Lucas Jose Alves de Oliveira, commonly known as Lucas Alves is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Luciano Nucci, Michael Langhi and Fábio Gurgel, who one of the top athletes of the Alliance Academy squad in the sport’s international circuit. A well-known competitor on the São Paulo State circuit (Brazil) during his colored belt career, Lucas’ recognition grew to a worldwide audience after his first year as a black belt, a time when he conquered his first International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European title as well as numerous open tournaments.

Lucas Alves Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Lucas Jose Alves de Oliveira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr. > Ryan Gracie > Luciano Nucci > Lucas Alves

Lineage 2: C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Lucas Alves

Lineage 3: C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Fernando Tererê > Rubens Charles > Michael Langhi > Lucas Alves

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF European Open NoGi (2019)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Open NoGi (2019)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Floripa Winter Open NoGi (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Floripa Winter Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Belo Horizonte Winter Open NoGi (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Belo Horizonte Winter Open (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2015 purple, 2018 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2018 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF South Brazilian Championship (2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Single Leg X

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Lucas Alves Biography

Lucas Alves was born on July 23, 1993, in São Paulo – Brazil, where he grew up and where he was first introduced to sports. Starting from a young age, Lucas’ sporting career began with football (soccer) and stretched up until his 15th birthday. In the meantime, Alves dipped his toes in the martial arts world through capoeira, which he practiced during his pre-teens.

In 2007, at the age of 14, Lucas started training jiu-jitsu, influenced by his father, who joined class on the same day as Alves. Both father and son had been fans of mixed martial arts (MMA) for some time and favored the skillset shown by BJJ stylists, which propelled them to sign on to David de Souza’s class – a local black belt under Luiz Guilherme of the Guigo JJ Academy.

De Souza awarded Alves his green belt, but by the end of 2008, Lucas switched camps and started training with Luciano Nucci (also known as “Mestre Casquinha”), one of the Alliance Association’s top coaches. It was under Casquinha’s guidance that Lucas became a professional athlete, a career choice he made as a purple belt.

As time progressed Lucas Alves started sharing his training between Casquinha’s gym and the team’s headquarters with Fábio Gurgel and Michael Langhi. It was this trio who promoted Lucas to black belt, in July 2019.