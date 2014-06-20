Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
Silvio Duran
, / 300 0

Silvio Duran

BJJ Fighter Database
SHARE
Digitsu Free BJJ Techniques

Silvio Duran de Barros Saraiva, commonly known as Silvio Duran is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Cavaca and Vitor Ribeiro, being also one of the main representatives of the Vitor Shaolin Ribeiro Brazilian Jiu Jitsu NYC academy in the sport/martial art’s competitive circuit. Duran made a name for himself early on in his career, being already regarded as one of Brazil’s hottest prospects as a blue belt, a status he would solidify as a black belt through his wins in many important events of the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).

Silvio Duran Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Silvio Duran de Barros Saraiva

Nickname: “Silvinho” which is a common and endearing way of saying Silvio in the Portuguese language.

Lineage 1:  Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Élcio Figueiredo > Rodrigo Cavaca > Silvio Duran

Lineage 2: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Carlson Gracie > Andre Pederneiras > Vitor Ribeiro > Silvio Duran

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF American National NoGi Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF New York Summer Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Chicago Spring Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Miami Spring Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Atlanta Spring Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Boston Spring Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Boston Summer Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Seattle Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Long Beach Open Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF San Antonio Open Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF New York Pro 2nd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Miami Fall Open 2nd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF World NoGi Championship 3rd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Pan Ams NoGi Championship 3rd Place (2017)
  • UAEJJ North America Continental Pro 3rd Place (2018)
  • IBJJF American National 3rd Place (2017)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2012 blue, 2014 purple)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National Teams Champion (2014 purple)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National NoGi Champion (2012 purple)
  • CBJJ South-Brazilian National Champion (2014 purple)
  • UAEJJ National Pro Champion / Gramado Trials (2014 purpe)
  • IBJJF New York BJJ Pro Champion (2015*/2016* brown)
  • IBJJF São Paulo Open Champion (2014 purple, 2015 brown)
  • IBJJF São Paulo Open NoGi Champion (2014 purple)
  • IBJJF World NoGi Championship 2nd Place (2011 blue)
  • IBJJF Pan Ams Championship 2nd Place (2015 brown)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National NoGi 2nd Place (2010/2011** blue)
  • IBJJF World NoGi Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown)
  • IBJJF Pan Ams NoGi Championship 3rd Place (2015/2016 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Botinha footlock

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Vitor Shaolin Ribeiro BJJ NYC

Silvio Duran Biography

Silvio Duran was born on May 03, 1989 in Santos, a coastal city in southern Brazil’s São Paulo state.

Duran’s interest in martial arts was a precocious one and by the age of 3 he had already started taking judo lessons. After judo Silvio was enlisted in karate, which he practiced for a few years before joining muay Thai (MT) as a 14 year old.

Thai boxing was Silvio’s main extra curricular activity for 4 years, but as he reached his 18th birthday, he was convinced by two of his best friends (Caio Ramos e Rafael Cavaca) as well as his uncle (Ricardo Duran) to give jiu jitsu a chance. At the time Silvio was studying at a local university while also working part time and his schedule was not compatible with MT, for this reason he decided try BJJ. The connection with grappling was almost immediate, and soon he became addicted to this martial art/sport, practicing it as often as he could.

Rodrigo Cavaca was Silvio’s main instructor from the get-go, though Duran’s busy schedule did not allow him to train in the main class of the gym. Instead, most of the classes attended by Silvio at the start were led by then assistant instructors Marcus Buchecha and Rafael Cavaca (Rodrigo’s brother), both purple belts back then.

Competition quickly became a big part of Silvio’s evolution in jiu jitsu, an environment in which he excelled. As a blue belt Duran started being referenced as one of the hottest prospects in Brazil after conquering his first national title. His stock would only rise as a purple belt with important wins at the Brazilian Nationals again, this time with gi and nogi, adding to his list of accolades an important team trophy at the CBJJ Team Nationals. A tournament in which his team (Zenith) featured an all star cast with names such as: Silvio Duran, Renato Canuto, Fellipe Andrew, Piter Frank e Luan Frasson.

In 2015 Silvio moved to New York City – USA after an invitation made by Vitor Ribeiro. Ribeiro, also known as Shaolin, was in need of an assistant instructor at his NYC gym and Duran fit the required profile. The relationship between Duran and Shaolin grew, as did Silvio’s jiu jitsu while competing in the sport’s most competitive circuit (US). His experience and development would lead to Silvio’s black belt ceremony, led by Rodrigo Cavaca and Ribeiro in New York on November 21, 2016.

Silvio Duran Grappling Record

44 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    18 (41%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    5 (11%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    14 (32%)
  • BY DECISION
    5 (11%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    2 (5%)

14 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Botinha
86
12
#86e620
Toe hold
7
1
#5AD3D1
Kneebar
7
1
14
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
20 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (25%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    9 (45%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (30%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Bow and arrow
33
2
#86e620
Choke
33
2
#5AD3D1
Choke from back
17
1
#d1212a
Kimura
17
1
6
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Silvio Duran Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
11419Windson RamosLPts: 0x0, AdvAtlanta W. Open70KGF2017
11431Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 6x0San Jose Open70KGF2017
11844Jamil Hill-TaylorJamil Hill-TaylorLBow and arrowPan American70KG4F2017
12076Jamil Hill-TaylorJamil Hill-TaylorLPts: 2x2, AdvNY Spring Open70KGSF2017
12749Jonathan ThomasLBow and arrowWorld Champ.70KGR12017
13000Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 8x6American Nats70KGSF2017
13388Hiago GeorgeHiago GeorgeLPts: 0x0, AdvSan Diego Pro70KGSF2017
13585Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLChokeAtlanta SM Open76KGF2017
13786Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoLAdvMiami Fall Open70KGF2017
13989Jamil Hill-TaylorJamil Hill-TaylorLChoke from backBJJ NY Pro70KGF2017
14183Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoLPts: 0x0, AdvCincinnati Open70KGF2017
14190Vitor OliveiraVitor OliveiraLChokeCincinnati OpenABSF2017
14212Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 4x4, AdvNoGi Worlds67KGSF2017
14520Jeffrey CummingsLN/AAtlanta W. Open70KGSF2018
14672Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x0Continental Pro69KGSF2018
14832Gilson NunesGilson NunesLPts: 0x0, AdvPan American70KG8F2018
15159Fellipe TrovoFellipe TrovoLPointsSan Jose OpenABS4F2018
15332Adam BenayounAdam BenayounLAdvNY Spring Open70KG4F2018
15813Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 9x0World Champ.70KGR22018
16155Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoLPts: 0x0, AdvNY BJJ Pro70KGSF2018
11075John RickelWToe holdSan Antonio F. O.70KGF2016
11095Andre LuchesiWPts: 4x2Long Beach Open70KG4F2016
11096Wallace SantosWBotinhaLong Beach Open70KGSF2016
11097Jordan GomezWBotinhaLong Beach Open70KGF2016
11418Franciscso MatosWPts: 0x0, AdvAtlanta W. Open70KGSF2017
11428Marcus WilsonWReferee DecisionSan Jose Open70KG4F2017
11430Nicollas WelkerWDQSan Jose Open70KGSF2017
11839Nicollas WelkerWPts: 0x0, AdvPan American70KG8F2017
12382Paulo SilvaWBotinhaBoston Sp. Open70KGSF2017
12383Thiago AlvesWPts: 4x2Boston Sp. Open70KGF2017
12967Rene LopezWReferee DecisionAmerican NG Nats67KGF2017
13065Joao PereiraWPts: 4x2NY Summer Open70KGSF2017
13066Andre MonteiroAndre MonteiroWPts: 4x2NY Summer Open70KGF2017
13082Bruno DiasWBotinhaNY S. No-Gi Open67KGSF2017
13083Joao AlvesWPts: 2x2, AdvNY S. No-Gi Open67KGF2017
13177Joao PereiraWBotinhaBoston SM. Open70KGSF2017
13178Felipe SimplicioWBotinhaBoston SM. Open70KGF2017
13222Jason GagnonJason GagnonWReferee DecisionSeattle Open70KGSF2017
13223Benjamin BrosbeWBotinhaSeattle Open70KGF2017
13260Bruce GuevaraWBotinhaChicago SMO70KGSF2017
13261Wallace SantosWKneebarChicago SMO70KGF2017
13386Vitor MoraesWBotinhaSan Diego Pro70KG4F2017
13584Jonathan BurenWPts: 4x2Atlanta SM Open76KGSF2017
13707Scott DanceWBotinhaCharlotte Open70KGSF2017
13708Samuel BragaSamuel BragaWPts: 2x0Charlotte Open70KGF2017
13784Brandon WalenskyWPts: 6x2Miami Fall Open70KGSF2017
13985Brian MahechaBrian MahechaWPts: 2x0BJJ NY Pro70KG4F2017
13988Kevin MahechaKevin MahechaWPts: 2x0BJJ NY Pro70KGSF2017
14181Adam FerraraAdam FerraraWPts: 4x2Cincinnati Open70KGSF2017
14186Robby MalofWPts: 4x4, AdvCincinnati OpenABS4F2017
14189Matt LeightonMatt LeightonWReferee DecisionCincinnati OpenABSSF2017
14204Matthew AragoniWBotinhaNoGi Worlds67KGR12017
14207Evan RamsdenWReferee DecisionNoGi Worlds67KG4F2017
14541Adam BenayounAdam BenayounWPts: 8x6Atlanta Sp. Open70KGF2018
14671Thiago BritoWPts: 4x2Continental Pro69KG4F2018
15016Chris KriebelWPts: 4x4, AdvChicago Sp. Open70KGSF2018
15017Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoWPts: 10x8Chicago Sp. Open70KGF2018
15164Jose LeonWPts: 6x0San Jose NGO67KGSF2018
15165Jose LeonWPts: 14x2San Jose NGO67KGF2018
15349Sidemar HonorioWDQNY Spring NGO67KGSF2018
15350Christian MueckayWBotinhaNY Spring NGO67KGF2018
15351Daniel DavisWPts: 2x0NY Spring NGOABSF2018
15658Adam BenayounAdam BenayounWPointsDallas Spring Open70KGSF2018
15809Jeffrey CummingsWPts: 2x0World Champ.70KGR12018

Silvio Duran vs Filipe Simplicio

Silvio Duran vs Benjamin Brosbe

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
The Grappling Authority Store
Deus Fightwear and Kimonos
Meerkatsu Jiu Jitsu Gis and Apparel
Never Tap Knee Support
Ath Supplements
Hypnotik Gi and NoGi
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN