Lucas Valente Tobias is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Vinicius ‘Draculino’ Magalhães and Marcelo ‘Uirapuru’ Azevedo, being also one of the main representatives of the Gracie Barra team. Valente made a name for himself while competing in the lower ranks of jiu jitsu’s international competitive circuit, where he earned the reputation of being one of the most entertaining grapplers in the sport while conquering important titles such as the IBJJF Pans No-Gi American National and Brazilian National Championships.

Lucas Valente Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Lucas Sette C. Valente Tobias

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Vinicius Magalhães (> Marcelo Azevedo/Sergio Benini) > Lucas Valente

Main Achievements:

IBJJF #1 Ranked LW No-Gi Brown Belt (2015)

IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2015 brown)

IBJJF American National Champion (2015 brown)

CBJJ Brasileiro Juvenile Champion (2013 blue)

IBJJF Rio Fall Int. Open Champion (2015 purple)

IBJJF Dallas Int. Open Champion (2014 purple)

IBJJF Dallas Int. Spring Open Champion (2017** brown)

IBJJF Houston Int. Open Champion (2017**/2016** brown)

IBJJF San Antonio Int. Open Champion (2017**/2016** brown)

IBJJF Austin Int. Open Champion (2017/2016**/2015 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 2nd Place (2014 purple)

IBJJF Pans No-Gi Championship 2nd Place (2016 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Championship 2nd Place (2013 blue)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2017/2016 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown)

EBI 13 LW Tournament 3rd Place (2017)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Collar and Sleeve Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Lucas Valente Biography

Lucas Valente was born on February 13, 1996 in Belo Horizonte – the capital city of southeastern Brazil, Minas Gerais state.

Valente’s family was involved with martial arts for many years prior to Lucas’ birth. With one uncle being a 4th degree karate black belt and another a 4th degree BJJ black belt under Vinicius Draculino, it didn’t take too long for young Lucas to be submerged in combat sports culture and lifestyle.

Lucas’ infancy was spent among some of the top martial artists in the region who would often visit the family home at barbeques and other friendly occasions. It was also early on that he started being taught jiu jitsu, first at home with his uncle and later by joining the kids program at Gracie Barra Belo Horizonte. A class led by coach Mauro Rodrigues.

A natural talent, Lucas won most big events in Belo Horizonte’s BJJ juvenile circuit by making quick work of his opponents. By the time he was 12/13 Valente was already following the schedule and training regime of the adults team. His good form would earn him his blue belt at the young age of 14 from the hands of the head coaches – Marcelo Azevedo, Sergio Benini and Vinicius Draculino.

By the end of 2013 Lucas Valente started travelling more regularly to the United States of America in order to compete in the top tournaments of the sport’s international schedule, while taking the chance to train with his coach Vinicius Draculino in Texas. This decision earned him medals in many of jiu jitsu’s top tournaments.

On December 2017 Lucas Valente was promoted to black belt by both Vinicius Draculino and Marcelo Uirapuru.

Cover photo by Blanca Marisa Garcia.

Lucas Valente vs. Pedro Migliano

