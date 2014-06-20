Silvio Duran de Barros Saraiva, commonly known as Silvio Duran is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Cavaca and Vitor Ribeiro, being also one of the main representatives of the Vitor Shaolin Ribeiro Brazilian Jiu Jitsu NYC academy in the sport/martial art’s competitive circuit. Duran made a name for himself early on in his career, being already regarded as one of Brazil’s hottest prospects as a blue belt, a status he would solidify as a black belt through his wins in many important events of the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).

Silvio Duran Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Silvio Duran de Barros Saraiva

Nickname: “Silvinho” which is a common and endearing way of saying Silvio in the Portuguese language.

Lineage 1: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Élcio Figueiredo > Rodrigo Cavaca > Silvio Duran

Lineage 2: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Andre Pederneiras > Vitor Ribeiro > Silvio Duran

Main Achievements:

IBJJF American National NoGi Champion (2017)

IBJJF New York Summer Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Chicago Spring Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Miami Spring Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Atlanta Spring Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Boston Spring Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Boston Summer Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Seattle Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Long Beach Open Champion (2016)

IBJJF San Antonio Open Champion (2016)

IBJJF New York Pro 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF Miami Fall Open 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF World NoGi Championship 3rd Place (2017)

IBJJF Pan Ams NoGi Championship 3rd Place (2017)

UAEJJ North America Continental Pro 3rd Place (2018)

IBJJF American National 3rd Place (2017)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2012 blue, 2014 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian National Teams Champion (2014 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian National NoGi Champion (2012 purple)

CBJJ South-Brazilian National Champion (2014 purple)

UAEJJ National Pro Champion / Gramado Trials (2014 purpe)

IBJJF New York BJJ Pro Champion (2015*/2016* brown)

IBJJF São Paulo Open Champion (2014 purple, 2015 brown)

IBJJF São Paulo Open NoGi Champion (2014 purple)

IBJJF World NoGi Championship 2nd Place (2011 blue)

IBJJF Pan Ams Championship 2nd Place (2015 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National NoGi 2nd Place (2010/2011** blue)

IBJJF World NoGi Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown)

IBJJF Pan Ams NoGi Championship 3rd Place (2015/2016 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Botinha footlock

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Vitor Shaolin Ribeiro BJJ NYC

Silvio Duran Biography

Silvio Duran was born on May 03, 1989 in Santos, a coastal city in southern Brazil’s São Paulo state.

Duran’s interest in martial arts was a precocious one and by the age of 3 he had already started taking judo lessons. After judo Silvio was enlisted in karate, which he practiced for a few years before joining muay Thai (MT) as a 14 year old.

Thai boxing was Silvio’s main extra curricular activity for 4 years, but as he reached his 18th birthday, he was convinced by two of his best friends (Caio Ramos e Rafael Cavaca) as well as his uncle (Ricardo Duran) to give jiu jitsu a chance. At the time Silvio was studying at a local university while also working part time and his schedule was not compatible with MT, for this reason he decided try BJJ. The connection with grappling was almost immediate, and soon he became addicted to this martial art/sport, practicing it as often as he could.

Rodrigo Cavaca was Silvio’s main instructor from the get-go, though Duran’s busy schedule did not allow him to train in the main class of the gym. Instead, most of the classes attended by Silvio at the start were led by then assistant instructors Marcus Buchecha and Rafael Cavaca (Rodrigo’s brother), both purple belts back then.

Competition quickly became a big part of Silvio’s evolution in jiu jitsu, an environment in which he excelled. As a blue belt Duran started being referenced as one of the hottest prospects in Brazil after conquering his first national title. His stock would only rise as a purple belt with important wins at the Brazilian Nationals again, this time with gi and nogi, adding to his list of accolades an important team trophy at the CBJJ Team Nationals. A tournament in which his team (Zenith) featured an all star cast with names such as: Silvio Duran, Renato Canuto, Fellipe Andrew, Piter Frank e Luan Frasson.

In 2015 Silvio moved to New York City – USA after an invitation made by Vitor Ribeiro. Ribeiro, also known as Shaolin, was in need of an assistant instructor at his NYC gym and Duran fit the required profile. The relationship between Duran and Shaolin grew, as did Silvio’s jiu jitsu while competing in the sport’s most competitive circuit (US). His experience and development would lead to Silvio’s black belt ceremony, led by Rodrigo Cavaca and Ribeiro in New York on November 21, 2016.

Silvio Duran vs Filipe Simplicio



Silvio Duran vs Benjamin Brosbe

