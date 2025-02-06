Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Vitória Assis

Vitória de Assis is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Bruno Leonardo “Formiga” and Rafael Barbosa “Formiga”, as well as an accomplished competitor in the sport’s competitive circuit. Vitória first made waves as an athlete while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, where she conquered numerous important medals in the Gi (kimono) and No-Gi (no-kimono/grappling) rulesets.

Vitória Assis Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Vitória Damiana Silva de Assis

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie >Carlson Gracie > Ricardo Libório > André Almeida > Leandro Escobar > Rafael Formiga > Vitória de Assis

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2023)
  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023 / 2024)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2025)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 purple / 2023 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (58,50 kg / 129.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Double Five

Vitória de Assis Biography

Vitória Damiana Silva de Assis was born on September 20, 2002, in Paquetá Island, just off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

As a child, Assis was always interested in sports, competing in football (soccer) and swimming before she found jiu-jitsu, at age 11. Under the guidance of coach Gildo Jorge, Vitória started competing from the start, with her first tournament participation taking place 3 months after she entered the mats.

Showing a natural ability for grappling, Vitória Assis quickly gained the reputation of being one of the sport’s top prospects, first, under the guidance of Mr. Gildo and later, after she received her yellow belt, with instructor Bruno “Formiga”.

After an exciting career in the colored belt divisions, which included medals in the World and Pan American Championships in the purple and brown belt ranks, Vitória Assis was promoted to the black belt rank by her instructor, Bruno Formiga, and the Double Five team leader, Rafael Formiga on June 2023.

Vitoria Assis Grappling Record

18 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (39%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (22%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (28%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (6%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS WINS

RNC
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
10 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (40%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (20%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Choke from back
Vitoria Assis Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
30472Gabriela FechterLReferee DecisionADCC BR2 Trials60KG8F2022
35354Anna RodriguesAnna RodriguesLPts: 3x0AJP NoGi GP62KGF2022
43570Adele FornarinoAdele FornarinoLArmbarNoGi Pan56KGF2023
46617Gabriela PereiraGabriela PereiraLPts: 5x0European Open58KGSF2024
47901Amanda MonteiroAmanda MonteiroLPointsDallas NGOABSF2024
50590Larissa CamposLarissa CamposLTriangle armbarWorld Champ.58KG4F2024
51518Gisele TavaresLPointsAustin SMOABSF2024
52696Karen TerraLReferee DecisionJJ CON58KGSF2024
55415Janaina LebreJanaina LebreLChoke from backIBJJF Crown64KG4F2024
56611Larissa CamposLarissa CamposLChoke from backEuropean Open58KGF2025
35351Izabel SekiWPts: 3x1AJP NoGi GP62KG4F2022
35353Stephanie TorresWPts: 4x0AJP NoGi GP62KGSF2022
41410Larissa CamposLarissa CamposWInjuryAmerican Nats58KGF2023
41475Kathleen EganWRNCAmerican NNG55KGF2023
41752Patricia MachadoWSubmissionAustin SMO58KGF2023
41817Brenda WunnerWPts: 2x2, AdvOrlando SMO58KGF2023
43339Thauany CorreaWInside heel hookBrasileiro NoGi55KGSF2023
43341Bianca GianniniWRNCBrasileiro NoGi55KGF2023
43569Amanda BruseAmanda BruseWPts: 2x2, AdvNoGi Pan56KGSF2023
46611Emily NicholsonWPts: 3x0European Open58KGR12024
46615Maria LuizaMaria LuizaWPts: 2x2, AdvEuropean Open58KG4F2024
47892Jessica CraneWPointsDallas Open58KGRR2024
47894Jessica CraneWPointsDallas Open58KGF2024
47900Jordan PatrickWPointsDallas OpenABSSF2024
51517Brenda WunnerWPointsAustin SMO58KGF2024
56600Emilia PakulskiWPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean Open58KGR12025
56605Anabelle DominicoWArmbarEuropean Open58KG4F2025
56610Cassia MouraCassia MouraWReferee DecisionEuropean Open58KGSF2025
