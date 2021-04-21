José Bruno Pereira Matias, commonly known as Bruno Matias, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Ulpiano Malachias of Team Gracie Barra who worked extensively with coach Felipe Pena (Preguiça) at the Projeto Gold Team – one of the prime grappling programs in the world – during his colored belt career, a time when Bruno Matias became widely recognized as one of his generation’s top athletes. Bruno would cement this reputation during his pro-division debut at the IBJJF Houston No-Gi Open, with a double gold performance. Matias is not to be confused with the same name competitor of the mid-2000s decade who was a Checkmat representative, for that profile, click here.

Bruno Matias Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: José Bruno Pereira Matias

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Ulpiano Malachias > José Bruno Matias

Main Achievements:

1st IBJJF Houston Open NOGI (2021**)

2nd IBJJF Houston Open (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2018 purple, 2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2020 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Bruno Matias Biography

Bruno Matias was born on June 11, 1999, in Arcoverde, a municipality in Pernambuco, Brazil, where Matias grew up.

Martial arts appeared in Bruno’s life as a way to combat his childhood hyperactivity. Matias’ mother believed combat sports would help her son release some of the extra energy while including solid hierarchy and structure in Bruno’s life, and she wasn’t wrong.

Bruno started playing capoeira as an 8-year-old, later adding judo to his extra-curricular activities, in 2008, as well as jiu-jitsu with coach Romualdo Lucas. Under the guidance of Romualdo (Nova União affiliate), Bruno Matias climbed through the ranks of BJJ up until purple belt.

At the age of 17, purple belt Matias applied for a scholarship at Felipe Pena‘s, Project Golden Team. To be accepted by the famous jiu-jitsu program, Bruno had to go through a demanding selection process where he competed against other athletes looking to conquer that same spot. After the trials, Bruno was accepted by the Belo Horizonte workgroup, then moving to the state of Minas Gerais to pursue a professional career in the sport.

Matias gained plenty of notoriety on the Brazilian circuit while under Felipe Pena’s guidance, earning his brown belt from the ADCC and IBJJF World Champion. Later, through Golden Team’s network, Matias had the opportunity to move to the United States, Texas, and join Gracie Barra’s Westchase’s program with coach Ulpiano Malachias.

After a lengthy career in the colored belt divisions, Bruno Matias was promoted to black belt by Ulpiano Malachias. A ceremony that took place on March 13, 2021.