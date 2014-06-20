Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Ross Nicholls
Ross Nicholls

Ross Nicholls is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under César Lima and Roger Gracie, as well as a member of the Roger Gracie Academy (RGA), who is widely regarded as one of the top British and European competitors of his generation. Nicholls made himself noticed with eye-pleasing performances in big international events such as the Polaris Jiu Jitsu Invitational and the ADCC European Trials and is well-known for his matches with the likes of Oliver Taza, Nathan Orchard, Max Campos, and many others.

Ross Nicholls Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Ross Nicholls

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (senior) > Hélio GracieCarlos Gracie Júnior > Roger Gracie (> César Lima) > Ross Nicholls

Main Achievements:

  • ADCC European Trials Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF British No-Gi National Champion (2017)
  • Welsh Invitational Champion (2017)
  • Grapple Nation Champion (2015)
  • Grapple 4 Glory Champion (2015)
  • IBJJF London Winter Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF British No-Gi Nationals 2nd Place (2016)
  • UAEJJF Grand Slam LDN 3rd Place (2016/2017)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF European Open Champion (2010 blue)
  • IBJJF European Open No-Gi Champion (2013 brown)
  • IBJJF London Open Champion (2013 brown)
  • IBJJF European Open 2nd Place (2013 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Butterfly Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Roger Gracie Academy

Ross Nicholls Biography

Ross Nicholls was born on March 09, 1990 in London, England, though he grew up in a steelworks town named Port Talbot, South Wales, United Kingdom.

Although he didn’t engage in many sporting activities as a child, Ross did pick up martial arts training from an early age, namely aikido, a combat system he practiced from the ages of 6 to 14.

While growing up, among Nicholls’ best friends, were the Kox brothers: Kevin, Rob, Gareth and Richard, all of who started grappling before Ross. It was through them that Nicholls gained an interest in jiu-jitsu and eventually joined a class under Kevin Kox, who was then a purple belt just starting his coaching career (2007).

Kevin taught in Port Talbot under the guidance of Brazilian black belt, and Wales BJJ pioneer, Pedro Bessa. Although Ross moved to London one year into his training, he continued training and was graded all the way up to purple belt by this coalition, Bessa, Cox.

Following his relocation to study biomedical science at the University College London (UCL) in 2008, Nicholls’ training schedule was split between the aforementioned Kox (when at home [P.T.]) and the Roger Gracie Academy in England’s capital. With time, particularly after Nicholls graduated and started making London his permanent residence, RGA coach César Lima, and Roger Gracie himself took a more permanent control of Ross’ tuition.

After ending his degree, Ross spent some time working outside his academic field of expertise, just to fund his BJJ training and competition schedule. In 2014 he started coaching on a regular basis which set him up to become a full-time athlete/coach in jiu-jitsu. It was also in 2014 (November), that Ross Nicholls was promoted to black belt. A ceremony led by Roger and Lima.

Ross Nicholls Grappling Record

31 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    5 (16%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (13%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    16 (52%)
  • BY DECISION
    6 (19%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

16 SUBMISSIONS WINS

16
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
12 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    6 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (25%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (25%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Ross Nicholls Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
7454Max CarvalhoMax CarvalhoLPointsBritish NationalABS4F2015
8303Gabriel RolloGabriel RolloLPts: 6x2NoGi Worlds73KG8F2015
8806Michael LieraMichael LieraLKneebarEuropean Open76KGR12016
9077Pedro FernandesLPts: 2x0London Grand Slam77KGSF2016
9450Gabriel ProcopioLPts: 4x2World Pro77KGR22016
9975Max CamposLPointsBritish National76KGSF2016
9987Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPointsBrit. No-Gi Nat.73KGF2016
10722Augusto MendesAugusto MendesLKatagatameNoGi Worlds73KGR22016
11327Ilke BulutIlke BulutLReferee DecisionEuropean Open76KG8F2017
11788Talison SoaresLReferee DecisionGrand Slam LDN77KGSF2017
13315O. TazaLReferee DecisionPolaris 576KGSPF2017
16240Eoghan OFlanaganLArmbarSubmitting ThingsABSF2018
6274Duayne HelvoirtD---SubfifteenABSSPF2015
7446Alex EnlundWKneebarGrapple Nation 4N/ASPF2015
7447Jason TanWKneebarGrapple Nation 6N/ASPF2015
8268Marcos NardiniWReferee DecisionGrapple4Glory73KGN/A2015
8269Max CamposWReferee DecisionGrapple4Glory73KGN/A2015
9078Bruno AmorimBruno AmorimWPts: 0x0, AdvLondon Grand Slam77KG3RD2016
9985Max CamposWPointsBrit. No-Gi Nat.73KGSF2016
10695Marco CanhaMarco CanhaWReferee DecisionPolaris 473KGSPF2016
10718Christian LopezWRNCNoGi Worlds73KGR12016
11324Claudevan OliveiraWPts: 6x6, AdvEuropean Open76KGR12017
11749Oliver LovellWPointsLondon W. Open76KGF2017
11783Melksedec FrancWPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam LDN77KG4F2017
11790Tiago BravoTiago BravoWPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam LDN77KG3RD2017
12967Darragh OConaillDarragh OConaillWPts: 4x2British NoGi Nats79KGF2017
13307Sam GibsonD---TUFF82KGSPF2017
13308Rodolfo NygarrdWEzekielTUFF82KGSPF2017
13309Eoghan O'flannaganWSubmissionWelsh Inv.ABSN/A2017
13310Tom CaugheyWPointsWelsh Inv.ABSN/A2017
13311John MaflinWSubmissionWelsh Inv.ABSN/A2017
13312Tom O'haganWSubmissionWelsh Inv.ABSN/A2017
14675Tommi PulkkanenWHeel hookPolaris 673KGSPF2018
16235Fabian EdwardsWHeel hookSubmitting ThingsABSR12018
16236Dan VinniWHeel hookSubmitting ThingsABS4F2018
16239Jack GrantWReferee DecisionSubmitting ThingsABSSF2018
16248Nathan OrchardWReferee DecisionPolaris 777KGSPF2018
16976Rodrigo OliveiraWSubmissionEnglish NGO85KGSF2018
16977Lewis LongWPts: 14x4English NGO85KGF2018
16978Ross RidpathWSubmissionEnglish NGOABSF2018
16987Denis BrotzmannWViolin armlockADCC EU Trials77KGR22018
16992Dinu BucaletWArmbarADCC EU Trials77KG8F2018
16994Vegard RandebergWOutside heel hookADCC EU Trials77KG4F2018
16997Mateusz SzczecinskiWReferee DecisionADCC EU Trials77KGSF2018
16999Mateusz GamrotWInside heel hookADCC EU Trials77KGF2018

