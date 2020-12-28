Pedro Alex, often referred to as Pedro Pimenta or Pedro “Bombom”, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Gabriel Marinho and a representative of the GF Team in the sport’s international circuit. One of the top ultra-heavyweight athletes of his generation, Pedro Alex first gained notoriety competing in the colored belt divisions of the sport, particularly in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, where he conquered the Brazilian National Championship title (GI and NOGI) and multiple at the World Championships medals, a good form he carried over to the black belt division.

Pedro Alex Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Pedro Alex dos Santos Pimenta

Nickname: In Portuguese, the word “Bom” means Good, as such, many believe the nickname was given due to Pedro’s kind nature. This is not the case. The name started when Alex was young, during his early days in jiu-jitsu, while drilling positions with his older brother. During the exercise, his brother joked about his technique, saying it reminded him of the famous Brazilian TV presenter, Adriana Bombom. Pedro got angry at the comparison and – as per the rule book of young men’s interactions – the more someone gets angry at a name, the easier it is for that name to stick to them. Therefore, soon the nickname Bombom started being used when referring to Pedro.

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Gabriel Marinho > Pedro Alex

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2016 / 2017 purple, 2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 blue, 2017 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2017* purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2015 blue, 2018**)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 / 2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique:

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo

Team/Association: GF Team

Pedro Bombom Biography

Pedro Alex, or Pedro Pimenta, was born on September 17, 1996, in the Rio de Janeiro neighborhood of Guaratiba, Brazil.

Growing up Pedro Alex tested many sports, from swimming to volleyball, football (soccer), capoeira, and even “submission classes” – a generic name in Brazil for no-gi jiu-jitsu. Although he had these sports available, Pedro never liked any, nor did he train them for more than a couple of months.

In 2011, at the age of 14, Pedro was at the peak of his sedentarism, a lifestyle that led him to gain a lot of weight. Seeing his condition, Pimenta’s father forced him to chose a sport to train in and lose the extra pounds. As Pedro’s older brother and cousin were already training jiu-jitsu at the time, Alex decided to give it a try.

Pedro’s first steps in jiu-jitsu were taken at Gabriel Marinho’s academy, a well respected black belt under Master Julio Cesar’s and a representative of the famous Grappling Fight Team (GFT). It was at this GF Team branch (Academia Pro Combat) that Pedro learned to love the sport, an activity he later chose as his profession.

Pedro’s development in the sport grew exponentially, particularly after the purple belt, a time when “Bombom” started taking jiu-jitsu more seriously. His fantastic results on the mats earned Pedro Alex his black belt from coach Gabriel Marinho on October 16, 2020.