Leandro Lima de Souza, mostly known simply as Leandro Lima or by the nickname Leandro “Rounaud” is a jiu-jitsu athlete from Manaus, Brazil, who worked extensively with internationally renowned coaches such as Master Pina (Faustino Neto) & Cicero Costha. Rounaud made his name in the sport while competing on the Brazilian circuit where he conquered numerous important medals and became known for his aggressive competing style.

Leandro “Rounaud” Lima Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Leandro Lima de Souza

Nickname: The label “Rounaud” is a reference to Ronaldo “O Fenômeno” (‘The Phenomenon’) a football (soccer) player who famously represented Brazil’s national squad & Barcelona FC during the mid-1990s & early 2000s. Lima started being called Ronaldo as a kid due to his haircut which mimicked the style of the soccer player at the time. Years later, when he decided to open an Instagram account to advertise his jiu-jitsu career, there were many accounts sharing his name (Leandro Lima) and even more using his nickname, Ronaldo. For that reason, in an attempt to be unique, Leandro decided to spell his account Rounaud a phonetic spelling of the name, which, with time, became the spelling that is associated with his brand.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Master Pina >

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Rio Open (2023)

1st Place IBJJF Betim Open (2023)

1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Floripa Fall Open (2022)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2023)

2nd Place CBJJ South Brazil Championship (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2014 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2014 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Loop Choke

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Fratres

Leandro “Rounaud” Lima Biography

Leandro Lima was born on November 21, 1995, in Manaus, state of Amazonas, Brazil, where he grew up.

An active child in martial arts from an early age, Leandro joined a jiu-jitsu academy at the age of 7, influenced by his father who was also a practitioner at the time.

Guilherme Neto was Lima’s first instructor at Orley Lobato’s gym. His instruction would later be taken over by Master Lobato himself, who led the young talent up until his green belt. As a teenager, Leandro Lima started being more serious about his competitive career and opted to switch gyms and move to a more competitive environment.

As a green belt Leandro joined Master Pina’s gym (Faustino Neto), a historic Manaus academy from which many international stars were developed. Rounaud remained in that gym throughout all remaining belts, earning his black belt on September 1, 2017.

During his development as an athlete, Leandro worked extensively with coach Cicero Costha in Sao Paulo, a relationship that started through Manuel Ribamar – another Manaus competitor who worked with Master Pina & Cicero Costha – and eventually led Leandro to move to the state of Sao Paulo on a permanent basis.

In 2023 a new professional team was built with a headquarters in Sao Paulo, a squad forged by athletes from different local gyms such as Dream Art, New School Brotherhood, Barbosa, Cicero Costha, & more. When this workgroup was assembled, Leandro Lima was invited to join the team, which he agreed to.