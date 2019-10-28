Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Matheus Luna

José Matheus Macedo de Lira Luna, commonly known as Matheus Luna, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Ricardo Feliciano (Pantcho) and Lucas Leite of the Checkmat Team, who worked extensively at the Barreto Brothers Academy in Natal, RN – Brazil, namely with Bruno and Thiago Barreto. Matheus and his twin brother Mathias Luna ascended to the top of jiu-jitsu’s competitive rankings as purple and brown belts, cementing that status during their very first year competing in the professional circuit.

Matheus Luna Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: José Matheus Macedo de Lira Luna

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Leonardo Vieira > Lucas Leite / Ricardo Feliciano > Matheus Luna

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Dallas Summer Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Tel Aviv Open (2019**)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Lisbon Open (2019**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2019 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 purple, 2019 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 / 2018 purple)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Matheus Luna Biography

Matheus Luna was born on February 21, 1995, together with his twin brother Mathias Luna, in Recife, the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco, moving to Natal – state of Rio Grande do Norte at the age of 8.

Growing up both brothers were extremely sporty, playing a variety of ball sports, from football (soccer) to handball, to volleyball and basketball throughout the school system. At the age of 16, however, influenced by a neighbor who had started grappling at a local social project, Matheus joined jiu-jitsu, a sport that immediately consumed Luna.

At the local social project, Matheus met coaches Fábio Rodrigues and Júlio e Rodrigo Salustino, who taught there, but it didn’t take long before the Luna brothers started becoming more serious about their intentions in the sport, then joining the Barreto Brother’s Academy (Thiago and Bruno), one of the most successful gyms in the region.

Luna went from white to purple belt under Thiago and Bruno Barreto, however, in 2017 the brothers accepted an offer by coach Ricardo Feliciano – a member of the Checkmat association to which the Barreto brothers were affiliated, and moved to the United States, a country that provided the best tournament circuit in the world, where the Luna’s had more opportunities to earn a living from this sport.

Matheus would earn his brown belt from Pantcho and in 2018 join the academy of another famed Checkmat coach, Lucas Leite, spreading his training between both gyms. It would be Leite and Feliciano who promoted Matheus and his brother, Matheus, to black belt on August 24, 2019.

Matheus Luna Grappling Record

11 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (27%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (64%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (9%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS

2 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (50%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Matheus Luna Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
21034Guilherme AugustoGuilherme AugustoLPts: 4x2Dallas SMOABSF2019
21206Ronaldo JuniorRonaldo JuniorLReferee DecisionF2W Pro 12684KGSPF2019
21027Damien NitkinWChokeDallas SMO94KGF2019
21028Rennik KamaWChokeDallas SMOABSR12019
21032Igor PaivaIgor PaivaWPts: 3x0Dallas SMOABSSF2019
21361Bruno BorgesWCross chokeLisbon Open82KGSF2019
21362Alberto GuzmanWShoulder lockLisbon Open82KGF2019
21366Bruno LimaBruno LimaWPts: 6x2Lisbon OpenABS4F2019
21367Arturo SalasWReferee DecisionLisbon OpenABSSF2019
21368Bruno BorgesWChoke from backLisbon OpenABSF2019
21423Evyatar PaperniWChoke from backTel Aviv Open88KGF2019
21427Eldar RafigaevEldar RafigaevWPts: 3x0Tel Aviv OpenABSSF2019
21428Matheus GodoyWCross chokeTel Aviv OpenABSF2019
