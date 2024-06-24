Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Jay Rodriguez

BJJ Heroes,
568 0
Nicholas Meregali Instructionals

Jacob Rodriguez, commonly known as Jay-Rod, is a professional grappler and former folkstyle/scholastic wrestler who first gained notoriety in the sport of Submission-Grappling/No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu after his performance at the ADCC (Abu Dhabi Combat Club) United States Qualifier in 2022, a tournament he won while holding the rank of blue belt in BJJ, a rare achievement also accomplished by his older brother, Nick Rodriguez (2019).

Jay Rodriguez Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jacob Rodriguez

Nickname: Jay Rod.

Main Achievements (BJJ/Submission Grappling):

  • 1st Place ADCC West Coast Trials (2022)
  • 2nd Place ADCC West Coast Trials (2024)

Main Achievements (Wrestling):

  • 1st Place NJSIAA Region Championship (2019 / 2020)
  • 1st Place NJSIAA District Championship (2018 / 2020)
  • 1st Place George Maier Varsity Tournament (2018)
  • 2nd Place NJSIAA Region Championship (2018)
  • 2nd Place NJSIAA District Championship (2019)
  • Qualified For NJ State Championship (2018 / 2019 / 2020)

Favorite Position/Technique: Buggy Choke, Body Lock Pass

Weight Division: 87.9 kg / 193.7 lb (ADCC weight)

Team/Association: B-Team

Jacob Rodriguez Biography

Jacob Rodriguez was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States in February 2002, and grew up in Clayton, New Jersey.

Sports were instilled in Jay Rodriguez’s lifestyle from an early age with football being the first he tried before wrestling. The love for the mats started around the age of 6-7 and although both he and his older brother, Nick Rodriguez, played different sports during their formative years, wrestling was the activity they invested in the most as they progressed into their teens.

During middle school, Jay-Rod started club wrestling outside of his school’s program to gain more experience. His dedication helped him conquer second place in the regional championship and first district in his junior year on the Clayton High School Wrestling Team, a momentum that propelled him into many important moments and an overall record of 136-19 by the time he finished HS.

As Jay was approaching the end of his scholastic wrestling career, his brother Nick was already breaking through in the sport of jiu-jitsu. The success of Nicky-Rod instilled in Jay an interest in this discipline, which he started focussing on around September 2020, as soon as he finished high school, first under the instruction of coach Jay Regalbuto at Studio 84 in NJ. Rodriguez would dip his toes in the competition scene early on with his first no-gi rules test taking place in November that year at a local tournament.

Rodriguez dove right into the sport, training 2x per day, which earned him his blue belt in 7 months, and by mid-2021, he moved to Austin, Texas, to train full-time with his brother at the newly formed B-Team.

NOTE REGARDING JAY ROD’S RECORD

Traditionally, BJJ Heroes has only accounted for adult black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks of jiu-jitsu. Rodriguez, however, is a special case as he’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since he was a blue belt and arrived in the sport already with a wealth of experience in another grappling discipline (wrestling).

Considering the level of opposition and the extensive list of professional athletes Jacob Rodriguez overcame from early on in his career, we believed it would be beneficial to have his matches in the pro-circuit included on his profile, before his black belt promotion.

Jay Rodriguez Grappling Record

25 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (8%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    21 (84%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (4%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (4%)

21 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
RNC
62
13
#86e620
Buggy choke
14
3
#5AD3D1
Inside heel hook
5
1
#d1212a
Smother tap
5
1
#fad11b
Policeman lock
5
1
#f58822
Submission
5
1
#224aba
Muffler tap
5
1
21
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
14 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (14%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (43%)
  • BY DECISION
    6 (43%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Straight ankle lock
33
2
#86e620
Inside heel hook
17
1
#5AD3D1
Buggy choke
17
1
#d1212a
Outside heel hook
17
1
#fad11b
Toe hold
17
1
6
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Jay Rodriguez Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
28917Adrian NezLInside heel hookADCC EC Trials88KGR42021
32704Rene SouzaLBuggy chokeWNXABSR12022
33160Giancarlo BodoniGiancarlo BodoniLReferee DecisionSUBVERSIV 7ABSSF2022
33550Oliver TazaOliver TazaLStraight ankle lockUFC Inv. 2ABSRR2022
33669Giancarlo BodoniGiancarlo BodoniLReferee DecisionWNO 13ABSSPF2022
34238Jacob CouchJacob CouchLReferee DecisionWNO 14NASPF2022
35064Pedro MarinhoPedro MarinhoLPts: 3x2ADCC88KGR12022
42557Andy VarelaAndy VarelaLReferee DecisionBlue CollarABS4F2023
43324Mica GalvaoMica GalvaoLReferee DecisionWNO 2077KGSF2023
43797Jacob CouchJacob CouchLStraight ankle lockADCC ECTrials88KGSF2023
43799William TackettWilliam TackettLOutside heel hookADCC ECTrials88KG3RD2023
48302William TackettWilliam TackettLToe holdADCC WC Trials88KGF2024
49924Jonnatas GracieJonnatas GracieLPts: 8x2UFC FP784KGSPF2024
50810Tainan DalpraTainan DalpraLReferee DecisionWNO 2484KGSPF2024
28888C. AvilesWRNCADCC EC Trials88KGR12021
28897T. FreemanWDQADCC EC Trials88KGR22021
28907Riccardo GalliWRNCADCC EC Trials88KGR32021
31367Jack TunneyWRNCADCC WC Trials88KGR12022
31372Bradley SchneiderWRNCADCC WC Trials88KGR22022
31394Tim WelchWRNCADCC WC Trials88KGR162022
31400Calon SabinoWRNCADCC WC Trials88KG8F2022
31405Adam BradleyWRNCADCC WC Trials88KG4F2022
31409Mike CrispWRNCADCC WC Trials88KGSF2022
31410Hunter ColvinWBuggy chokeADCC WC Trials88KGF2022
32861M. HansonWBuggy chokeSurvivor 2NASPF2022
33156Miha PerhavecWInside heel hookSUBVERSIV 783KG4F2022
33542Song YadongWRNCUFC Inv. 2ABSRR2022
33543Rafael DomingosD---UFC Inv. 2ABSRR2022
42673Jed HueD---Quintet 4ABSNA2023
42677Amir AllamD---Quintet 4ABSNA2023
43747Luis CabreraWRNCADCC ECTrials88KGR12023
43764Chris ConnerWRNCADCC ECTrials88KGR22023
43781Max LiWSmother tapADCC ECTrials88KGR42023
43788Naseem AlsadiWBuggy chokeADCC ECTrials88KG8F2023
43794Stanley RosaWPoliceman lockADCC ECTrials88KG4F2023
47396Johnatha AlvesJohnatha AlvesWRNCUFC FP684KGSPF2024
48261Fergus KeatingWSubmissionADCC WC Trials88KGR22024
48262Luke HolmesWMuffler tapADCC WC Trials88KGR32024
48287Angelo ClaiborneAngelo ClaiborneWPts: 2x0ADCC WC Trials88KGR42024
48295Mike DewittWRNCADCC WC Trials88KGR52024
48299Javier BarterJavier BarterWPts: 5x0ADCC WC Trials88KG4F2024
48301Chris WojcikWReferee DecisionADCC WC Trials88KGSF2024
5050 Guard Instructional by Lachlan Giles

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....