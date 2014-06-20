Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Adam Benayoun
Adam Benayoun

Adam Benayoun is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Ryan Hall and a representative of the Fifty/50 Martial Arts Academy in the sport’s international circuit, having also worked extensively with Marcelo Garcia, Fábio Clemente, Lucas Lepri and Babs Olusanmokun. Benayoun became known by BJJ mainstream media and fans while competing in the lower belt divisions where he conquered IBJJF Pan American and European titles.

Adam Benayoun Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Adam Benayoun

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Rodrigo Medeiros > Felipe Costa > Ryan Hall > Adam Benayoun

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF New York Spring Int. Open Champion (2018)
  • UAEJJF Canada Pro Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF Pan American Champion (2016 brown, 2014 purple)
  • IBJJF European Champion (2016 brown)
  • UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro 2nd Place (2015 brown)
  • IBJJF New York BJJ Pro Champion (2015 brown, 2014 purple)
  • IBJJF Boston Summer Int. Open (2015 brown)
  • IBJJF New York Summer Int. Open Champion (2014 brown)
  • IBJJF Charlotte Int. Open Champion (2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle Choke

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Fifty/50 Martial Arts Academy

Merchandise: Adam Benayoun Loop Chokes [On Demand]

Adam Benayoun Biography

Adam Benayoun was born on July 19, 1990 in New York City, state of New York – United States of America.

Although he was introduced to martial arts at the age of 7, this was at an after school karate kids class and the activity kept Adam’s attention to a minimum. He would later become invested in track and field during middle school, becoming a regional level athlete before finding his true calling in 2008 – jiu jitsu.

At the time (2008) Adam Benayoun was a big mixed martial arts (MMA) fan, with the grappling aspect of the sport raising his curiosity in particular. As the interest grew Benayoun decided to join a jiu jitsu academy and learn the trade, choosing Fábio Clemente‘s Alliance NYC for that effect.

Benayoun’s first instructors were big names of the sport such as Fábio Clemente and Lucas Lepri, as well as Clemente’s team associate Babs Olusanmokun. It was with this group that Adam progressed up to purple belt, a time when he joined the neighboring Alliance Academy of Marcelo Garcia – who had also spent time coaching at Clemente’s. It was Marcelinho who promoted Adam Benayoung to brown belt, and it was also at MGA that the young New Yorker started making his mark in the sport through his wins at the IBJJF European Open and Pans.

Adam’s relationship with Ryan Hall started back at Clemente’s academy when Benayoun was a blue belt. Much of the young competitor’s guard was based on Hall’s well known style – a submission oriented open guard with a strong elements of inverted guard. As a brown belt Adam visited Ryan’s academy (50/50 Jiu Jitsu) and thoroughly enjoyed the experience, revisiting the gym many times from then on. He was eventually invited to become part of the team staff as a coach, an offer accepted by Benayoun.

On December 20, 2017 Ryan Hall promoted Adam Benayoun to black belt, a ceremony that took place in Virginia, USA.

Adam Benayoun Grappling Record

7 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (43%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (57%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS WINS

3 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (33%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (33%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Adam Benayoun Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
14387Chris KriebelLReferee DecisionAtlanta W. Open70KG4F2018
14871Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoLPointsChicago Sp. Open70KGSF2018
15019Frederico AlvesLPts: 2x2, AdvWashington Open70KG4F2018
14842Reuben SagmanWTriangleCanada Nat. Pro69KGSF2018
14843Thiago BarbosaWPts: 0x0, AdvCanada Nat. Pro69KGF2018
14847Chris BumgardnerWTriangleCopa Virginia76KGSF2018
14848Scott DanceWOmoplataCopa Virginia76KGF2018
15181Silvio DuranWAdvNY Spring Open70KG4F2018
15183Tiago RibeiroWTriangleNY Spring Open70KGSF2018
15184Matheus GonzagaMatheus GonzagaWAdvNY Spring Open70KGF2018

Adam Benayoun Loop Chokes Highlight

 

