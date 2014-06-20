Murilo Amaral is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Mario Reis and Jeferson Adam, being also one of the main representatives of the Alliance Porto Alegre Academy in the sport’s international circuit. Murilo broke out as one of the hottest prospects in the sport during his purple and brown belt campaigns in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) global circuit where he conquered World, Pan, and Brazilian Nationals podium placements.

Murilo Amaral Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Murilo Guimarães do Amaral

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Alvaro Barreto > Sylvio Behring > Mario Reis (> Jeferson Adam) > Murilo Amaral

Main Achievements:

IBJJF South American Champion (2018)

IBJJF Porto Alegre Open Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2018 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2017/2016 brown)

UAEJJF Grand Slam RJ Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2015 purple, 2018 brown)

IBJJF Pan American 3rd Place (2017 brown)

UAEJJF Grand Slam RJ 3rd Place (2016 brown)

IBJJF South American 3rd Place (2015 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Murilo Amaral Biography

Murilo Amaral was born on June 04, 1993 in Porto Alegre (RS) the capital city of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, in southern Brazil, growing up in neighboring Santo Antônio da Patrulha.

Despite not being particularly embedded in a sporting culture as a child, during his teenage years, Murilo grew interested in jiu-jitsu after a few of his close friends joined an academy. Amaral eventually decided to join them, on March 2009, to the local BJJ gym where he met the head coach Jeferson Adam.

Adam, himself a student of Mario Reis, quickly realized the talent in Murilo Amaral and started bringing Amaral to Reis’ school in Porto Alegre. The two (Jeferson and Mario) followed the development of Murilo closely from white to black belt, a rank achieved midway through 2018.

Part of Murilo’s development was also spent coaching BJJ, an activity he first undertook as a blue belt, later embracing this facet of the sport fully, as a purple belt in late 2012 – early 2013.

Murilo Amaral Grappling Record 5 WINS BY POINTS

2 ( 40 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

3 ( 60 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Armbar 67 2 #86e620 Choke from back 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 0 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Murilo Amaral Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 17662 Luiz Cruz W Armbar South American 70KG 4F 2018 17664 Antonio Felix W Points South American 70KG SF 2018 17666 Rafael Silva W Choke from back South American 70KG F 2018 17996 Gabriel Machado W Points Porto Alegre Open 70KG SF 2018 17998 Osmar Telles W Armbar Porto Alegre Open 70KG F 2018

Murilo Amaral vs Rafael Oliveira

