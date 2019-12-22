Roberto Jimenez is an Ecuatorian / American grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Mr. Raul Jimenez (Gacho) — Roberto’s father. Widely regarded as one of the most exciting athletes of his generation, a reputation Roberto earned while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, Jimenez conquered World Jiu-Jitsu titles as a blue, purple and brown belt, always displaying a submission oriented grappling style with which he captivated fans from around the world.

Roberto Jimenez Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Roberto Francisco Jimenez

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Raul Jimenez > Roberto Jimenez

Main Achievements:

Fight 2 Win 185 lbs Brown Belt Champion (2019)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2018** purple)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2019* brown)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2016 / 2017)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile NoGi (2016)

1st Place IBJJF Pans Championship Juvenile (2016** / 2017**)

1st Place IBJJF Pans Championship NoGi (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2019** brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NoGi (2019** brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Open Juvenile (2017**)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, TYO (2019 brown)

1st Place ROYAL Invitational (2016)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2016*)

2nd Place UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019 brown)

2nd Place ACBJJ North America Championship (2018 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile NoGi (2016*)

3rd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2018** purple / 2019* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pans Championship NoGi (2019* brown)

3rd Place UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro (2018 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Choke from back control

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94,30 kg /208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance / Studio 76

Roberto Jimenez Biography

Roberto Jimenez was born on May 19, 2000, in Miami, Florida, United States of America, being the son of Emigrants from South America’s – Ecuador.

Roberto’s father Raul “Gacho” Jimenez was an avid Thai boxing practitioner, who, by 2001 decided to start training jiu-jitsu. His love for grappling led Gacho to enroll young Roberto in BJJ class when he was 4 years old.

By the time Roberto turned 10, the Jimenez family returned to the USA, this time settling in Texas. Roberto knew little to no English at the time, having in Spanish his mother tongue, a shortcoming that made him the target of school bullies for some time. This problem would be surpassed by using jiu-jitsu to protect himself, as explained in a 2019 interview given by the Jimenez’s to FloGrappling (video below).

Although an avid competitor from a very young age, Roberto did not win his first gold medal until his 13th birthday. This was a turning point in Jimenez’s life, as he had not thoroughly enjoyed competing up until that point. The taste of victory opened a new door in Roberto’s grappling career, as he started focussing more on training than he ever had until that point.

By the time Roberto was 15 years old, he was competing weekly in several divisions, going for the teen division – weight + absolute, gi + no-gi while doing also the adult division, weight + absolute, gi + no-gi. Taking home as many as 8 medals per event. This age was also the time when Jimenez had his first big break into a mainstream BJJ audience, after competing in the ROYAL INVITATIONAL, a pro-tournament where the main stars of the colored belt divisions battled for a cash prize. Although the youngest athlete on the card, Roberto came out with the trophy, beating by submission many of the sport’s most promising stars. Names such as Gabriel Sousa (R1), Thalison Soares (R2) and Gabriel Almeida (R3).

From his first appearance at ROYAL, Roberto’s stock as a competitor skyrocketed. After repeated success across every colored belt competitive year, Roberto Jimenez was promoted to black belt, by his father Mr. Raul Jimenez.