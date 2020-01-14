Gustavo Maron is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt under Fábio Gurgel who represents the Alliance team when competing in this sport’s international circuit. One of the top BJJ prospects of his generation, Gustavo was developed in the São Paulo State circuit and built his reputation while grappling in the colored belt divisions, later cementing that status with wins in the professional jiu-jitsu tour. Gustavo Maron is also one of the original members of the Dream Art Project, an enterprise he helped design and worked with since its inception.

Gustavo Maron Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gustavo Khouri Maron

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fabio Gurgel > Gustavo Maron

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Vitoria Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Curitiba Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place ACBJJ World Championship (2018 brown)

1st Place ACBJJ South American Championship (2018 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2017 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals No-Gi (2017 brown)

1st Place FPJJ Sao Paulo State Champion (2018 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2015 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 blue, 2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship No-Gi (2016 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017 purple)

3rd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, RJ (2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard / Distance Passing

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance / Dream Art

Gustavo Maron Biography

Gustavo Maron was born on January 10, 1996, in São Paulo, Brazil, where he grew up.

Although a sporty child, Maron only played one sport at a federated level prior to jiu-jitsu, namely swimming, which he practiced for a number of years reaching the podium of the Sao Paulo State Championship on one occasion.

Although with some previous grappling knowledge, having practiced judo as a child, Maron’s first steps in jiu-jitsu were taken at the age of 12 with coach Eduardo Miranda, at the Rebook gym, an affiliate of the Alliance team. Gustavo was a great fan of super-hero comic books and action movies, an interest that fueled his desire to become a martial artist.

Up until his 16th birthday, Gustavo practiced almost exclusively no-gi jiu-jitsu, but at that age, he started training more regularly with the gi. Later, as a 19-year-old, Maron became a regular presence at the Alliance headquarters competition class, a circumstance that coincided with the São Paulo native’s commitment to the tournament circuit.

Working full-time on his jiu-jitsu career Gustavo met many of Alliance’s big names. One with which Gustavo grew a particularly solid friendship was fellow middleweight Isaque Bahiense. Both Bahiense and Maron had big ideas towards supporting other athletes from less fortunate financial backgrounds in their careers and it was from this interaction that many of the Dream Art Project’s foundations were laid (read more about Dream Art here).

While climbing the ranks of jiu-jitsu, Gustavo also found an interest in video editing, publishing numerous light-hearted episodes regarding the competitor lifestyle through his YouTube channel Kaullys BJJ. This skillset would be a great asset for the Alliance team, and soon Gustavo left his channel to work directly for the Academy’s leader Fábio Gurgel, and later, with the growth of Dream Art, becoming the video content producer for the well-known project.

After an illustrious career in the colored belt divisions, in June 2019, Gustavo Maron was promoted to black belt by Fábio Gurgel, who had graded Maron with every belt from white onwards.