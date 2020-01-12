Pedro Serrano is an American grappler of Peruvian descent, who holds the rank of black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under the world-famous instructor Rômulo Barral of the Gracie Barra Northridge Academy. Widely regarded as one of the most talented athletes of his generation, Serrano’s reputation was earned as a colored belt, while competing in the submission-only and the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuits, where Pedro conquered numerous International titles, most importantly the American Nationals and World No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Pedro Serrano Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Pedro Serrano

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Vinicius Magalhães > Rômulo Barral > Pedro Serrano

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship No-Gi (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Los Angeles BJJ Pro (2018** brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals No-Gi (2016** blue)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2016 blue)

1st Place IBJJF Long Beach Open (2017 purple)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, LA (2016 blue)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, TYO (2016 blue)

1st Place Midwest Finishers 135 lbs Invitational (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship No-Gi (2015/2016 blue)

2nd Place UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro (2017 purple)

2nd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, ABD (2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Pedro Serrano Biography

Pedro Serrano was born on June 9, 1996, in Lancaster, California, USA, where he grew up practicing football (soccer), a sport he played competitively for a number of years, from his childhood days to his mid-teens.

During his teens, Pedro and his friends would play-fight among each other in boxing-like sparring sessions, although none had any real striking experience. These combat experiences led Serrano and another one of his sparring friends to decide they wanted to learn real fighting skills, then joining a mixed martial arts (MMA) gym, Pedro was 16-years-old at the time.

At the newly joined MMA school, Pedro took Thai boxing classes in combination with jiu-jitsu, the latter under the instruction of Jerry Montes, who awarded Serrano his blue belt. The young Californian quickly decided that he wanted to pursue a grappling career more seriously and with that in mind, Pedro switched teams, to a more competition-driven workgroup, then joining the Gracie Barra Northridge Academy, a gym led by a legend of the sport — 5x IBJJF World Champion, Rômulo Barral.

Under the guidance of Barral, Serrano climbed through the belt ranks of jiu-jitsu, becoming a respected competitor in the North American grappling circuit, both under IBJJF rules and submission-only. His positive performances on the mats earned Pedro Serrano his black belt on December 13, 2019.