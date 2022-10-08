Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Lucas Lisboa

Lucas Lisboa Alves is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Cícero Costha, who represents Fight Sports in the sport’s global circuit. Although he was a representative of Team Cícero Costha while climbing the ranks of the sport, much of Lisboa’s skillset is also attributed to other coaches such as Gilvan Junior and Isaque Pereira, who followed Lucas’ development in the early stages of his career.

Lucas Lisboa Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Lucas Lisboa Alves

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Lucas Lisboa

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Dallas Open (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Fall Open (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Chicago Summer Open (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF New Orleans Summer Open (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Summer Open (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 brown)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2019 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019* brown)

* Absolute
** Weight And Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Fight Sports

Lucas Lisboa Biography

Lucas Lisboa was born on Augusto 22, 1995, in Vitória the capital city of the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.

As a teenager Lisboa played basketball competitively, an activity he kept up until his mother passed away. The shock of losing his parent sent Lucas towards a downward spiral of depression, an ailment his family tried to overcome through the help of psychiatrists and psychologists to no avail.

One day Lucas found his way to a jiu-jitsu academy that existed nearby his school and training finally felt like the type of therapy he required. Much of this newfound joy in training was attributed to the excellent work of Lisboa’s first coach, Isaque Pereira.

Lisboa competed throughout all belts, locally, but as a purple belt, with 1 year left in his Political Science degree under the Universidade Federal do Espírito Santo, Lucas decided to put his academic life on the back burner and move to São Paulo, Brazil. to train under the guidance of Cicero Costha, one of the most famous instructors in the BJJ world.

While representing the Cicero Costha squad, Lucas Lisboa started traveling the world, competing in the IBJJF global circuit while conquering his brown and black belts from the renowned instructor, the latter of his promotions taking place on October 9, 2020.

During his time with Cicero Costha, Lisboa travelled often back home, to Espirito Santo, where he became a student of Gilvan Junior of team Checkmat in Jardim Camburi. Junior was equally important in Lucas’ development.

During a chat with his former teammate at Cicero Costha’s academy, André Porfirio, Lisboa heard of the many opportunities available at Fight Sports in Miami, Florida, USA. The conversation led Lucas to FS team leader Roberto Abreu (Cyborg) who accepted Lisboa in the team by the end of 2021.

Lucas Lisboa Grappling Record

17 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (41%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (47%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (12%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Armbar
RNC
Choke from back
Toe hold
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
19 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (21%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (21%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (47%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (11%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Choke from back
Armbar
RNC
Kneebar
Ezekiel
Triangle Armbar
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Lucas Lisboa Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
24899Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLArmbarSouth American88KG4F2020
26767Pedro AlexPedro AlexLEzekielRio Winter OpenABSSF2021
27569Jeferson GuaresiJeferson GuaresiLTriangle ArmbarPan American88KG8F2021
28109Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoLPts: 4x4, AdvCharlotte Open94KG4F2021
28636Lucas LaetLChoke from backNashville Open88KGF2021
29497Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.88KG8F2021
29895Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroLPts: 6x2Austin WO94KGSF2022
30403Jonnatas GracieJonnatas GracieLPts: 2x2, AdvAtlanta WOABSSF2022
30430Jansen GomesJansen GomesLReferee DecisionN. Orleans Open94KGSF2022
30611Kennedy MacielKennedy MacielLPts: 0x0, AdvMiami WOABS4F2022
30717Austin OrandayLPointsDallas OpenABSR12022
31165Matheus DinizMatheus DinizLPts: 0x0, AdvCharleston Open94KGF2022
31497Fellipe TrovoFellipe TrovoLRNCPan AmericanABSR22022
31609Matheus DinizMatheus DinizLChoke from backPan American94KGR12022
32416Marlon FerreiraLPts: 6x4Atlanta SPO88KG4F2022
32437Sebastian RodriguezSebastian RodriguezLArmbarAtlanta SPOABS4F2022
32876Lucas NoratLucas NoratLChoke from backWorld Champ.94KGR12022
34501Davi CabralDavi CabralLKneebarGrand Slam MIA94KGSF2022
34506Andre PorfirioAndre PorfirioLPts: 8x7Grand Slam MIA94KGRPC2022
25034Matheus GalacioWRNCGuarapari Pro85KGR12021
25035Bruno TostoWPts: 1x0Guarapari Pro85KG4F2021
25036Pedro PimentaWPts: 4x1Guarapari Pro85KGSF2021
25037Gustavo BorgesWPts: 2x1Guarapari Pro85KGF2021
26763Vítor CheloniWPointsRio Winter OpenABS4F2021
27815Marlon TanakaWArmbarAtlanta SMOP94KGF2021
28635Joao BrazWArmbarNashville Open88KGSF2021
30400Orlando BaccinoWChoke from backAtlanta WOABS4F2022
30709Mo AsbahiWArmbarDallas Open94KG4F2022
31164Juan RomeroWPts: 4x2Charleston Open94KGSF2022
31492Wildemar MatheusWReferee DecisionPan AmericanABSR12022
32431Jae McIntoshWPts: 11x2Atlanta SPOABSR12022
34238Marlon TanakaWRNCN. Orleans SMO94KGF2022
34392Theodore SandersWArmbarChicago SMO94KGF2022
34497Italo CostaWPts: 6x3Grand Slam MIA94KG4F2022
35057Alec BauldingAlec BauldingWToe holdAtlanta FO88KGSF2022
35059Angelo ClaiborneAngelo ClaiborneWReferee DecisionAtlanta FO88KGF2022
