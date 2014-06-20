Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
Thomas Lisboa
, / 791 0

Thomas Lisboa

BJJ Fighter Database
SHARE
Digitsu Free BJJ Techniques

Thomas Lisboa is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Fábio Gurgel as well as one of the main light featherweight competitors of his generation. A reputation earned while competing for the Alliance Jiu Jitsu team, for whom Lisboa earned medals in tournaments such as the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Championship and European International Open Championship.

Thomas Lisboa Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Thomas L. Correa Lisboa

Nickname: Thomas is often referenced as “Jabuta”, which is the name for a small type of tortoise in Brazil. The nickname was first used by Thomas’ training partner Bruno Malfacine while rolling with Lisboa when he had just returned to practice after an extended absence. Thomas was a bit heavier and slower than usual so “Malfa” joked that he moved like small turtle/tortoise (Jabuta). The fact that Thomas Lisboa is a laid back type of person and likes to take his time in day to day life led other training partners to identify him as a Jabuta.

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Thomas Lisboa

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Rio Fall Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Floripa Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Floripa Open No-Gi Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Belo-Horizonte Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Belo-Horizonte No-Gi Open Champion (2017)
  • Finnish No-Gi Open Champion (2013**)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National 2nd Place (2015)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi 2nd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi 2nd Place (2014)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi 3rd Place (2015/2016)
  • IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2013/15)
  • IBJJF Pan American 3rd Place (2012/13)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National 3rd Place (2014)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi 3rd Place (2016)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF World Champion (2010 purple, 2012 brown)
  • IBJJF South American Champion (2012 brown)
  • CBJJ Brazilian Team National Champion (2008 blue)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National 2nd Place (2011 brown)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi 2nd Place (2009 purple, 2011 brown)
  • IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2009 purple, 2011 brown)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National 3rd Place (2009 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Crucifix, Butterfly Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Thomas Lisboa Biography

Thomas Lisboa was born on March 6, 1988 in Taubaté a city located inside São Paulo state borders, in southeastern Brazil.

Influenced by his mother, an avid sports fan, Thomas tried a variety of physical activities while growing up. Although he kept soccer (football) as the main pastime, Lisboa also practiced karate and capoeira during his childhood going on to find an interest in judo and skate boarding during his early teens.

It was through judo that Thomas Lisboa developed an interest in competition. But although he enjoyed training and representing the Clube Associação de Taubaté, Lisboa believed judo to be too limiting as a grappling sport and abandoned the activity after 2 years.

It was through a close friend named Gabriel Gomes that Thomas became interested in jiu jitsu. Gomes was training BJJ at the time and showed Lisboa a few submission techniques that reasoned with the 16 year old. It didn’t take long for Thomas to sign on to the Taubaté Alliance Jiu Jitsu team affiliate.

Starting in 2004 Lisboa’s tuition was picked up by Alex Monsalve and Daniel “Cabelo” Nogueira. As a blue belt Thomas, his coach “Cabelo” and brother Edu Lisboa started making regular weekly trips to São Paulo in order to train with Fábio Gurgel at the team’s HQ. Working with Gurgel and training alongside a variety of world BJJ champions at the headquarters mats boosted Thomas’ belief that he could become a professional grappler.

After earning medals sequentially for 3 years at the IBJJF World Championship, in 2011 brown belt Thomas Lisboa was invited by Bruno Malfacine to train with him in Orlando – USA. Upon his return to Brazil Lisboa decided to move to São Paulo so he could train full time. His career prospered while in SP which led Fábio Gurgel to promote him to black belt on December 15, 2012.

Shortly after being promoted, Fábio Gurgel indicated Lisboa to Marcelo Garcia – who was looking for an extra pair of hands to help in his New York based academy. Thomas spent 6 months in New York learning and coaching, returning to São Paulo after this period to fill up a coaching vacancy at the Alliance Headquarters. There he worked alongside Gurgel and Michael Langhi for two years, also coaching in Moema, SP.

In 2015 after the IBJJF No-Gi World Champion, Thomas Lisboa was invited to coach for a few days at the Alliance gym in Vancouver – Canada. After this initial setup Lisboa was invited to be part of the workgroup as an official instructor.

Thomas Lisboa Grappling Record

45 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    17 (38%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    7 (16%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    18 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (4%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (2%)

18 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
RNC
22
4
#86e620
Crucifix choke
17
3
#5AD3D1
Guillotine
11
2
#d1212a
Choke from back
6
1
#fad11b
Choke
6
1
#f58822
Crussifix choke
6
1
#224aba
Toe hold
6
1
#ff9124
Triangle
6
1
#bf1f6c
Katagatame
6
1
#22c9a5
Choke from mount
6
1
#fad223
Copacabana choke
6
1
#03861f
Armbar
6
1
18
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
27 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    13 (48%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    6 (22%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (22%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (4%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (4%)

6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
33
2
#86e620
Crucifix choke
33
2
#5AD3D1
Triangle
17
1
#d1212a
Wristlock
17
1
6
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Thomas Lisboa Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
4392Carlos EsquisitoCarlos EsquisitoLAdvEuropean Open64KGSF2013
4488Guilherme MendesGuilherme MendesLPts: 10x0Pan American64KGSF2013
4581Carlos EsquisitoCarlos EsquisitoLPointsBrasileiro64KG4F2013
4719Gabriel MoraesGabriel MoraesLAdvWorld Champ.64KG8F2013
5465Tiago BarrosTiago BarrosLPointsBrasileiro64KGSF2014
5674Gabriel MoraesGabriel MoraesLPts: 11x2World Champ.64KG4F2014
5812Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLChoke from backSP Open64KGF2014
5820Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPointsSP Open NoGi63KGF2014
5939Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPts: 10x4NoGi Worlds61KGF2014
6323Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLAdvBrazil Nat. Pro65KG4F2015
6420Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 11x0European64KGSF2015
6594Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLPts: 2x2, AdvGramado Trials65KGSF2015
6817Douglas RufinoLPointsRio Fall Open64KG4F2015
6837Alexandre VieiraAlexandre VieiraLCrucifix chokeRio Fall NoGi67KGSF2015
6941Alexandre VieiraAlexandre VieiraLCrucifix chokeADCC SP66KGR22015
7111Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLChoke from backBrasileiro64KGF2015
7296Daniel BelezaDaniel BelezaLTriangleWorld Champ.64KG8F2015
7586Douglas RufinoLPointsRio Winter Open64KGSF2015
7702Hiago GeorgeHiago GeorgeLWristlockSP Open64KG4F2015
7737David LemesDavid LemesLDQSP Open NoGi61KGF2015
8174Philipe FreitasLPointsBrasileiro NoGi63KGSF2015
8265Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPts: 6x4NoGi Worlds61KGSF2015
10684Mikey MusumeciMikey MusumeciLPts: 4x4, AdvNoGi Worlds62KGSF2016
11023UnknownLAdvSouth American64KG4F2016
12402Cleber SousaCleber SousaLPointsBrasileiro64KG8F2017
12713Daniel BelezaDaniel BelezaLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.64KGR12017
13622Tiago BarrosTiago BarrosLPointsBrasileiro NoGi67KGF2017
4391Edvaldo FerreiraWPointsEuropean Open64KG4F2013
4487UnknownWPointsPan American64KG4F2013
4580Diogo PerezWChoke from backBrasileiro64KGR12013
4718Gustavo CarpioWPointsWorld Champ.64KGR12013
5115Ville SaariWDQFinnish NG OpenABS4F2013
5116Mardo MannimagiWPointsFinnish NG OpenABSSF2013
5117Severi NenonenWChokeFinnish NG OpenABSF2013
5118Jorgen MatsiWPointsFinnish NG Open67KG4F2013
5119Severi NenonenWPointsFinnish NG Open67KGSF2013
5120Erno ElglandWPointsFinnish NG Open67KGF2013
5153André BernardoWCrucifix chokeCircuito Paulista64KGSF2014
5154Jorge AzevedoWReferee DecisionCircuito Paulista64KGF2014
5462Gilberto PolimWGuillotineBrasileiro64KGR12014
5464Paulo SantanaWPointsBrasileiro64KG4F2014
5663UnknownWPointsWorld Champ.64KGR12014
5665Rafael FreitasRafael FreitasWAdvWorld Champ.64KG8F2014
5810Douglas RufinoWReferee DecisionSP Open64KGSF2014
5819Leandro SilvaWGuillotineSP Open NoGi63KGSF2014
5935Mark RamosMark RamosWPointsNoGi Worlds61KG4F2014
5937Joao SomaliaJoao SomaliaWCrussifix chokeNoGi Worlds61KGSF2014
6321UnknownWAdvBrazil Nat. Pro65KGR12015
6322Bruno DiasWPointsBrazil Nat. Pro65KGR22015
6418Baruc BarriosWPts: 6x6, AdvEuropean64KG4F2015
6592Bruno B.WPointsGramado Trials65KGR12015
6939UnknownWToe holdADCC SP66KGR12015
7108Magno MotaWPointsBrasileiro64KG4F2015
7110Thales NakassuWTriangleBrasileiro64KGSF2015
7585UnknownWKatagatameRio Winter Open64KG4F2015
7736Edson OliveiraWRNCSP Open NoGi61KGSF2015
8172UnknownWRNCBrasileiro NoGi63KG4F2015
8263Helio GuilhermeWPts: 13x0NoGi Worlds61KG4F2015
10682UnknownWCrucifix chokeNoGi Worlds62KG4F2016
11022Nielton SoaresWPointsSouth American64KGR12016
11542UnknownWChoke from mountBH Summer Open64KGSF2017
11543Cleito SoaresCleito SoaresWPointsBH Summer Open64KGF2017
11559Felipe BritoWCopacabana chokeBH NG S. Open67KGF2017
11961Diego QuadrosWRNCRio Fall Open64KGSF2017
11962Douglas RufinoWAdvRio Fall Open64KGF2017
12101Thales NakassuWArmbarFloripa Fall Open64KGSF2017
12102Douglas RufinoWAdvFloripa Fall Open64KGF2017
12118Samuel SaulWAdvFloripa Fall NGO61KGSF2017
12119Gustavo MendesWPointsFloripa Fall NGO61KGF2017
13619Edson OliveiraWCrucifix chokeBrasileiro NoGi67KGR12017
13620Pedro PetrônioWRNCBrasileiro NoGi67KG4F2017
13621Felipe BritoWAdvBrasileiro NoGi67KGSF2017

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear

Recent Posts

Thomas Lisboa

,
Cleito Soares Junior

,
Tom Halpin

,
Generation Submission

,
The Grappling Authority Store
Deus Fightwear and Kimonos
Meerkatsu Jiu Jitsu Gis and Apparel
Never Tap Knee Support
RVCA Rashguards
Hypnotik Gi and NoGi
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN