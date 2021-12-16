Gabriel Gaudio is a professional grappler and a black belt in judo (under Emerson Neves), and jiu-jitsu (under Júlio César Pereira), who represents the GF Team in the sport’s international circuit. Gaudio first made waves in jiu-jitsu with his 2016 blue belt world title with the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) and the Brazilian National Championships bronze medal.

Gabriel Gaudio Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Vieira de Sá Bottino Gaudio

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César Pereira >

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Con NOGI (2021)

2nd Place AJP Brazil National Pro (2021)

3rd Place IBJJF Nashville Open (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 blue)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Pacific Championship NOGI (2017 purple)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2016 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2014)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Gabriel Gaudio Biography

Gabriel Gaudio was born on May 27, 1997, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A sporty kid from an early age, Gaudio joined judo classes at the age of 4, a sport that had a strong role in Gabriel’s development as a grappling athlete.

Although a big fan of his judo classes, around the age of 10 Gaudio gained an interest in jiu-jitsu after weeks of watching the jiu-jitsu class (which took place after judo practice at his gym) while waiting for his mother to pick him up from training. One day, after the gym’s BJJ coach invited Gaudio to join the class instead of sitting outside waiting, he did, then starting a long-lasting relationship with jiu-jitsu.

Luckily for Gabriel, the gym’s instructor was none other than Júlio César Pereira, the leader of the GF Team and one of the foremost jiu-jitsu instructors in the world. Under the guidance of Júlio César, Gabriel developed into one of the hottest prospects in the country and internationally, particularly after his 2016 World Championship gold medal, a trophy that galvanized Gaudio to seek a career in the sport.

At the age of 19, Gabriel Gaudio moved to California, US, with his coach, César, to open the GF Team – Orange Academy. Sadly, due to the COVID19 pandemic, Gaudio was forced to return to Brazil where he was promoted to black belt on December 20, 2020.