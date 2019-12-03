Gabriel Henrique Oliveira is a professional grappler, representative of the Alliance Jiu-Jitsu Academy – Porto Alegre as well as Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Mario Reis, who worked extensively with Rodrigo Reis prior to his time with Reis. Gabriel is widely regarded as one of the top competitors of his generation, particularly with the gi (kimono), a reputation earned after his wins at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World and Pan American titles as a brown belt (2019).

Gabriel Henrique Oliveira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Henrique dos Santos Oliveira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Alvaro Barreto > Sylvio Behring > Mario Reis > Gabriel Henrique

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2019* brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Mermaid Sweep

Weight Division: Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance Mario Reis

Gabriel Henrique Oliveira Biography

Gabriel Henrique was born on September 24, 1992, in Belo Horizonte, the capital city for the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

While growing up Gabriel picked an interest for football (soccer), which he played in the amateur circuit up until his 13th birthday. At the age of 15, he moved from the state’s capital to the smaller Sete Lagoas area, and it was there that Henrique initiated his jiu-jitsu career.

His interest in martial arts was propelled by a street altercation in which, while trying to stop a friend from being assaulted by a group of youths, he himself ended up on the wrong end of a beating. The year was 2009 and Henrique Oliveira immediately sought a gym in which he could learn how to defend himself, that place being a (then) Gracie Barra affiliate with coach Rodrigo Reis – a black belt under Vinicius Draculino, and the man who would remain as Gabriel’s coach up until 2015.

Gabriel’s first steps in jiu-jitsu were not filled with glamour, living the life of a full-time competitor, quite the contrary. Although a big fan of the gentle art, Gabriel worked hard during his period at Sete Lagoas and trained mainly during the weekends. His weekdays were well covered, first doing an apprenticeship at his uncle’s garage, and later working as a mechanic for the Brazilian army.

As time passed by, Gabriel felt the needed to try and make a run at being a full-time athlete. The decision, however, required some careful planning to put in practice, and while transitioning, Henrique Oliveira took the time to complete a metallurgy specialty course before joining the Alliance – Mario Reis Academy in Porto Alegre, in March 2015.

To finance his move to one of the biggest grappling teams in the world, Gabriel worked as a mechanic at a nearby shop before taking the plunge into full-time grappling, which happened in September 2016, after coach Mario Reis offered Oliveira a job behind the reception of the gym and a room to stay while climbing the ladder of success.

Shortly after earning the IBJJF World Championship in June 2019, coach Mario Reis promoted Gabriel Henrique Oliveira to black belt in a ceremony that took place on July 13, 2019.