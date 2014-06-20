Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Endres Barbosa
Endres Barbosa

Endres Barbosa Mendes, commonly known as Endres Barbosa is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Tarcísio Jardim, being also one of the main representatives of the Checkmat Academy in the sport’s global circuit. Regarded as one of the top Brazilian prospects in the sport after conquering his first International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championship as a purple belt (2014), Endres Barbosa would later cement that claim, as a black belt, after several important tournament wins at an international level.

Endres Barbosa Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Endres Barbosa da Silva Mendes

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Leonardo Vieira > Tarcisio Jardim > Endres Barbosa

Main Achievements:

  • CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Brasilia Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF San Jose Open Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF World Champion (2014 purple)
  • IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2015 purple)
  • IBJJF Pan American 3rd Place (2016 brown)
  • UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2013 blue)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Endres Barbosa Biography

Endres Barbosa was born on October 25, 1993, in João Pessoa, a coastal city near the mouth of the Paraíba River in eastern Brazil. Much like the standard Brazilian child of the 1990s, Endres grew up playing football (soccer). At the age of 9, however, he started entering horse riding events, a sport he played up until his mid-teens.

By his older brother’s influence (Esdras Mendes – who later became a successful jiu-jitsu black belt as well), Endres started watching mixed martial arts (MMA). Galvanized by the fights, the two siblings would often practice MMA moves at home, which progressively led Barbosa to quit equestrian sports to practice Thai boxing at the age of 15.

With a growing curiosity for jiu-jitsu, Endres’s brother, Esdras, decided to try a class, asking his younger brother to tag along. After the first few training sessions, on September 2010, Barbosa decided to quit muay Thai and joined BJJ on a daily schedule.

Marcello Viktor at Cascão Jiu-Jitsu was Endres and Esdras’s first instructor, and it was he who promoted Barbosa to blue belt. Already a regular competitor at the time, Endres was fully aware of his potential and understood he needed to seek a more tournament driven team. For this reason, he chose to switch to the worldly recognized Checkmat Team, joining its affiliate in Paraíba, a workgroup led by Tarcísio Jardim.

As a purple belt (already awarded by Tarcício) Endres earned his first IBJJF World title, this was also the year when Barbosa started coaching jiu-jitsu, a profession he kept throughout all belts from then on. 3 years later, on July 2017, after regularly earning medals in jiu-jitsu’s top tournaments, Endres Barbosa was awarded his black belt.

Endres Barbosa Grappling Record

15 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (20%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (13%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (60%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Choke from back
3
Botinha
2
Toe hold
1
Reverse triangle
1
RNC
1
Kneebar
1
9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
1 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (100%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Endres Barbosa Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
12666Jake MackenzieJake MackenzieLPointsSalvador Spring O.76KGF2017
12665Victor MatosWPointsSalvador Spring O.76KGSF2017
15307Miguel SilvaWChoke from backSan Jose Open94KGSF2018
15312Nichollas GreeneWPointsSan Jose OpenABSR12018
16658Eronildes NetoWBotinhaJoao Pessoa Pro77KGSF2018
16659Filipe NetoWChoke from backJoao Pessoa Pro77KGF2018
16662Eronildes NetoWToe holdJoao Pessoa ProABS4F2018
16664Alexandre VieiraAlexandre VieiraWReferee DecisionJoao Pessoa ProABSSF2018
16665Henrique GomesWReverse triangleJoao Pessoa ProABSF2018
17077Lucas BarrosWBotinhaBrasileiro NoGi73KGR12018
17082Edward HohlWRNCBrasileiro NoGi73KG8F2018
17083Djalma SantanaWAdvBrasileiro NoGi73KG4F2018
17087Ary FariasAry FariasWPts: 0x0, AdvBrasileiro NoGi73KGSF2018
17768Paulo AugustoWChoke from backBrasilia Open76KG4F2018
17772Igor VerissimoIgor VerissimoWKneebarBrasilia Open76KGSF2018
17773Yuri AbreuWPts: 10x0Brasilia Open76KGF2018

Endres Barbosa vs Yuri Alves

 

