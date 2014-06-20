Rida Haisam is a native of Ghana and a grappling pro athlete who earned his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt from Yuki Ishikawa, founder of Japan’s Carpe Diem Academy. Haisam made himself noticed as a brown belt, after a fantastic performance at the ‘Quintet: Grappling Team Survival Match II’ event, where he submitted 4 well known black belts, he would later cement his status as one of the top African BJJ competitors.

Rida Haisam Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rida Haisam Isaac

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Alexandre Paiva (Gi-gi) > Mitsuyoshi Hayakawa > Yuki Ishikawa > Rida Haisam

Main Achievements:

Quintet II Challenge 2nd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF Asian Open Champion (2018**)

JBJJF All Japan Champion (2017/2018**)

UAEJJF Grand Slam Tokyo 2nd Place (2017 brown)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2018 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2018 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Kneebar

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Carpe Diem

Rida Haisam Biography

Rida Haisam was born on July 25, 1993, in Accra – the capital of Ghana, on the Atlantic coast of West Africa, where he spent his formative years.

While growing up Rida’s sporting interests lied in football (soccer) and basketball, two sports Haisam played competitively from elementary to high school. These activities were stopped short in 2009 after his father was contracted by a Japanese construction company, and the family moved to Tokyo.

During their time in Japan, the Rida family became close with Haisam’s father’s overseer, a man who was also a jiu-jitsu enthusiast and BJJ coach. It was he who introduced the young Ghana talent to the martial art in 2011, an activity Haisam fell in love with from the very start.

Yamada Shigetaka became Haisam’s first jiu-jitsu instructor and the man who graded Rida with his blue (2012), purple (2014) and brown belts (2016). As a brown belt, however, the heavyweight athlete decided to take a step towards professionalism and looking to train in a more competitive atmosphere he left Yamada’s dojo and joined Yuki Ishikawa’s well known Carpe Diem Academy, a gym famed for housing some of the top competitors in Japan. It was while training under Ishikawa that Rida earned his black belt, on September 15, 2018.

Rida Haisam vs Erikson Takeushi (2017)

