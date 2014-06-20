Leonardo Lara, often referenced as Leo Lara, is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Caio Almeida being also one of the top representatives of the JFC Almeida JJ São Paulo academy, one of the main affiliates of the Atos Jiu Jitsu team in Brazil. Lara made a name for himself while competing in the lower belt divisions of the sport by conquering important tournaments such as the IBJJF World, Pan American and South American titles. He would cement his status as an elite grappler immediately after earning the black belt rank, by conquering the ACBJJ world title (2018).

Leonardo Lara Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Leonardo Teixeira Lara

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > H. Gracie > C. Gracie Jr > R. Gracie > Gabriel Vella > Caio Almeida > Leo Lara

Main Achievements:

ACBJJ World Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF World Champion (2018 brown)

IBJJF Pans Champion (2018 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2018 brown)

IBJJF South American Champion (2018 brown)

UAEJJF Grand Slam – RJ Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF São Paulo Open Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF Brazilian Nat. Championship 2nd Place (2018**)

IBJJF Juvenile World Championship 2nd Place (2014)

IBJJF Juvenile Pans Championship 2nd Place (2014)

IBJJF Juvenile Brazilian Nat. Championship 2nd Place (2014)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Championship 2nd Place (2017* brown)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown)

IBJJF European Open Championship 3rd Place (2018 brown)

IBJJF Juvenile Brazilian Nat. Championship 3rd Place (2013/2014*)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: JFC Almeida JJ / Atos

Leonardo Lara Biography

Leonardo Lara was born on January 24, 1997 in Porecatu – state of Paraná, Brazil, though due to his parents’s occupations Lara did not settle there and relocated regularly. The family would eventually grow roots in São Paulo, in 2006.

At the age of 10 Leonardo Lara became curious about jiu jitsu as most of his friends practiced this martial art. Near his home was a social project led by the Almeida brothers, which facilitated free jiu jitsu classes for local children, and it was there that Leo decided to make his first attempt at a grappling class.

Diogo Almeida was Leo Lara’s first instructor at the aforementioned social project, where the youngster started his training on a 3 classes per week regimen. Lara practiced BJJ for most of the year but eventually started skipping classes, gradually leading his abandonment.

In 2011 Lara bumped into his old BJJ coach (Diogo) on the street, who questioned Leonardo on his absence from the mats. Leo did not have a valid reason for his long non attendance, which helped Almeida convince him to return. This comeback would be settled at Caio Almeida‘s (Diogo’s brother) academy, who – given that Leonardo’s talent was already evident, allowed the young man to train gratuitously under a scholarship.

A BJJ scholarship meant that Lara would have to work extra hard and compete, a challenge that fuelled Leonardo’s fire. The hardship of the competitor lifestyle was often grueling, but necessary, as described by Lara to BJJ Heroes on an interview in 2018:

“I remember once, I was exhausted after a long week of training and asked my coach to rest on the Saturday. Caio told me I couldn’t because students on a scholarship had to train harder than the rest and could not miss practice. It was terrible at the time, I was shattered. It was also very important because he sat me down to talk and his words really resonated. After this I never asked for a break again and fully embraced the toughness of the routine, and even started enjoying it. I grew from it.”

When Lara’s parents relocated to a different part of the city, far from Almeida’s gym, coach Caio opened the doors of his family’s home to Leo, who started living there to keep the training intensity. A decision fully supported by his parents. Leonardo’s dedication to the sport made him one of the hottest prospects in the sport during the colored belts competitive seasons, and on June 2018 Lara was finally awarded his black belt rank by coach Caio Almeida.

Leonardo Lara Grappling Record 4 WINS BY POINTS

1 ( 25 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 25 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

2 ( 50 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION WINS 2 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 100 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Toe hold 50 1 #86e620 Choke from back 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS Leonardo Lara Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 15986 Kaynan Duarte Kaynan Duarte L Toe hold Copa Podio O94KG RR 2018 15994 Jared Dopp Jared Dopp L Choke from back Copa Podio O94KG RR 2018 15997 B. Lima W Pts: 0x0, Adv Copa Podio O94KG RR 2018 16119 Diego Ramalho Diego Ramalho W Pts: 2x0 ACBJJ World 75KG 4F 2018 16122 Hugo Marques Hugo Marques W Referee Decision ACBJJ World 75KG SF 2018 16123 Sergio Rios W Referee Decision ACBJJ World 75KG F 2018

Leonardo Lara vs Rider Zuchi

