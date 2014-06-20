Thomas Lisboa is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Fábio Gurgel as well as one of the main light featherweight competitors of his generation. A reputation earned while competing for the Alliance Jiu Jitsu team, for whom Lisboa earned medals in tournaments such as the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Championship and European International Open Championship. Thomas Lisboa Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Thomas L. Correa Lisboa Nickname: Thomas is often referenced as “Jabuta”, which is the name for a small type of tortoise in Brazil. The nickname was first used by Thomas’ training partner Bruno Malfacine while rolling with Lisboa when he had just returned to practice after an extended absence. Thomas was a bit heavier and slower than usual so “Malfa” joked that he moved like small turtle/tortoise (Jabuta). The fact that Thomas Lisboa is a laid back type of person and likes to take his time in day to day life led other training partners to identify him as a Jabuta. Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Thomas Lisboa Main Achievements: IBJJF Rio Fall Open Champion (2017) IBJJF Floripa Open Champion (2017) IBJJF Floripa Open No-Gi Champion (2017) IBJJF Belo-Horizonte Open Champion (2017) IBJJF Belo-Horizonte No-Gi Open Champion (2017) Finnish No-Gi Open Champion (2013**) CBJJ Brazilian National 2nd Place (2015) CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi 2nd Place (2017) IBJJF World No-Gi 2nd Place (2014) IBJJF World No-Gi 3rd Place (2015/2016) IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2013/15) IBJJF Pan American 3rd Place (2012/13) CBJJ Brazilian National 3rd Place (2014) CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi 3rd Place (2016) Main Achievements (Colored Belts): IBJJF World Champion (2010 purple, 2012 brown) IBJJF South American Champion (2012 brown) CBJJ Brazilian Team National Champion (2008 blue) CBJJ Brazilian National 2nd Place (2011 brown) CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi 2nd Place (2009 purple, 2011 brown) IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2009 purple, 2011 brown) CBJJ Brazilian National 3rd Place (2009 purple) Favorite Position/Technique: Crucifix, Butterfly Guard Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs) Team/Association: Alliance Thomas Lisboa Biography Thomas Lisboa was born on March 6, 1988 in Taubaté a city located inside São Paulo state borders, in southeastern Brazil. Influenced by his mother, an avid sports fan, Thomas tried a variety of physical activities while growing up. Although he kept soccer (football) as the main pastime, Lisboa also practiced karate and capoeira during his childhood going on to find an interest in judo and skate boarding during his early teens. It was through judo that Thomas Lisboa developed an interest in competition. But although he enjoyed training and representing the Clube Associação de Taubaté, Lisboa believed judo to be too limiting as a grappling sport and abandoned the activity after 2 years. It was through a close friend named Gabriel Gomes that Thomas became interested in jiu jitsu. Gomes was training BJJ at the time and showed Lisboa a few submission techniques that reasoned with the 16 year old. It didn’t take long for Thomas to sign on to the Taubaté Alliance Jiu Jitsu team affiliate. Starting in 2004 Lisboa’s tuition was picked up by Alex Monsalve and Daniel “Cabelo” Nogueira. As a blue belt Thomas, his coach “Cabelo” and brother Edu Lisboa started making regular weekly trips to São Paulo in order to train with Fábio Gurgel at the team’s HQ. Working with Gurgel and training alongside a variety of world BJJ champions at the headquarters mats boosted Thomas’ belief that he could become a professional grappler. After earning medals sequentially for 3 years at the IBJJF World Championship, in 2011 brown belt Thomas Lisboa was invited by Bruno Malfacine to train with him in Orlando – USA. Upon his return to Brazil Lisboa decided to move to São Paulo so he could train full time. His career prospered while in SP which led Fábio Gurgel to promote him to black belt on December 15, 2012. Shortly after being promoted, Fábio Gurgel indicated Lisboa to Marcelo Garcia – who was looking for an extra pair of hands to help in his New York based academy. Thomas spent 6 months in New York learning and coaching, returning to São Paulo after this period to fill up a coaching vacancy at the Alliance Headquarters. There he worked alongside Gurgel and Michael Langhi for two years, also coaching in Moema, SP. In 2015 after the IBJJF No-Gi World Champion, Thomas Lisboa was invited to coach for a few days at the Alliance gym in Vancouver – Canada. After this initial setup Lisboa was invited to be part of the workgroup as an official instructor. Thomas Lisboa Grappling Record 45 WINS BY POINTS 17 (38%) BY ADVANTAGES 7 (16%) BY SUBMISSION 18 (40%) BY DECISION 2 (4%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 1 (2%) 18 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 RNC 22 4 #86e620 Crucifix choke 17 3 #5AD3D1 Guillotine 11 2 #d1212a Choke from back 6 1 #fad11b Choke 6 1 #f58822 Crussifix choke 6 1 #224aba Toe hold 6 1 #ff9124 Triangle 6 1 #bf1f6c Katagatame 6 1 #22c9a5 Choke from mount 6 1 #fad223 Copacabana choke 6 1 #03861f Armbar 6 1 18 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 27 LOSSES BY POINTS 13 (48%) BY ADVANTAGES 6 (22%) BY SUBMISSION 6 (22%) BY DECISION 1 (4%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 1 (4%) 6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Choke from back 33 2 #86e620 Crucifix choke 33 2 #5AD3D1 Triangle 17 1 #d1212a Wristlock 17 1 6 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Thomas Lisboa Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 4392Carlos EsquisitoCarlos EsquisitoLAdvEuropean Open64KGSF20134488Guilherme MendesGuilherme MendesLPts: 10x0Pan American64KGSF20134581Carlos EsquisitoCarlos EsquisitoLPointsBrasileiro64KG4F20134719Gabriel MoraesGabriel MoraesLAdvWorld Champ.64KG8F20135465Tiago BarrosTiago BarrosLPointsBrasileiro64KGSF20145674Gabriel MoraesGabriel MoraesLPts: 11x2World Champ.64KG4F20145812Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLChoke from backSP Open64KGF20145820Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPointsSP Open NoGi63KGF20145939Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPts: 10x4NoGi Worlds61KGF20146323Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLAdvBrazil Nat. Pro65KG4F20156420Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 11x0European64KGSF20156594Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLPts: 2x2, AdvGramado Trials65KGSF20156817Douglas RufinoLPointsRio Fall Open64KG4F20156837Alexandre VieiraAlexandre VieiraLCrucifix chokeRio Fall NoGi67KGSF20156941Alexandre VieiraAlexandre VieiraLCrucifix chokeADCC SP66KGR220157111Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLChoke from backBrasileiro64KGF20157296Daniel BelezaDaniel BelezaLTriangleWorld Champ.64KG8F20157586Douglas RufinoLPointsRio Winter Open64KGSF20157702Hiago GeorgeHiago GeorgeLWristlockSP Open64KG4F20157737David LemesDavid LemesLDQSP Open NoGi61KGF20158174Philipe FreitasLPointsBrasileiro NoGi63KGSF20158265Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPts: 6x4NoGi Worlds61KGSF201510684Mikey MusumeciMikey MusumeciLPts: 4x4, AdvNoGi Worlds62KGSF201611023UnknownLAdvSouth American64KG4F201612402Cleber SousaCleber SousaLPointsBrasileiro64KG8F201712713Daniel BelezaDaniel BelezaLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.64KGR1201713622Tiago BarrosTiago BarrosLPointsBrasileiro NoGi67KGF20174391Edvaldo FerreiraWPointsEuropean Open64KG4F20134487UnknownWPointsPan American64KG4F20134580Diogo PerezWChoke from backBrasileiro64KGR120134718Gustavo CarpioWPointsWorld Champ.64KGR120135115Ville SaariWDQFinnish NG OpenABS4F20135116Mardo MannimagiWPointsFinnish NG OpenABSSF20135117Severi NenonenWChokeFinnish NG OpenABSF20135118Jorgen MatsiWPointsFinnish NG Open67KG4F20135119Severi NenonenWPointsFinnish NG Open67KGSF20135120Erno ElglandWPointsFinnish NG Open67KGF20135153André BernardoWCrucifix chokeCircuito Paulista64KGSF20145154Jorge AzevedoWReferee DecisionCircuito Paulista64KGF20145462Gilberto PolimWGuillotineBrasileiro64KGR120145464Paulo SantanaWPointsBrasileiro64KG4F20145663UnknownWPointsWorld Champ.64KGR120145665Rafael FreitasRafael FreitasWAdvWorld Champ.64KG8F20145810Douglas RufinoWReferee DecisionSP Open64KGSF20145819Leandro SilvaWGuillotineSP Open NoGi63KGSF20145935Mark RamosMark RamosWPointsNoGi Worlds61KG4F20145937Joao SomaliaJoao SomaliaWCrussifix chokeNoGi Worlds61KGSF20146321UnknownWAdvBrazil Nat. Pro65KGR120156322Bruno DiasWPointsBrazil Nat. Pro65KGR220156418Baruc BarriosWPts: 6x6, AdvEuropean64KG4F20156592Bruno B.WPointsGramado Trials65KGR120156939UnknownWToe holdADCC SP66KGR120157108Magno MotaWPointsBrasileiro64KG4F20157110Thales NakassuWTriangleBrasileiro64KGSF20157585UnknownWKatagatameRio Winter Open64KG4F20157736Edson OliveiraWRNCSP Open NoGi61KGSF20158172UnknownWRNCBrasileiro NoGi63KG4F20158263Helio GuilhermeWPts: 13x0NoGi Worlds61KG4F201510682UnknownWCrucifix chokeNoGi Worlds62KG4F201611022Nielton SoaresWPointsSouth American64KGR1201611542UnknownWChoke from mountBH Summer Open64KGSF201711543Cleito SoaresCleito SoaresWPointsBH Summer Open64KGF201711559Felipe BritoWCopacabana chokeBH NG S. Open67KGF201711961Diego QuadrosWRNCRio Fall Open64KGSF201711962Douglas RufinoWAdvRio Fall Open64KGF201712101Thales NakassuWArmbarFloripa Fall Open64KGSF201712102Douglas RufinoWAdvFloripa Fall Open64KGF201712118Samuel SaulWAdvFloripa Fall NGO61KGSF201712119Gustavo MendesWPointsFloripa Fall NGO61KGF201713619Edson OliveiraWCrucifix chokeBrasileiro NoGi67KGR1201713620Pedro PetrônioWRNCBrasileiro NoGi67KG4F201713621Felipe BritoWAdvBrasileiro NoGi67KGSF2017