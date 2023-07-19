Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Leandro Rounaud Lima

Leandro Lima de Souza, mostly known simply as Leandro Lima or by the nickname Leandro “Rounaud” is a jiu-jitsu athlete from Manaus, Brazil, who worked extensively with internationally renowned coaches such as Master Pina (Faustino Neto) & Cicero Costha. Rounaud made his name in the sport while competing on the Brazilian circuit where he conquered numerous important medals and became known for his aggressive competing style.

Leandro “Rounaud” Lima Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Leandro Lima de Souza

Nickname: The label “Rounaud” is a reference to Ronaldo “O Fenômeno” (‘The Phenomenon’) a football (soccer) player who famously represented Brazil’s national squad & Barcelona FC during the mid-1990s & early 2000s. Lima started being called Ronaldo as a kid due to his haircut which mimicked the style of the soccer player at the time. Years later, when he decided to open an Instagram account to advertise his jiu-jitsu career, there were many accounts sharing his name (Leandro Lima) and even more using his nickname, Ronaldo. For that reason, in an attempt to be unique, Leandro decided to spell his account Rounaud a phonetic spelling of the name, which, with time, became the spelling that is associated with his brand.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Master Pina >

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Rio Open (2023)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Betim Open (2023)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Floripa Fall Open (2022)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2023)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ South Brazil Championship (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2014 purple)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2014 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Loop Choke

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Fratres

Leandro “Rounaud” Lima Biography

Leandro Lima was born on November 21, 1995, in Manaus, state of Amazonas, Brazil, where he grew up.

An active child in martial arts from an early age, Leandro joined a jiu-jitsu academy at the age of 7, influenced by his father who was also a practitioner at the time.

Guilherme Neto was Lima’s first instructor at Orley Lobato’s gym. His instruction would later be taken over by Master Lobato himself, who led the young talent up until his green belt. As a teenager, Leandro Lima started being more serious about his competitive career and opted to switch gyms and move to a more competitive environment.

As a green belt Leandro joined Master Pina’s gym (Faustino Neto), a historic Manaus academy from which many international stars were developed. Rounaud remained in that gym throughout all remaining belts, earning his black belt on September 1, 2017.

During his development as an athlete, Leandro worked extensively with coach Cicero Costha in Sao Paulo, a relationship that started through Manuel Ribamar – another Manaus competitor who worked with Master Pina & Cicero Costha – and eventually led Leandro to move to the state of Sao Paulo on a permanent basis.

In 2023 a new professional team was built with a headquarters in Sao Paulo, a squad forged by athletes from different local gyms such as Dream Art, New School Brotherhood, Barbosa, Cicero Costha, & more. When this workgroup was assembled, Leandro Lima was invited to join the team, which he agreed to.

Leandro Rounaud Grappling Record

45 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    15 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    30 (67%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

30 SUBMISSIONS WINS

18 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    10 (56%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (11%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (6%)
  • BY DECISION
    5 (28%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Leandro Rounaud Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
18289Hugo MarquesHugo MarquesLReferee DecisionGrand Slam RJ77KGSF2018
18292Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLReferee DecisionGrand Slam RJ77KG3RD2018
22570Alef BritoAlef BritoL50/50 armbarSouth American76KG4F2019
24700Yan LucasYan LucasLReferee DecisionGrand Slam RJ77KGR12020
26414Pedro MaiaPedro MaiaLPts: 4x0SA Cont. Pro77KGSF2021
27112Ygor RodriguesYgor RodriguesLPts: 3x0AJP RJ Pro77KGF2021
28528Lucas ProtasioLucas ProtasioLPts: 4x4Grand Slam RJ77KG8F2021
29876Victor NithaelVictor NithaelLPts: 5x4Rio SMO76KGSF2022
29930Rani YahyaLPts: 4x4, AdvRio SMNGO73KGF2022
31012Alex SodreAlex SodreLReferee DecisionCuritiba Open76KGSF2022
31064Rider ZuchiRider ZuchiLPts: 8x2Curitiba OpenABSSF2022
32155Pablo LavaselliPablo LavaselliLPts: 2x2, AdvBrasileiro76KGR12022
33977Guilherme FernandesLPts: 3x2Grand Slam RJ77KG8F2022
36567Lucas ProtasioLucas ProtasioLPts: 3x0Balneario Open82KGSF2022
38018Jhonathan MarquesLReferee DecisionCuritiba SMO82KG4F2023
39457Luiz PauloLuiz PauloLPts: 4x2Brasileiro76KG8F2023
40586Luiz PauloLuiz PauloLPts: 3x0Grand Slam RJ77KGF2023
41240Elder JuniorLPts: 4x2SP BJJ Pro82KG4F2023
17984Moises SouzaWLoop chokeManaus Open76KG4F2018
17985Chairo OlimpioWChoke from backManaus Open76KGSF2018
17986Pedro AsevedoWLoop chokeManaus Open76KGF2018
18291Marlus SalgadoWPts: 5x0Grand Slam RJ77KGRPC2018
21718Matheus LinharesWPointsSao Paulo Open76KGR12019
21719Caio WolgaWPointsSao Paulo Open76KG4F2019
21721Ricardo RochaWPts: 6x4Sao Paulo Open76KGSF2019
21722Alexandre CavaliereAlexandre CavaliereWPts: 12x0Sao Paulo Open76KGF2019
22563Gabriel FigueiroGabriel FigueiroWLoop chokeSouth American76KGR12019
26395Gustavo FonsecaWPts: 14x0SA Cont. Pro77KGR22021
26405Yago EspindolaWVerbal tapSA Cont. Pro77KG8F2021
26411Luan CarvalhoLuan CarvalhoWLoop chokeSA Cont. Pro77KG4F2021
27106Gustavo OliveiraWArmbarAJP RJ Pro77KG4F2021
27109Lucas BritoWPts: 3x2AJP RJ Pro77KG4F2021
27111Marlon FerreiraWPts: 4x0AJP RJ Pro77KGSF2021
28520Leonardo CruzWPts: 2x0Grand Slam RJ77KGR12021
29322Marcelo FaustoMarcelo FaustoWLoop chokeBalneario Open76KG4F2021
29323Leo DomingosWToe holdBalneario Open76KGSF2021
29325Raul BasilioRaul BasilioWLoop chokeBalneario Open76KGF2021
29873Luiz SantosWBotinhaRio SMO76KG4F2022
29927Thierry ReisWArmbarRio SMNGO73KG4F2022
29929Leo DomingosWToe holdRio SMNGO73KGSF2022
30129Eduardo JesusWToe holdSul Brasileiro76KG4F2022
30132Wesley PossamaiWPts: 7x4Sul Brasileiro76KGSF2022
30133Jadson AraujoWBotinhaSul Brasileiro76KGF2022
31008Iranslav NeoralWBotinhaCuritiba Open76KGR12022
31010Fernando ManoWBotinhaCuritiba Open76KG4F2022
31051Cleiton SantosWKneebarCuritiba OpenABSR12022
31057Raimon RosaWToe holdCuritiba OpenABSR22022
31062Gustavo BorgesWLoop chokeCuritiba OpenABS4F2022
36566Matheus OliveiraWLoop chokeBalneario Open82KG4F2022
38010Vinicius WolffWChoke from backCuritiba SMO82KG8F2023
40088Luis EduhardoWArmbarFloripa FO76KG4F2023
40089Iranslav NeoralWBotinhaFloripa FO76KGSF2023
40091Ademir BarretoAdemir BarretoWPts: 14x0Floripa FO76KGF2023
40567G. SouzaWBotinhaGrand Slam RJ77KGR12023
40576JP SousaWPts: 10x4Grand Slam RJ77KG8F2023
40582Wallisson OliveiraWLoop chokeGrand Slam RJ77KG4F2023
40584Andre CantanhedeWPts: 5x3Grand Slam RJ77KGSF2023
40711Brendo BabiloniaWBotinhaRio Open76KG4F2023
40714Thiago FurtadoWLoop chokeRio Open76KGSF2023
40715Gabriel AromatisWBotinhaRio Open76KGF2023
41015Miguel BitencourtWPts: 3x2Betim Open76KG4F2023
41019Julio ArantesWPts: 6x2Betim Open76KGSF2023
41020Vinicius PereiraVinicius PereiraWLoop chokeBetim Open76KGF2023
