Erich Munis is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Isaque Bahiense and Gabriel Figueiró as well as a representative of the Dream Art / Alliance Academy coalition, who worked extensively with Rodrigo Feijão and the Clube Feijão workgroup during the early stages of his professional career. Erich Munis became widely recognized as one of the rising stars of the sport after his breakthrough performances in important titles on the international circuit, including the 2019 Copa Podio Heavyweight Grand Prix, a professional event that featured some of the top athletes in the sport. Erich conquered the GP as a brown belt, then becoming the first non-black belt to win the popular grappling tournament. Erich is also the youngest of 2 other jiu-jitsu standouts, Alex and Anderson Munis.

Erich Munis Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Erich Munis dos Santos

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Isaque Bahiense > Erich Munis

Lineage 2: Carlos Gracie (Senior)> Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie >Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Fábio Gurgel > Gabriel Figueiró > Erich Munis

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019** purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019** purple)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2019** purple, 2020** brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017 blue, 2018** / 2019** purple)

1st Place UAEJJF World Pro (2018 purple)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, AD (2019 brown)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, LA (2019 brown)

1st Place ACBJJ South American Championship (2018 purple)

1st Place Copa Podio HW Grand Prix (2019)

** Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: Dream Art

Erich Munis Biography

Erich Munis was born on December 19, 1997, in Panorama, a city located in the State of São Paulo, Brazil.

Growing up, Erich’s father was a big influence on him and his brothers, and it was he who instilled in the young Munis’ the love for sports and martial arts, even though there was not a lot in the way of combat sports, in the small town of Panorama.

In 2013 jiu-jitsu finally arrived in Panorama under the “Raça” team banner. Erich enrolled in the gym, alongside his middle brother Anderson. While the two siblings started training at Raça, Alex, the oldest of the brothers, also joined a grappling club at the nearby town of Três Lagoas, where he was working with his father. That nearby academy was an affiliate of Nova União and Clube Feijão.

As blue belts, the Munis brothers decided to try and follow jiu-jitsu as a career. As Alex already had a connection with Clube Feijão – one of the biggest producers of grappling talent in Brazil, the brothers decided to apply for a scholarship at the team’s headquarters, all being accepted by the well-known Maringá based school. The first to move to the training camp were Alex and Anderson who arrived as blue belts, with Erich joining them the following year due to his high-school arrangements.

Under the guidance of Rodrigo Feijão, at CF, the Munis brothers went from unknown, small-town athletes to being recognized among the hottest prospects in the sport, a reputation earned during their purple belt campaigns.

Although doing very well, competition-wise during this period, the Munis bros struggled to make ends meet financially. It was after reaching out for support on social media to compete at an international tournament that the brothers were contacted by Israel Bahiense, a representative of the Dream Art project – a brand new training center, fully dedicated to supporting and producing high-level, professional jiu-jitsu athletes.

After joining Dream Art, Erich’s skillset went above and beyond all expectations, as the young Panorama native went on to win double gold at the World Championships as a purple belt. His outstanding career on the international circuit earned Erich Munis and his brothers, their black belt by Dream Art’s team leaders, Isaque Bahiense and Gabriel Figueiró in a ceremony that took place on September 28, 2020.