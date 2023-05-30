Gabriel Arantes Volante is a jiu-jitsu black belt under the legendary Celso Venicius (Celsinho) who represents the XCoach squad in the sport’s global circuit and is particularly active in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league (with the gi) where he defeated important names of the sport such as Lucas Alves, Fernando Reis, Harryson Pereira, to name a few.

Gabriel Volante Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Arantes Volante

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Sr. > Carlos Gracie Junior > Roberto Correa > Celso Venicius > Gabriel Volante

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Curitiba Spring Open (2019*)

1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo Open (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF Floripa Fall Open (2023**)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJE Sul Brasileiro (2015** purple)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 / 2017 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: XCoach

Gabriel Volante Biography

Gabriel Volante was born on August 11, 1992, in Florianópolis, the capital city of southern Brazil’s Santa Catarina state.

Sports were a big part of Gabriel’s life while growing up, with football (soccer) being particularly prevalent and an activity he pondered on turning pro. With so much of his efforts allocated towards football, combat sports ran as an afterthought even though capoeira and karate – a sport his father practiced extensively – were a part of his upbringing.

Although curious about jiu-jitsu due to his younger brother’s involvement in this martial art, Gabriel prioritized football and feared grappling could sideline him with an injury. For this reason, it took him a few years before he finally decided to try a BJJ class back in 2009, at the age of 17.

Everson Ávila (Maromba) was Gabriel’s first instructor, a person highly involved with Volante’s early start in the sport.

As a purple belt, Gabriel Volante was training under a full-time regime but lacked the infrastructure required to compete at the highest level in his hometown. For that reason, as a brown belt, Gabriel decided to move to São Paulo – the country’s most challenging jiu-jitsu hub where he joined Celso Venicius (Celsinho) club, XCoach.

Gabriel was promoted to the black belt rank by Celsinho Venicius on June 29, 2019.

The cover photo was taken by Manu Maciel.