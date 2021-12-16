Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Gabriel Gaudio

BJJ Heroes,
185 0
B Team Instructional

Gabriel Gaudio is a professional grappler and a black belt in judo (under Emerson Neves), and jiu-jitsu (under Júlio César Pereira), who represents the GF Team in the sport’s international circuit. Gaudio first made waves in jiu-jitsu with his 2016 blue belt world title with the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) and the Brazilian National Championships bronze medal.

Gabriel Gaudio Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Vieira de Sá Bottino Gaudio

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César Pereira >

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Con NOGI (2021)
  • 2nd Place AJP Brazil National Pro (2021)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Nashville Open (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 blue)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Pacific Championship NOGI (2017 purple)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2019 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2016 blue)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2014)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Gabriel Gaudio Biography

Gabriel Gaudio was born on May 27, 1997, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A sporty kid from an early age, Gaudio joined judo classes at the age of 4, a sport that had a strong role in Gabriel’s development as a grappling athlete.

Although a big fan of his judo classes, around the age of 10 Gaudio gained an interest in jiu-jitsu after weeks of watching the jiu-jitsu class (which took place after judo practice at his gym) while waiting for his mother to pick him up from training. One day, after the gym’s BJJ coach invited Gaudio to join the class instead of sitting outside waiting, he did, then starting a long-lasting relationship with jiu-jitsu.

Luckily for Gabriel, the gym’s instructor was none other than Júlio César Pereira, the leader of the GF Team and one of the foremost jiu-jitsu instructors in the world. Under the guidance of Júlio César, Gabriel developed into one of the hottest prospects in the country and internationally, particularly after his 2016 World Championship gold medal, a trophy that galvanized Gaudio to seek a career in the sport.

At the age of 19, Gabriel Gaudio moved to California, US, with his coach, César, to open the GF Team – Orange Academy. Sadly, due to the COVID19 pandemic, Gaudio was forced to return to Brazil where he was promoted to black belt on December 20, 2020.

Gabriel Gaudio Grappling Record

9 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (78%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (22%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Toe hold
50
1
#86e620
Choke from back
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
8 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    7 (88%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (13%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
Americana
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Gabriel Gaudio Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
24973Lucas PinheiroLucas PinheiroLPts: 2x1Brazil Nat. Pro62KGF2021
25733Yago RodriguesLPts: 10x4S. American NG67KG4F2021
26680Rafael MansurRafael MansurLPointsBig Deal Pro 370KGSPF2021
27062Diogo ReisDiogo ReisLPts: 3x0Grand Slam MIA62KG4F2021
27067Keven CarrascoKeven CarrascoLPts: 3x2Grand Slam MIA62KGRPC2021
27374Pedro DiasPedro DiasLPts: 5x0Pan American64KG8F2021
28500Matheus HondaLPointsNashville Open70KGSF2021
29477Cris LencioniLAmericanaHigh Rollerz 10K77KGR12021
24971Felipe NacibWPts: 2x1Brazil Nat. Pro62KG4F2021
25724Andre TorresWChoke from backSJJAF Pans70KGSF2021
25725Wellerson SilvaWPointsSJJAF Pans70KGF2021
25731N/AWPointsS. American NG67KGR12021
27372Kyle HuangWPts: 15x2Pan American64KGR12021
28498Emilio HernandezEmilio HernandezWPointsNashville Open70KG4F2021
28903Suraj BudhramWPointsJJ CON NG67KG4F2021
28907Ryan JennerjohnWPointsJJ CON NG67KGSF2021
28909Marcus BeddorMarcus BeddorWToe holdJJ CON NG67KGF2021
Craig Jones Brand New Instructional

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....