Faris Ben-Lamkadem is a British professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Roger Gracie, who also worked extensively with Charles Negromonte. Ben-Lamkadem first gained notoriety in the sport as a colored belt, where he conquered numerous medals in both the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and Abu Dhabi Jiu-jitsu Pro (AJP) circuits in the Gi ruleset before stepping into the professional category, where he competed in both of the major branches of grappling rulesets, Gi and No-Gi.
Full Name: Faris Dean Ben-Lamkadem
Nickname: Often referenced by his peers as Faradinho, the nickname originated from Faris’ hobby as a video game player. While playing FIFA, he would always design his character and label him “Faradinho” as so many successful Brazilian players had the “inho” adjective added to their name (which means little in Portuguese jargon), i.e. Ronaldinho Gaucho, Robinho, Ronaldinho “Fenômeno”, Zinho, etc. As many of his gamer friends were also his training partners, the name transcended the screen onto the mats.
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Roger Gracie > Faris Ben-Lamkadem
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF Paris Open (2022**)
- 1st Place IBJJF London Fall Open (2023)
- 1st Place IBJJF Rome Open (2023 / 2024)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Rome Open (2024*)
- 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, IST (2023)
- 2nd Place AJP Europe Continental Pro (2023)
- 3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2023)
- 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2023)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2019 purple)
- 1st Place IBJJF London Open (2017** / 2018** blue, 2019** purple, 2022** brown belt)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2020 purple)
- 2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2018 blue)
- 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2018 blue, 2022 brown)
- 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2018 blue)
- 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2020 purple)
- 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2017 blue)
* Absolute
** Weight and absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded
Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Roger Gracie Academy
Faris Ben-Lamkadem Biography
Faris Ben-Lamkadem was born in the United Kingdom in September 1995, in London, England.
Growing up, Faris played team and school sports, and although he was proficient, he didn’t truly embrace any of them but rather bounced around between them. Hollywood action movies raised Ben-Lamkadem’s interest in martial arts, which led him to pursue karate and boxing, though he found those were too boring and eventually quit.
Ben-Lamkadem first noticed mixed martial arts (MMA) after he watched a few UFC events at the gym where he lifted weights. He was 19 at the time and decided to give MMA a try. One of Faris’ best friends at the time was training at a local social project that offered MMA, jiu-jitsu, and boxing, which he attended after an invitation.
The introduction to jiu-jitsu took place under the guidance of Dan Vinni, during a time when Faris still had his sights on MMA. Still, as he grew more fond of grappling than the other disciplines practiced in cage-fighting, he opted to pursue a more specialized gym, finding what he was looking for at Roger Gracie’s Academy, where both Roger and Charles Negromonte guided him.
Faris Ben-Lamkadem went from white to black belt under Roger Gracie, receiving all rank promotions from the well-known legend of the sport. His black belt promotion took place on July 23, 2022.
Throughout his career, Faris Ben-Lamkadem represented the Roger Gracie Academy (RGA) but in 2024 he joined another London workgroup named Los Bandidos, which worked exclusively for no-gi rules. He represented both squads during this period.
Faris Lamkadem Grappling Record
BY POINTS
21 (41%)
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
BY SUBMISSION
25 (49%)
BY DECISION
5 (10%)
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
25 SUBMISSIONS WINS
BY POINTS
7 (33%)
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (10%)
BY SUBMISSION
10 (48%)
BY DECISION
2 (10%)
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
10 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Faris Lamkadem Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|35757
|Szilard Sule
|L
|Pts: 9x0
|London FO
|88KG
|F
|2022
|35764
|Eric Bergmann
|L
|Referee Decision
|London FO
|ABS
|4F
|2022
|37378
|Pedro MachadoPedro Machado
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|European Open
|88KG
|4F
|2023
|37819
|Uanderson FerreiraUanderson Ferreira
|L
|Armbar
|London Open
|88KG
|F
|2023
|38395
|Jansen GomesJansen Gomes
|L
|RNC
|ADGS LDN
|85KG
|SF
|2023
|40505
|Servio TulioServio Tulio
|L
|Calf slicer
|World Champ.
|88KG
|R1
|2023
|42860
|Santeri LiliusSanteri Lilius
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC EU Trials
|88KG
|R2
|2023
|44398
|Clay Mayfield
|L
|Katagatame
|European NoGi
|85KG
|4F
|2023
|44957
|Uanderson FerreiraUanderson Ferreira
|L
|Armbar
|World Pro
|85KG
|SF
|2023
|46256
|Pedro Neto
|L
|Pts: 4x4
|ADGS TYO
|85KG
|4F
|2024
|46260
|Wallison Oliveira
|L
|Pts: 11x2
|ADGS TYO
|85KG
|RPC
|2024
|46554
|Horlando MonteiroHorlando Monteiro
|L
|Triangle
|European Open
|88KG
|4F
|2024
|47239
|Ben Bennett
|L
|Calf slicer
|ADCC EU Trials
|88KG
|SF
|2024
|47241
|Adam WardzinskiAdam Wardzinski
|L
|Pts: 5x0
|ADCC EU Trials
|88KG
|3RD
|2024
|49675
|Seif HoumineSeif Houmine
|L
|Cachecol choke
|Geneva Open
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|50452
|Ronaldo JuniorRonaldo Junior
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|World Champ.
|88KG
|R1
|2024
|53169
|Ruslan Abdulaev
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC Kwait
|ABS
|F
|2024
|53983
|Kjetil LydvoKjetil Lydvo
|L
|Cachecol choke
|Rome Open
|ABS
|F
|2024
|54110
|Jose JuremaJose Jurema
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Euro NoGi
|91KG
|4F
|2024
|54160
|Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte Johnson
|L
|Referee Decision
|Euro NoGi
|ABS
|8F
|2024
|55952
|Felipe CostaFelipe Costa
|L
|Katagatame
|World NoGi
|91KG
|F
|2024
|32632
|Rafael Lesino
|W
|Triangle
|Paris Open
|88KG
|SF
|2022
|32633
|Sean Whyte
|W
|Kimura
|Paris Open
|88KG
|F
|2022
|32634
|Rafael Lesino
|W
|Armbar
|Paris Open
|ABS
|4F
|2022
|32635
|Bradley Hill
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Paris Open
|ABS
|SF
|2022
|32636
|Rafael Dutra
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Paris Open
|ABS
|F
|2022
|35407
|Michael Neary
|W
|Choke from back
|Lisbon Open
|88KG
|SF
|2022
|35408
|Luis Teixeira
|W
|Choke from back
|Lisbon Open
|88KG
|F
|2022
|35755
|Michael Neary
|W
|Choke from back
|London FO
|88KG
|SF
|2022
|37373
|Tarik HopstockTarik Hopstock
|W
|Referee Decision
|European Open
|88KG
|R2
|2023
|37815
|Bradley Hill
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|London Open
|88KG
|4F
|2023
|37818
|Tarik HopstockTarik Hopstock
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|London Open
|88KG
|SF
|2023
|38386
|Fausto Godoy
|W
|Pts: 15x0
|ADGS LDN
|85KG
|R1
|2023
|38392
|Fredrik Widgren
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|ADGS LDN
|85KG
|4F
|2023
|38400
|Pedro Neto
|W
|Choke from back
|ADGS LDN
|85KG
|RPC
|2023
|38401
|Erick Diovano
|W
|Pts: 5x1
|ADGS LDN
|85KG
|3RD
|2023
|42473
|diego Ettumuller
|W
|Cross choke
|Madrid Open
|94KG
|F
|2023
|44221
|Giorgos Louloudas
|W
|Points
|Rome Open
|88KG
|4F
|2023
|44226
|Matheus Vetoraci
|W
|Referee Decision
|Rome Open
|88KG
|SF
|2023
|44227
|Erick Diovano
|W
|Choke from back
|Rome Open
|88KG
|F
|2023
|44393
|Samuel Quinn
|W
|RNC
|European NoGi
|85KG
|8F
|2023
|44948
|Andrey Gavrilyuk
|W
|Pts: 3x1
|World Pro
|85KG
|R1
|2023
|44955
|Jackson Bernardo
|W
|Pts: 8x4
|World Pro
|85KG
|4F
|2023
|44966
|Jhonnan Andre
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|World Pro
|85KG
|RPC
|2023
|44967
|Jackson Bernardo
|W
|Submission
|World Pro
|85KG
|3RD
|2023
|46252
|Yuto Yanai
|W
|Pts: 7x1
|ADGS TYO
|85KG
|R1
|2024
|46548
|Clayton Mayfield
|W
|Armbar
|European Open
|88KG
|8F
|2024
|47216
|A. Gsellmann
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC EU Trials
|88KG
|R1
|2024
|47225
|Stefan Fannar
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC EU Trials
|88KG
|R2
|2024
|47229
|Omer Emanoely
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC EU Trials
|88KG
|R3
|2024
|47234
|Mateusz Mazur
|W
|RNC
|ADCC EU Trials
|88KG
|8F
|2024
|49662
|Faisal Kayani
|W
|Cross choke
|Geneva Open
|88KG
|SF
|2024
|49664
|Pedro Cadete
|W
|Choke from back
|Geneva Open
|88KG
|F
|2024
|49667
|Claudio Augusto
|W
|Choke from back
|Geneva Open
|ABS
|R1
|2024
|49674
|Jesse Vuorio
|W
|Pts: 5x2
|Geneva Open
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|53164
|Tacio CarneiroTacio Carneiro
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADCC Kwait
|ABS
|R1
|2024
|53166
|Bruno Alvarace
|W
|Points
|ADCC Kwait
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|53168
|Mo Ali
|W
|RNC
|ADCC Kwait
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|53174
|Dante Cano
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC Kwait
|83KG
|SF
|2024
|53175
|Magomed Abdul
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADCC Kwait
|83KG
|F
|2024
|53706
|Janis Riekstins
|W
|RNC
|London FNGO
|91KG
|SF
|2024
|53708
|Austin OrandayAustin Oranday
|W
|Points
|London FNGO
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|53709
|Janis Riekstins
|W
|Pts: 7x0
|London FNGO
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|53967
|Jesse Vuorio
|W
|Armbar
|Rome Open
|94KG
|SF
|2024
|53968
|Erick Diovano
|W
|Suloev stretch
|Rome Open
|94KG
|F
|2024
|53971
|Alessandro Speziali
|W
|Pts: 16x0
|Rome Open
|ABS
|8F
|2024
|53980
|David Aguiar
|W
|Pts: 11x0
|Rome Open
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|53982
|Pavel Kalesnik
|W
|Pts: 14x0
|Rome Open
|ABS
|SF
|2024
|54147
|Antonio Tagaras
|W
|Pts: 30x0
|Euro NoGi
|ABS
|R2
|2024
|55935
|Alejandro Enrique
|W
|RNC
|World NoGi
|91KG
|R1
|2024
|55949
|Sean Yadimarco
|W
|Pts: 6x0
|World NoGi
|91KG
|4F
|2024
|55950
|Jose JuremaJose Jurema
|W
|Referee Decision
|World NoGi
|91KG
|SF
|2024