Endres Barbosa Mendes, commonly known as Endres Barbosa is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Tarcísio Jardim, being also one of the main representatives of the Checkmat Academy in the sport’s global circuit. Regarded as one of the top Brazilian prospects in the sport after conquering his first International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championship as a purple belt (2014), Endres Barbosa would later cement that claim, as a black belt, after several important tournament wins at an international level.

Endres Barbosa Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Endres Barbosa da Silva Mendes

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Leonardo Vieira > Tarcisio Jardim > Endres Barbosa

Main Achievements:

CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi Champion (2018)

IBJJF Brasilia Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF San Jose Open Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF World Champion (2014 purple)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2015 purple)

IBJJF Pan American 3rd Place (2016 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2013 blue)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Endres Barbosa Biography

Endres Barbosa was born on October 25, 1993, in João Pessoa, a coastal city near the mouth of the Paraíba River in eastern Brazil. Much like the standard Brazilian child of the 1990s, Endres grew up playing football (soccer). At the age of 9, however, he started entering horse riding events, a sport he played up until his mid-teens.

By his older brother’s influence (Esdras Mendes – who later became a successful jiu-jitsu black belt as well), Endres started watching mixed martial arts (MMA). Galvanized by the fights, the two siblings would often practice MMA moves at home, which progressively led Barbosa to quit equestrian sports to practice Thai boxing at the age of 15.

With a growing curiosity for jiu-jitsu, Endres’s brother, Esdras, decided to try a class, asking his younger brother to tag along. After the first few training sessions, on September 2010, Barbosa decided to quit muay Thai and joined BJJ on a daily schedule.

Marcello Viktor at Cascão Jiu-Jitsu was Endres and Esdras’s first instructor, and it was he who promoted Barbosa to blue belt. Already a regular competitor at the time, Endres was fully aware of his potential and understood he needed to seek a more tournament driven team. For this reason, he chose to switch to the worldly recognized Checkmat Team, joining its affiliate in Paraíba, a workgroup led by Tarcísio Jardim.

As a purple belt (already awarded by Tarcício) Endres earned his first IBJJF World title, this was also the year when Barbosa started coaching jiu-jitsu, a profession he kept throughout all belts from then on. 3 years later, on July 2017, after regularly earning medals in jiu-jitsu’s top tournaments, Endres Barbosa was awarded his black belt.

Endres Barbosa Grappling Record 15 WINS BY POINTS

3 ( 20 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

2 ( 13 %)

BY SUBMISSION

9 ( 60 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 7 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Choke from back 33 3 #86e620 Botinha 22 2 #5AD3D1 Toe hold 11 1 #d1212a Reverse triangle 11 1 #fad11b RNC 11 1 #f58822 Kneebar 11 1 9 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 1 LOSSES BY POINTS

1 ( 100 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Endres Barbosa Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 12666 Jake Mackenzie Jake Mackenzie L Points Salvador Spring O. 76KG F 2017 12665 Victor Matos W Points Salvador Spring O. 76KG SF 2017 15307 Miguel Silva W Choke from back San Jose Open 94KG SF 2018 15312 Nichollas Greene W Points San Jose Open ABS R1 2018 16658 Eronildes Neto W Botinha Joao Pessoa Pro 77KG SF 2018 16659 Filipe Neto W Choke from back Joao Pessoa Pro 77KG F 2018 16662 Eronildes Neto W Toe hold Joao Pessoa Pro ABS 4F 2018 16664 Alexandre Vieira Alexandre Vieira W Referee Decision Joao Pessoa Pro ABS SF 2018 16665 Henrique Gomes W Reverse triangle Joao Pessoa Pro ABS F 2018 17077 Lucas Barros W Botinha Brasileiro NoGi 73KG R1 2018 17082 Edward Hohl W RNC Brasileiro NoGi 73KG 8F 2018 17083 Djalma Santana W Adv Brasileiro NoGi 73KG 4F 2018 17087 Ary Farias Ary Farias W Pts: 0x0, Adv Brasileiro NoGi 73KG SF 2018 17768 Paulo Augusto W Choke from back Brasilia Open 76KG 4F 2018 17772 Igor Verissimo Igor Verissimo W Kneebar Brasilia Open 76KG SF 2018 17773 Yuri Abreu W Pts: 10x0 Brasilia Open 76KG F 2018

Endres Barbosa vs Yuri Alves

