Lucas Lisboa Alves is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Cícero Costha, who represents Fight Sports in the sport’s global circuit. Although he was a representative of Team Cícero Costha while climbing the ranks of the sport, much of Lisboa’s skillset is also attributed to other coaches such as Gilvan Junior and Isaque Pereira, who followed Lucas’ development in the early stages of his career.

Lucas Lisboa Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Lucas Lisboa Alves

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Lucas Lisboa

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Dallas Open (2022)

1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Fall Open (2022)

1st Place IBJJF Chicago Summer Open (2022)

1st Place IBJJF New Orleans Summer Open (2022)

1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Summer Open (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 brown)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019* brown)

* Absolute

** Weight And Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Fight Sports

Lucas Lisboa Biography

Lucas Lisboa was born on Augusto 22, 1995, in Vitória the capital city of the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.

As a teenager Lisboa played basketball competitively, an activity he kept up until his mother passed away. The shock of losing his parent sent Lucas towards a downward spiral of depression, an ailment his family tried to overcome through the help of psychiatrists and psychologists to no avail.

One day Lucas found his way to a jiu-jitsu academy that existed nearby his school and training finally felt like the type of therapy he required. Much of this newfound joy in training was attributed to the excellent work of Lisboa’s first coach, Isaque Pereira.

Lisboa competed throughout all belts, locally, but as a purple belt, with 1 year left in his Political Science degree under the Universidade Federal do Espírito Santo, Lucas decided to put his academic life on the back burner and move to São Paulo, Brazil. to train under the guidance of Cicero Costha, one of the most famous instructors in the BJJ world.

While representing the Cicero Costha squad, Lucas Lisboa started traveling the world, competing in the IBJJF global circuit while conquering his brown and black belts from the renowned instructor, the latter of his promotions taking place on October 9, 2020.

During his time with Cicero Costha, Lisboa travelled often back home, to Espirito Santo, where he became a student of Gilvan Junior of team Checkmat in Jardim Camburi. Junior was equally important in Lucas’ development.

During a chat with his former teammate at Cicero Costha’s academy, André Porfirio, Lisboa heard of the many opportunities available at Fight Sports in Miami, Florida, USA. The conversation led Lucas to FS team leader Roberto Abreu (Cyborg) who accepted Lisboa in the team by the end of 2021.