRR2019
23700Z. PanagiotarakouWPts: 11x0Grand Slam LDN62KGSF2020
32280Martina ZolaWPts: 2x0ADCC EU Trials60KGR12022
32281Rosemary WalshWRNCADCC EU Trials60KG8F2022
32282Amanda SchurtzWAnaconda chokeADCC EU Trials60KG4F2022
32283Naomi MatthewsWPts: 2x0ADCC EU Trials60KGSF2022
32284Peyton LetcherWReferee DecisionADCC EU Trials60KGF2022
35378Nadine TavaresWKneebarGrappleFest 1465KGSPF2022
36235Outi KarhuvaaraWRNCEuropean NG67KGSF2022
36237Suvi KoikkalainenWPointsEuropean NG67KGF2022
36878Jordan PatrickWPts: 7x0NoGi WorldsABS8F2022
43557Thamires MonteiroWReferee DecisionNoGi Pan67KGSF2023
45939Maria ClaudiaWKimuraNoGi World61KG4F2023
47255M. KennedyWRNCADCC EU Trials55KGR12024
47259Janette GlogerWArmbarADCC EU Trials55KG8F2024
47263B. GrabowskaWRNCADCC EU Trials55KG4F2024
54150Zofia SzawernowskaWKneebarEuro NoGi61KGSF2024
54152Suvi KoikkalainenWRNCEuro NoGi61KGF2024
54609Beatrice JinWPts: 2x2, AdvNoGi Pan61KGSF2024
John Danaher BJJ Escapes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....