Thomas Lisboa is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Fábio Gurgel as well as one of the main light featherweight competitors of his generation. A reputation earned while competing for the Alliance Jiu Jitsu team, for whom Lisboa earned medals in tournaments such as the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Championship and European International Open Championship.

Thomas Lisboa Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Thomas L. Correa Lisboa

Nickname: Thomas is often referenced as “Jabuta”, which is the name for a small type of tortoise in Brazil. The nickname was first used by Thomas’ training partner Bruno Malfacine while rolling with Lisboa when he had just returned to practice after an extended absence. Thomas was a bit heavier and slower than usual so “Malfa” joked that he moved like small turtle/tortoise (Jabuta). The fact that Thomas Lisboa is a laid back type of person and likes to take his time in day to day life led other training partners to identify him as a Jabuta.

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Thomas Lisboa

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Rio Fall Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Floripa Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Floripa Open No-Gi Champion (2017)

IBJJF Belo-Horizonte Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Belo-Horizonte No-Gi Open Champion (2017)

Finnish No-Gi Open Champion (2013**)

CBJJ Brazilian National 2nd Place (2015)

CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF World No-Gi 2nd Place (2014)

IBJJF World No-Gi 3rd Place (2015/2016)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2013/15)

IBJJF Pan American 3rd Place (2012/13)

CBJJ Brazilian National 3rd Place (2014)

CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi 3rd Place (2016)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF World Champion (2010 purple, 2012 brown)

IBJJF South American Champion (2012 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian Team National Champion (2008 blue)

CBJJ Brazilian National 2nd Place (2011 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi 2nd Place (2009 purple, 2011 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2009 purple, 2011 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National 3rd Place (2009 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Crucifix, Butterfly Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Thomas Lisboa Biography

Thomas Lisboa was born on March 6, 1988 in Taubaté a city located inside São Paulo state borders, in southeastern Brazil.

Influenced by his mother, an avid sports fan, Thomas tried a variety of physical activities while growing up. Although he kept soccer (football) as the main pastime, Lisboa also practiced karate and capoeira during his childhood going on to find an interest in judo and skate boarding during his early teens.

It was through judo that Thomas Lisboa developed an interest in competition. But although he enjoyed training and representing the Clube Associação de Taubaté, Lisboa believed judo to be too limiting as a grappling sport and abandoned the activity after 2 years.

It was through a close friend named Gabriel Gomes that Thomas became interested in jiu jitsu. Gomes was training BJJ at the time and showed Lisboa a few submission techniques that reasoned with the 16 year old. It didn’t take long for Thomas to sign on to the Taubaté Alliance Jiu Jitsu team affiliate.

Starting in 2004 Lisboa’s tuition was picked up by Alex Monsalve and Daniel “Cabelo” Nogueira. As a blue belt Thomas, his coach “Cabelo” and brother Edu Lisboa started making regular weekly trips to São Paulo in order to train with Fábio Gurgel at the team’s HQ. Working with Gurgel and training alongside a variety of world BJJ champions at the headquarters mats boosted Thomas’ belief that he could become a professional grappler.

After earning medals sequentially for 3 years at the IBJJF World Championship, in 2011 brown belt Thomas Lisboa was invited by Bruno Malfacine to train with him in Orlando – USA. Upon his return to Brazil Lisboa decided to move to São Paulo so he could train full time. His career prospered while in SP which led Fábio Gurgel to promote him to black belt on December 15, 2012.

Shortly after being promoted, Fábio Gurgel indicated Lisboa to Marcelo Garcia – who was looking for an extra pair of hands to help in his New York based academy. Thomas spent 6 months in New York learning and coaching, returning to São Paulo after this period to fill up a coaching vacancy at the Alliance Headquarters. There he worked alongside Gurgel and Michael Langhi for two years, also coaching in Moema, SP.

In 2015 after the IBJJF No-Gi World Champion, Thomas Lisboa was invited to coach for a few days at the Alliance gym in Vancouver – Canada. After this initial setup Lisboa was invited to be part of the workgroup as an official instructor.