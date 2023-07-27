Kauane Ramos da Silva is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Roberto Abreu (Cyborg) who represents the Fight Sports Miami team in grappling’s global circuit, having previously worked extensively with coaches Sebastian Lalli & Letícia Lalli in Curitiba, Brazil. Kauane Ramos Da Silva first made waves in the sport while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league where she conquered numerous titles.

Kauane Ramos da Silva Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Kauane Ramos Da Silva

Nickname: Silva is often referenced as “Cacheada”, a Portuguese term in the feminine form that derives from the word “cacheado” and is used to describe a hairstyle that resembles a set of coil springs or spirals, which has been Kauane’s curly haired look from a young age.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Francisco Toco > Roberto Abreu > Kauane da Silva

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2023** brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022 brown)

1st Place Brazilian Nationals (2018, 2019 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 brown)

2nd Place Brazilian Nationals (2019* blue)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023* brown)

3rd Place Brazilian Nationals (2020 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Pressure Passer

Weight Division: Super Pesado (over 79,30 kg / 175.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Fight Sports

Kauane Da Silva Biography

Kauane Da Silva was born in Curitiba, the capital of the southern Brazilian state of Paraná, on February 25, 2000.

As a child, Kauane practiced rhythmic gymnastics and some volleyball before finding jiu-jitsu at the age of 11, under the influence of her father. Da Silva’s dad grappled at a local gym and after following him to his training on a fair few occasions, Kauane was convinced to give it a try, an activity she immediately fell in love with, by her own admission in an interview given to BJJ Heroes on July 2023.

Coach César Bonassolli was Kauane’s first instructor back in Curitiba. Bonassolli ran an affiliate academy to team Checkmat, one of the strongest teams in the region thanks to the work of “Equipe 1” head instructors Letícia and Sebastián Lalli, and although Da Silva started with César, it didn’t take her long to find her love for competition and join the main squad under the guidance of the Lalli family.

Kauane went from the white belt rank to her brown belt representing Checkmat Curitiba. In 2022, however, Da Silva met Roberto Cyborg and his team (Fight Sports) at the ADCC Trials in her hometown. The group created a friendship instantly and, with that in mind, a few months later she decided to do her IBJJF World Championship camp in Miami, USA, with team Fight Sports. The experience only strengthened her bond with the Fight Sports squad and led her to stay with the team and remain in America.

After, roughly, a year of competing for Fight Sports, on June 3rd, 2023, Kauane Da Silva was promoted to black belt, while standing on the top of the podium steps of the World Championship.