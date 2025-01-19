Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Faris Ben-Lamkadem

Faris Ben-Lamkadem is a British professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Roger Gracie, who also worked extensively with Charles Negromonte. Ben-Lamkadem first gained notoriety in the sport as a colored belt, where he conquered numerous medals in both the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and Abu Dhabi Jiu-jitsu Pro (AJP) circuits in the Gi ruleset before stepping into the professional category, where he competed in both of the major branches of grappling rulesets, Gi and No-Gi.

Faris Ben-Lamkadem Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Faris Dean Ben-Lamkadem

Nickname: Often referenced by his peers as Faradinho, the nickname originated from Faris’ hobby as a video game player. While playing FIFA, he would always design his character and label him “Faradinho” as so many successful Brazilian players had the “inho” adjective added to their name (which means little in Portuguese jargon), i.e. Ronaldinho Gaucho, Robinho, Ronaldinho “Fenômeno”, Zinho, etc. As many of his gamer friends were also his training partners, the name transcended the screen onto the mats.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Roger Gracie > Faris Ben-Lamkadem

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Paris Open (2022**)
  • 1st Place IBJJF London Fall Open (2023)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Rome Open (2023 / 2024)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Rome Open (2024*)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, IST (2023)
  • 2nd Place AJP Europe Continental Pro (2023)
  • 3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2023)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2019 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF London Open (2017** / 2018** blue, 2019** purple, 2022** brown belt)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2020 purple)
  • 2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2018 blue)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2018 blue, 2022 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2018 blue)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2020 purple)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2017 blue)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Roger Gracie Academy

Faris Ben-Lamkadem Biography

Faris Ben-Lamkadem was born in the United Kingdom in September 1995, in London, England.

Growing up, Faris played team and school sports, and although he was proficient, he didn’t truly embrace any of them but rather bounced around between them. Hollywood action movies raised Ben-Lamkadem’s interest in martial arts, which led him to pursue karate and boxing, though he found those were too boring and eventually quit.

Ben-Lamkadem first noticed mixed martial arts (MMA) after he watched a few UFC events at the gym where he lifted weights. He was 19 at the time and decided to give MMA a try. One of Faris’ best friends at the time was training at a local social project that offered MMA, jiu-jitsu, and boxing, which he attended after an invitation.

The introduction to jiu-jitsu took place under the guidance of Dan Vinni, during a time when Faris still had his sights on MMA. Still, as he grew more fond of grappling than the other disciplines practiced in cage-fighting, he opted to pursue a more specialized gym, finding what he was looking for at Roger Gracie’s Academy, where both Roger and Charles Negromonte guided him.

Faris Ben-Lamkadem went from white to black belt under Roger Gracie, receiving all rank promotions from the well-known legend of the sport. His black belt promotion took place on July 23, 2022.

Throughout his career, Faris Ben-Lamkadem represented the Roger Gracie Academy (RGA) but in 2024 he joined another London workgroup named Los Bandidos, which worked exclusively for no-gi rules. He represented both squads during this period.

Faris Lamkadem Grappling Record

51 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    21 (41%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    25 (49%)
  • BY DECISION
    5 (10%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

25 SUBMISSIONS WINS

21 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    7 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (10%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    10 (48%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (10%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

10 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Faris Lamkadem Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
35757Szilard SuleLPts: 9x0London FO88KGF2022
35764Eric BergmannLReferee DecisionLondon FOABS4F2022
37378Pedro MachadoPedro MachadoLPts: 2x2, AdvEuropean Open88KG4F2023
37819Uanderson FerreiraUanderson FerreiraLArmbarLondon Open88KGF2023
38395Jansen GomesJansen GomesLRNCADGS LDN85KGSF2023
40505Servio TulioServio TulioLCalf slicerWorld Champ.88KGR12023
42860Santeri LiliusSanteri LiliusLPts: 3x0ADCC EU Trials88KGR22023
44398Clay MayfieldLKatagatameEuropean NoGi85KG4F2023
44957Uanderson FerreiraUanderson FerreiraLArmbarWorld Pro85KGSF2023
46256Pedro NetoLPts: 4x4ADGS TYO85KG4F2024
46260Wallison OliveiraLPts: 11x2ADGS TYO85KGRPC2024
46554Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroLTriangleEuropean Open88KG4F2024
47239Ben BennettLCalf slicerADCC EU Trials88KGSF2024
47241Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLPts: 5x0ADCC EU Trials88KG3RD2024
49675Seif HoumineSeif HoumineLCachecol chokeGeneva OpenABSSF2024
50452Ronaldo JuniorRonaldo JuniorLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.88KGR12024
53169Ruslan AbdulaevLPts: 3x0ADCC KwaitABSF2024
53983Kjetil LydvoKjetil LydvoLCachecol chokeRome OpenABSF2024
54110Jose JuremaJose JuremaLPts: 2x0Euro NoGi91KG4F2024
54160Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte JohnsonLReferee DecisionEuro NoGiABS8F2024
55952Felipe CostaFelipe CostaLKatagatameWorld NoGi91KGF2024
32632Rafael LesinoWTriangleParis Open88KGSF2022
32633Sean WhyteWKimuraParis Open88KGF2022
32634Rafael LesinoWArmbarParis OpenABS4F2022
32635Bradley HillWPts: 2x0Paris OpenABSSF2022
32636Rafael DutraWPts: 2x0Paris OpenABSF2022
35407Michael NearyWChoke from backLisbon Open88KGSF2022
35408Luis TeixeiraWChoke from backLisbon Open88KGF2022
35755Michael NearyWChoke from backLondon FO88KGSF2022
37373Tarik HopstockTarik HopstockWReferee DecisionEuropean Open88KGR22023
37815Bradley HillWPts: 3x0London Open88KG4F2023
37818Tarik HopstockTarik HopstockWPts: 2x0London Open88KGSF2023
38386Fausto GodoyWPts: 15x0ADGS LDN85KGR12023
38392Fredrik WidgrenWPts: 5x0ADGS LDN85KG4F2023
38400Pedro NetoWChoke from backADGS LDN85KGRPC2023
38401Erick DiovanoWPts: 5x1ADGS LDN85KG3RD2023
42473diego EttumullerWCross chokeMadrid Open94KGF2023
44221Giorgos LouloudasWPointsRome Open88KG4F2023
44226Matheus VetoraciWReferee DecisionRome Open88KGSF2023
44227Erick DiovanoWChoke from backRome Open88KGF2023
44393Samuel QuinnWRNCEuropean NoGi85KG8F2023
44948Andrey GavrilyukWPts: 3x1World Pro85KGR12023
44955Jackson BernardoWPts: 8x4World Pro85KG4F2023
44966Jhonnan AndreWStraight ankle lockWorld Pro85KGRPC2023
44967Jackson BernardoWSubmissionWorld Pro85KG3RD2023
46252Yuto YanaiWPts: 7x1ADGS TYO85KGR12024
46548Clayton MayfieldWArmbarEuropean Open88KG8F2024
47216A. GsellmannWInside heel hookADCC EU Trials88KGR12024
47225Stefan FannarWArmbarADCC EU Trials88KGR22024
47229Omer EmanoelyWPts: 3x0ADCC EU Trials88KGR32024
47234Mateusz MazurWRNCADCC EU Trials88KG8F2024
49662Faisal KayaniWCross chokeGeneva Open88KGSF2024
49664Pedro CadeteWChoke from backGeneva Open88KGF2024
49667Claudio AugustoWChoke from backGeneva OpenABSR12024
49674Jesse VuorioWPts: 5x2Geneva OpenABS4F2024
53164Tacio CarneiroTacio CarneiroWReferee DecisionADCC KwaitABSR12024
53166Bruno AlvaraceWPointsADCC KwaitABS4F2024
53168Mo AliWRNCADCC KwaitABSSF2024
53174Dante CanoWInside heel hookADCC Kwait83KGSF2024
53175Magomed AbdulWReferee DecisionADCC Kwait83KGF2024
53706Janis RiekstinsWRNCLondon FNGO91KGSF2024
53708Austin OrandayAustin OrandayWPointsLondon FNGOABS4F2024
53709Janis RiekstinsWPts: 7x0London FNGOABSSF2024
53967Jesse VuorioWArmbarRome Open94KGSF2024
53968Erick DiovanoWSuloev stretchRome Open94KGF2024
53971Alessandro SpezialiWPts: 16x0Rome OpenABS8F2024
53980David AguiarWPts: 11x0Rome OpenABS4F2024
53982Pavel KalesnikWPts: 14x0Rome OpenABSSF2024
54147Antonio TagarasWPts: 30x0Euro NoGiABSR22024
55935Alejandro EnriqueWRNCWorld NoGi91KGR12024
55949Sean YadimarcoWPts: 6x0World NoGi91KG4F2024
55950Jose JuremaJose JuremaWReferee DecisionWorld NoGi91KGSF2024
