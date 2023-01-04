Giulia Gregorut is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Rubens Charles “Cobrinha” and a longtime member of the Alliance Jiu-Jitsu team, who also worked extensively with coaches Dimitrius Souza, and Lucia Nucci “Casquinha”. Giulia Gregorut first made waves in the sport while competing in the lower belts of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where she earned many important medals, including gold at the World and Pan American Championships in the gi and no-gi rulesets.

Giulia Gregorut Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Giulia Guimãraes Gregorut

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Fernando Terere > Rubens Charles > Giulia Gregorut

Main Achievements:

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2020 purple, 2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2021 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020 purple, 2021 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2019 purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard

Weight Division: Peso Galo (48,5kg / 107.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance / Cobrinha BJJ & Fitness

Giulia Gregorut Biography

Giulia Gregorut was born on June 19, 2000, in São Paulo (city), Brazil, but grew up in Guararema a small municipality also located in the State of São Paulo.

The love for competing was instilled in the young Brazilian at a very young age, with her first experiences arriving via karate, the first martial art Giulia trained and the activity that propelled her love for competition and combat sports.

At the age of 14, Gregorut was invited by a friend to try a jiu-jitsu class. Already a fan of martial arts at the time, Giulia accepted the challenge and joined the class at the Alliance team affiliate in the Mogi das Cruzes neighborhood, finding she was instantly drawn to this sport.

Developing her craft with the Alliance franchise, Giulia had many big names of the sport guide her through the ranks, including coaches Rodolfo Ionta, Dimitrius Souza (promoted Gregorut to blue belt), Luciano Nucci “Casquinha” (promoted her to purple belt), and finally Rubens Charles.

The link with Rubens Charles “Cobrinha” in California, USA, began in 2017 when Giulia Gregorut prepared for that year’s IBJJF World Championship at Cobrinha’s camp. Two years later (2019), the young Paulista decided to put all her efforts into this sport and become a full-time athlete. To achieve this, she moved to the United States and set to join Lucas Lepri‘s Alliance workgroup in North Carolina, but fate would have her join Charles’ gym instead.

After nearly 3 years of training at the Cobrinha Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Fitness Academy, in Los Angeles – where Giulia earned her brown belt – coach Rubens Charles promoted the talented athlete to black belt in a ceremony dated June 6, 2022.