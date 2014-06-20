Rudson Mateus is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Caio Terra, being also one of the top representatives inside the CTA team. This reputation was earned during Mateus’ lower belt campaigns – particularly his 2017 brown belt season, a time when Rudon won double gold medals (weight and open weight) at two of jiu jitsu’s main competitions – the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World and Pans Championships.

Rudson Mateus Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Rudson Mateus Sarmento Teles

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Reylson Gracie > Paulo Strauch > Caio Terra > Rudson Mateus

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2017** brown, 2015 purple, 2013* blue)

IBJJF Pans Champion (2017** brown, 2015 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2014 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi Champion (2015 brown)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2015** purple)

IBJJF Sao Paulo BJJ Pro Champion (2016**)

IBJJF Manaus Open Champion (2016** brown)

IBJJF Rio Winter Open Champion (2016** brown)

IBJJF Curitiba Winter Open Champion (2016** brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Runner-up (2016*)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2015* purple, 2013 blue)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2016)

* Absolute ** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg /195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: CTA

Rudson Mateus Biography

Rudson Mateus was born on July 15, 1995 in Manacapuru a municipality located in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, inside the Amazon Jungle.

At the age of 9 Rudson was introduced to jiu jitsu, the first sport or martial art he practised in an organised fashion with a structured curriculum. Coach Nilton Ricardo, commonly known as Niltinho was Mateus very first instructor – one that instigated young Rudson to gain interest in grappling and look to make a career in this martial art’s sporting avenue.

Niltinho took Mateus throughout all junior belts and up to blue belt, a time when Rudson decided to become a professional jiu jitsu competitor. Understanding that Manacapuru was too small of an environment to grow in the sport, Mateus decided to leave his hometown and start travelling through Brazil in search of the best training he could find. His quest led to the Game-Fight academy of Vinicius Amaral, who developed Rudson into one of the toughest purple belts in the world.

While competing at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European Open of 2015 in Portugal, Rudson met and befriended renowned coach and competitor Caio Terra. The bond between the two continued to grow as time went by, with Rudson taking the time to travel to California on several occasions to train at Terra’s headquarters. Soon the relationship developed into more defined parameters, with Mateus joining the Caio Terra Association (CTA).

During early 2017 Rudson Mateus decided to move to San Jose – California, where he prepared for the big tournaments of the year. After a tremendous campaign as a brown belt, where he conquered some of the top events in the international circuit, Rudson was awarded his black belt. A ceremony that took place on July 25, led by Caio Terra.

Rudson Mateus vs Gabriel Arges (2014 purple belt)

