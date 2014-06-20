Marcos Paulo Costa is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Juarez Soares, and a representative of the DDR academy – a gym known for developing a range of high end grapplers such as José Junior, Marcos Tinoco, José Carlos. Marcos Costa’s recognition in the sport of BJJ occurred mainly while competing in the United Arab Emirates Jiu Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) international circuit, particularly during his 2017 where Marcos made the podium of the Abu Dhabi World Pro and the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam. Marcos Paulo Costa Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Marcos Paulo Costa Nickname: N/A Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Juarez Soares > Marcos Costa Main Achievements: IBJJF Roman Open Champion (2017) UAEJJF Sharjah International Pro Champion (2017) IBJJF No-Gi European Open 2nd Place (2017) UAEJJF Grand Slam – Abu Dhabi 2nd Place (2017) CBJJ Brasileiro No-Gi 3rd Place (2017) UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2017) Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs) Team/Association: DDR Marcos Paulo Costa Biography Marcos Paulo Costa was born on September 29, 1989 in Rio de Janeiro – Brazil moving on to Araruama when he was 11 years old. Like most Brazilian children, Marcos started playing competitive sports through football (soccer), only finding about jiu jitsu at the age of 16 through a group of highschool buddies. Costa’s first steps in BJJ were taken at a local academy, under the guidance of a purple belt nicknamed ‘Russo’ (Russian). Russo followed Costa’s development all the way to blue belt, a time when Marcos’ tuition was taken by the Russian’s coach – Alessandro ‘Bacalhau’ Vieira. This arrangement was short lived as Marcos Costa ended up switching again, this time settling at Juarez Soares gym, one of the most well respected instructors in the region and leader of the DDR academy ( initials that stand for Dedicação, Disciplina, Respeito [Dedication, Discipline and Respect]). Marcos stood by Soared throughout his coloured belt career all the way to black belt – a promotion that took place on February 8, 2014. A few months after earning his black belt Marcos Paulo was offered a job working in Dubai – coaching jiu jitsu. He decided to move to the United Arab Emirates with his wife Leticia Vargas (also a BJJ black belt), where he established himself as both an instructor and a regular competitor. Marcos Costa Grappling Record 22 WINS BY POINTS 16 (73%) BY ADVANTAGES 1 (5%) BY SUBMISSION 3 (14%) BY DECISION 1 (5%) BY PENALTIES 1 (5%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 3 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Submission 67 2 #86e620 Botinha 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 15 LOSSES BY POINTS 7 (47%) BY ADVANTAGES 3 (20%) BY SUBMISSION 4 (27%) BY DECISION 1 (7%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Choke from back 50 2 #86e620 Choke 25 1 #5AD3D1 Kneebar 25 1 4 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Marcos Costa Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 5099Victor SilverioVictor SilverioLChokeEtapa 2 FJJR82KGF20146158Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLChoke from backThe Team Trials76KGF20146463Davi RamosDavi RamosLPointsSharjah Open85KGF20156474Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLReferee DecisionBerkut OpenABSSF20157632Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLKneebarSP Open88KGSF20159237Dany GerardDany GerardLPointsWorld ProABSR120169318Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Pro77KG8F201610483Jose JuniorJose JuniorLPointsAl Ain Int. Pro85KGF201611026Faisal AlKitbeFaisal AlKitbeLPointsAD Grand Slam NG83KGF201711049Gabriel ArgesGabriel ArgesLChoke from backGrand Slam AD85KG4F201711884Stefano CorreaLN/AEuropean NoGi85KGF201712172Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLPts: 2x0World Pro85KGSF201712857Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam Tokyo85KGSF201712859Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLPts: 2x0Grand Slam Tokyo85KG3RD201713389Gabriel LimaLPts: 0x0, AdvBrasileiro NoGi85KGF20175097UnknownWPointsEtapa 1 FJJR82KGSF20145098Luis VenturinoWPts: 6x0Etapa 1 FJJR82KGF20146234Hitalo MachadoWPointsDubai Open85KGSF20156235Igor SousaWPointsDubai Open85KGF20156461UnknownWPointsSharjah Open85KGSF20157630UnknownWPointsSP Open88KG4F201510481Tiago BravoTiago BravoWPointsAl Ain Int. Pro85KG4F201610482Andre CamposWSubmissionAl Ain Int. Pro85KGSF201611001Nino AmbrosioWPointsAjman Pro85KGSF201611002Luis VenturinoWPointsAjman Pro85KGF201611005Igor de SousaWPts: 0x0, PenSharjah Pro85KGSF201711006Ygor DantasWPts: 2x2, AdvSharjah Pro85KGF201711025Luis VenturinoWSubmissionAD Grand Slam NG83KGSF201711045Ygor DantasWReferee DecisionGrand Slam AD85KGR1201711830Luca AnacoretaLuca AnacoretaWPointsRome Open88KGSF201711831Adriano LimaWPointsRome Open88KGF201711882Felipe MotaFelipe MotaWN/AEuropean NoGi85KGSF201712170William DiasWPts: 4x2World Pro85KG4F201712178Kit DaleWPts: 2x0World Pro85KGRPC201712180William DiasWPts: 4x2World Pro85KG3RD201713387Jeancemy SantosWBotinhaBrasileiro NoGi85KG4F201713388Pedro ContiWPts: 2x0Brasileiro NoGi85KGSF2017 Marcos Paulo Costa vs Luis Venturino