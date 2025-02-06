Vitória de Assis is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Bruno Leonardo “Formiga” and Rafael Barbosa “Formiga”, as well as an accomplished competitor in the sport’s competitive circuit. Vitória first made waves as an athlete while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, where she conquered numerous important medals in the Gi (kimono) and No-Gi (no-kimono/grappling) rulesets.

Vitória Assis Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Vitória Damiana Silva de Assis

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie >Carlson Gracie > Ricardo Libório > André Almeida > Leandro Escobar > Rafael Formiga > Vitória de Assis

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2023)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023 / 2024)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2025)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 purple / 2023 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (58,50 kg / 129.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Double Five

Vitória de Assis Biography

Vitória Damiana Silva de Assis was born on September 20, 2002, in Paquetá Island, just off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

As a child, Assis was always interested in sports, competing in football (soccer) and swimming before she found jiu-jitsu, at age 11. Under the guidance of coach Gildo Jorge, Vitória started competing from the start, with her first tournament participation taking place 3 months after she entered the mats.

Showing a natural ability for grappling, Vitória Assis quickly gained the reputation of being one of the sport’s top prospects, first, under the guidance of Mr. Gildo and later, after she received her yellow belt, with instructor Bruno “Formiga”.

After an exciting career in the colored belt divisions, which included medals in the World and Pan American Championships in the purple and brown belt ranks, Vitória Assis was promoted to the black belt rank by her instructor, Bruno Formiga, and the Double Five team leader, Rafael Formiga on June 2023.