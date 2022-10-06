Kacie Pechrada Tan, commonly known as KC, is a Thailandese born Jiu-Jitsu black belt who competes at the pro level of the sport where she represents the Cicero Costa Association. KC Tan is also one of the most successful Thai athletes to have competed in BJJ with consecutive Ab Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Grand Slam titles, and a World Pro title, as well as a gold medal in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Masters World Championships in the lower belt divisions, prior to her successful professional career. Kacie Tan was also the first home-grown female blackbelt from Thailand.

Kacie Tan Jiu-Jitsu

Full name: Kacie Pechrada Tan

Nickname: “KC” which is short for Kacie.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Sr > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Luis Carlos “Manimal” > Vinc Tan > Kacie Tan

Main Achievements:

1st Place AJP UAE National Pro (2022)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2020 / 2021 purple)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2020 / 2021 purple)

1st Place SJJSAF Copa America (2019 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF San Diego Open (2019 blue)

2nd Place JJWL Los Angeles Open (2019 blue)

Main Achievements (Masters, Colored Belts):

1st Place Masters World Championship (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Asian Open (2019 blue)

1st Place Taiwan JJ Open (2019 blue)

2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019 blue)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Galo (48,50 kg / 107.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Fortitude BJJ / Cicero Costa

Kacie Tan Biography

Kacie Tan was born on November 6, 1988, in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

During her adolescence, Kacie was academically driven and not invested in sports culture. She discovered Jiu-Jitsu later in life while attempting to find fitness-related activities after a health scare flared up due to her sedentary lifestyle, and deskbound work environment.

Unlike most pro-athletes who tend to start in their sports almost as soon as they can walk on two feet, Kacie spent her life working towards becoming an established architect in her home country, therefore, her occupation switch to BJJ athlete at the height of her career was a shock to her family and friends. Tan’s last position, prior to grappling, was that of Senior Architectural Project Manager with one of the top 5 estate development firms in Thailand (Origin Property) which was not a standard status for her age (in her twenties).

Almost immediately after KC entered the sporting world of jiu-jitsu, she started dedicating all her efforts to the task at hand, competing often and all over the world, from Brazil to the USA, to Asia. This commitment sped up her development in the belt system under the instructions of Professor Vinc Tan and Shane Suzuki.

After solid results at an international level, competitively, Tan climbed the ranks of the sport, which led to her black belt promotion in 2022. KC Tan’s promotion meant that she went from Day 1, inexperienced white belt to black belt in 3 years and 1 month. One of the fastest promotions recorded by BJJ Heroes.