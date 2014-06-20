Endres Barbosa Mendes, commonly known as Endres Barbosa is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Tarcísio Jardim, being also one of the main representatives of the Checkmat Academy in the sport’s global circuit. Regarded as one of the top Brazilian prospects in the sport after conquering his first International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championship as a purple belt (2014), Endres Barbosa would later cement that claim, as a black belt, after several important tournament wins at an international level.
Full Name: Endres Barbosa da Silva Mendes
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Leonardo Vieira > Tarcisio Jardim > Endres Barbosa
Main Achievements:
- CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi Champion (2018)
- IBJJF Brasilia Open Champion (2018)
- IBJJF San Jose Open Champion (2018)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- IBJJF World Champion (2014 purple)
- IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2015 purple)
- IBJJF Pan American 3rd Place (2016 brown)
- UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2013 blue)
Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard
Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Checkmat
Endres Barbosa Biography
Endres Barbosa was born on October 25, 1993, in João Pessoa, a coastal city near the mouth of the Paraíba River in eastern Brazil. Much like the standard Brazilian child of the 1990s, Endres grew up playing football (soccer). At the age of 9, however, he started entering horse riding events, a sport he played up until his mid-teens.
By his older brother’s influence (Esdras Mendes – who later became a successful jiu-jitsu black belt as well), Endres started watching mixed martial arts (MMA). Galvanized by the fights, the two siblings would often practice MMA moves at home, which progressively led Barbosa to quit equestrian sports to practice Thai boxing at the age of 15.
With a growing curiosity for jiu-jitsu, Endres’s brother, Esdras, decided to try a class, asking his younger brother to tag along. After the first few training sessions, on September 2010, Barbosa decided to quit muay Thai and joined BJJ on a daily schedule.
Marcello Viktor at Cascão Jiu-Jitsu was Endres and Esdras’s first instructor, and it was he who promoted Barbosa to blue belt. Already a regular competitor at the time, Endres was fully aware of his potential and understood he needed to seek a more tournament driven team. For this reason, he chose to switch to the worldly recognized Checkmat Team, joining its affiliate in Paraíba, a workgroup led by Tarcísio Jardim.
As a purple belt (already awarded by Tarcício) Endres earned his first IBJJF World title, this was also the year when Barbosa started coaching jiu-jitsu, a profession he kept throughout all belts from then on. 3 years later, on July 2017, after regularly earning medals in jiu-jitsu’s top tournaments, Endres Barbosa was awarded his black belt.
Endres Barbosa Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
3 (20%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (13%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
9 (60%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (7%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
9 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
1 (100%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
0 (0%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
0 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Endres Barbosa Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|12666
|Jake MackenzieJake Mackenzie
|L
|Points
|Salvador Spring O.
|76KG
|F
|2017
|12665
|Victor Matos
|W
|Points
|Salvador Spring O.
|76KG
|SF
|2017
|15307
|Miguel Silva
|W
|Choke from back
|San Jose Open
|94KG
|SF
|2018
|15312
|Nichollas Greene
|W
|Points
|San Jose Open
|ABS
|R1
|2018
|16658
|Eronildes Neto
|W
|Botinha
|Joao Pessoa Pro
|77KG
|SF
|2018
|16659
|Filipe Neto
|W
|Choke from back
|Joao Pessoa Pro
|77KG
|F
|2018
|16662
|Eronildes Neto
|W
|Toe hold
|Joao Pessoa Pro
|ABS
|4F
|2018
|16664
|Alexandre VieiraAlexandre Vieira
|W
|Referee Decision
|Joao Pessoa Pro
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|16665
|Henrique Gomes
|W
|Reverse triangle
|Joao Pessoa Pro
|ABS
|F
|2018
|17077
|Lucas Barros
|W
|Botinha
|Brasileiro NoGi
|73KG
|R1
|2018
|17082
|Edward Hohl
|W
|RNC
|Brasileiro NoGi
|73KG
|8F
|2018
|17083
|Djalma Santana
|W
|Adv
|Brasileiro NoGi
|73KG
|4F
|2018
|17087
|Ary FariasAry Farias
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Brasileiro NoGi
|73KG
|SF
|2018
|17768
|Paulo Augusto
|W
|Choke from back
|Brasilia Open
|76KG
|4F
|2018
|17772
|Igor VerissimoIgor Verissimo
|W
|Kneebar
|Brasilia Open
|76KG
|SF
|2018
|17773
|Yuri Abreu
|W
|Pts: 10x0
|Brasilia Open
|76KG
|F
|2018
