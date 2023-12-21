Javier Zaruski is a professional grappler from Uruguay who holds the rank of black belt in jiu-jitsu under André Galvão, having worked extensively with coach Andres Angelero. Zaruski first made waves outside of his native country’s circuit as a purple and a brown belt, when he conquered the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Championship. A deed he repeated also as a black belt in the pro-division, cementing his name as one of the best competitors of his generation.

Javier Zaruski Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Javier Zaruski Saul

Nickname: Javier often uses the fight name “The Warrior of God” which is more of a voluntary sporting label rather than a traditional community-given nickname. The term Warrior God derives from Zaruski’s Jewish name Yehuda, which is the name of a historic general for this community that inspired Zaruski’s label.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Luis Dagmar >André Galvão > Javier Zaruski

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World No-Gi Championship (2023)

1st Place ADCC Mexico City (2023**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (100% sub in 2021) (2017 purple, 2021 brown)

1st Place SJJF World Championship NOGI (2019** purple)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2021* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Rear Naked Choke / Kata Gatame

Weight Division: Super-Heavy (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos Jiu Jitsu

Javier Zaruski Biography

Javier Zaruski was born on August 23, 1991, in Uruguay.

As a child, Javier played football (soccer) at a competitive level, playing for the youth teams of Rampla Juniors as well as Cerrito. He eventually made it to the reserves of Uruguay’s Division 1 team Tanque Sisley, but did not break through to become successful as a pro.

Although frustrated by his failed football career, through his devout religious nature, Zaruski held the belief that God had prepared for him a career as a professional athlete. With this in mind, around October 2011, Javier decided to sign up for classes at Scorpion, a mixed martial arts gym in Montevideo where he hoped to become a cage fighter. MMA was fairly unknown in Uruguay at the time but the young former footballer decided to pursue this career path after he watched a few UFC DVDs, lent by a friend, being particularly inspired by former UFC heavyweight champion, Frank Mir’s work in the cage.

Geared towards MMA at first, Javier soon picked up a taste for grappling and started practicing jiu-jitsu with coach Andres Angelero, leader of the Tsunami Team in Uruguay (an affiliate of Ares BJJ), where he earned his blue and purple belts.

As a purple belt, Javier Zaruski decided to take his grappling career to the next level and joined the Atos Headquarters Academy in San Diego, California, USA, where he started training under the tutelage of Andre Galvao. It was also during this period that Zaruski had the opportunity to meet the fighter he looked up to, Frank Mir, the person who inspired him to join martial arts. It was Mr. Mir who dissuaded Javier from pursuing his MMA aspirations and further convinced him to follow a career in jiu-jitsu, according to an interview given to BJJ Heroes by Mr. Zaruski in December 2023.

A very successful campaign as an athlete at the colored belt level, which included an IBJJF world title in 2021 with a 100% submission rate, Javier Zaruski was promoted to black belt in December 2022 by André Galvão.