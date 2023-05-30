Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Gabriel Volante

BJJ Heroes,
355 0
Ruotolo Brothers Leg Pins and Darce Attacks

Gabriel Arantes Volante is a jiu-jitsu black belt under the legendary Celso Venicius (Celsinho) who represents the XCoach squad in the sport’s global circuit and is particularly active in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league (with the gi) where he defeated important names of the sport such as Lucas Alves, Fernando Reis, Harryson Pereira, to name a few.

Gabriel Volante Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Arantes Volante

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Sr. > Carlos Gracie Junior > Roberto Correa > Celso Venicius > Gabriel Volante

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Curitiba Spring Open (2019*)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo Open (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Floripa Fall Open (2023**)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place CBJJE Sul Brasileiro (2015** purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 / 2017 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: XCoach

Gabriel Volante Biography

Gabriel Volante was born on August 11, 1992, in Florianópolis, the capital city of southern Brazil’s Santa Catarina state.

Sports were a big part of Gabriel’s life while growing up, with football (soccer) being particularly prevalent and an activity he pondered on turning pro. With so much of his efforts allocated towards football, combat sports ran as an afterthought even though capoeira and karate – a sport his father practiced extensively – were a part of his upbringing.

Although curious about jiu-jitsu due to his younger brother’s involvement in this martial art, Gabriel prioritized football and feared grappling could sideline him with an injury. For this reason, it took him a few years before he finally decided to try a BJJ class back in 2009, at the age of 17.

Everson Ávila (Maromba) was Gabriel’s first instructor, a person highly involved with Volante’s early start in the sport.

As a purple belt, Gabriel Volante was training under a full-time regime but lacked the infrastructure required to compete at the highest level in his hometown. For that reason, as a brown belt, Gabriel decided to move to São Paulo – the country’s most challenging jiu-jitsu hub where he joined Celso Venicius (Celsinho) club, XCoach.

Gabriel was promoted to the black belt rank by Celsinho Venicius on June 29, 2019.

The cover photo was taken by Manu Maciel.

Gabriel Volante Grappling Record

14 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (21%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (7%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (64%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Choke from back
44
4
#86e620
Armbar
22
2
#5AD3D1
Back triangle
22
2
#d1212a
Kneebar
11
1
9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
14 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    8 (57%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (21%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (21%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
67
2
#86e620
Ezekiel
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Gabriel Volante Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
21341Fernando ReisFernando ReisLReferee DecisionFloripa WO94KGSF2019
21348Fernando ReisFernando ReisLEzekielFloripa WOABS4F2019
22593Dimitrius SouzaDimitrius SouzaLReferee DecisionSouth American94KGF2019
23043Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusLChoke from backEuropean OpenABSR22020
23137Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLChoke from backEuropean Open94KG4F2020
26437Erich MunisErich MunisLPts: 2x0SA Cont. Pro94KGR12021
32188Rider ZuchiRider ZuchiLPts: 4x2Brasileiro94KGSF2022
33230Gabriel HenriqueGabriel HenriqueLPts: 3x0Floripa WO94KGF2022
33587Wallison PardimLPts: 3x0Betim Open94KG4F2022
33604Cleyton FloresLReferee DecisionBetim OpenABS4F2022
35164Gabriel NetoLPts: 2x0SP OpenABS4F2022
38030Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioLPts: 5x0Curitiba SMO94KGF2023
39416Rider ZuchiRider ZuchiLPts: 4x2Brasileiro94KG4F2023
40036Marcos MartinsMarcos MartinsLPts: 2x0Floripa FO94KGF2023
21733Caio PaganiniCaio PaganiniWChoke from backSao Paulo Open94KGSF2019
21734Harryson PereiraHarryson PereiraWAdvSao Paulo Open94KGF2019
22116Renan MarcelWArmbarCuritiba SPOABSSF2019
22118Fernando ReisFernando ReisWChoke from backCuritiba SPOABSF2019
22592Fernando ReisFernando ReisWKneebarSouth American94KGSF2019
23131Rafael VasconcelosRafael VasconcelosWPts: 6x0European Open94KGR12020
32186Felipe PimentelWChoke from backBrasileiro94KG4F2022
33228Wesley MaxwellWPts: 13x2Floripa WO94KGSF2022
35146Otavio MarinhoWPts: 17x0SP Open94KGR12022
35161Edgar LoureiroWChoke from backSP OpenABSR12022
38026David SantosWBack triangleCuritiba SMO94KG4F2023
38028Lucas AlvesLucas AlvesWBack triangleCuritiba SMO94KGSF2023
39414Caique HonorioWArmbarBrasileiro94KGR12023
40035Vital NetoWReferee DecisionFloripa FO94KGSF2023
Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....