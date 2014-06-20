Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Marcos Paulo Costa
Marcos Paulo Costa

Marcos Paulo Costa is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Juarez Soares, and a representative of the DDR academy – a gym known for developing a range of high end grapplers such as José Junior, Marcos Tinoco, José Carlos. Marcos Costa’s recognition in the sport of BJJ occurred mainly while competing in the United Arab Emirates Jiu Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) international circuit, particularly during his 2017 where Marcos made the podium of the Abu Dhabi World Pro and the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

Marcos Paulo Costa Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Marcos Paulo Costa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Juarez Soares > Marcos Costa

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Roman Open Champion (2017)
  • UAEJJF Sharjah International Pro Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF No-Gi European Open 2nd Place (2017)
  • UAEJJF Grand Slam – Abu Dhabi 2nd Place (2017)
  • CBJJ Brasileiro No-Gi 3rd Place (2017)
  • UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2017)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: DDR

Marcos Paulo Costa Biography

Marcos Paulo Costa was born on September 29, 1989 in Rio de Janeiro – Brazil moving on to Araruama when he was 11 years old.

Like most Brazilian children, Marcos started playing competitive sports through football (soccer), only finding about jiu jitsu at the age of 16 through a group of highschool buddies. Costa’s first steps in BJJ were taken at a local academy, under the guidance of a purple belt nicknamed ‘Russo’ (Russian).

Russo followed Costa’s development all the way to blue belt, a time when Marcos’ tuition was taken by the Russian’s coach – Alessandro ‘Bacalhau’ Vieira. This arrangement was short lived as Marcos Costa ended up switching again, this time settling at Juarez Soares gym, one of the most well respected instructors in the region and leader of the DDR academy ( initials that stand for Dedicação, Disciplina, Respeito [Dedication, Discipline and Respect]). Marcos stood by Soared throughout his coloured belt career all the way to black belt – a promotion that took place on February 8, 2014.

A few months after earning his black belt Marcos Paulo was offered a job working in Dubai – coaching jiu jitsu. He decided to move to the United Arab Emirates with his wife Leticia Vargas (also a BJJ black belt), where he established himself as both an instructor and a regular competitor.

Marcos Costa Grappling Record

22 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    16 (73%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (5%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (14%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (5%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Submission
67
2
#86e620
Botinha
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
15 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    7 (47%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (20%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (27%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
50
2
#86e620
Choke
25
1
#5AD3D1
Kneebar
25
1
4
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Marcos Costa Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
5099Victor SilverioVictor SilverioLChokeEtapa 2 FJJR82KGF2014
6158Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLChoke from backThe Team Trials76KGF2014
6463Davi RamosDavi RamosLPointsSharjah Open85KGF2015
6474Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLReferee DecisionBerkut OpenABSSF2015
7632Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLKneebarSP Open88KGSF2015
9237Dany GerardDany GerardLPointsWorld ProABSR12016
9318Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Pro77KG8F2016
10483Jose JuniorJose JuniorLPointsAl Ain Int. Pro85KGF2016
11026Faisal AlKitbeFaisal AlKitbeLPointsAD Grand Slam NG83KGF2017
11049Gabriel ArgesGabriel ArgesLChoke from backGrand Slam AD85KG4F2017
11884Stefano CorreaLN/AEuropean NoGi85KGF2017
12172Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLPts: 2x0World Pro85KGSF2017
12857Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam Tokyo85KGSF2017
12859Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLPts: 2x0Grand Slam Tokyo85KG3RD2017
13389Gabriel LimaLPts: 0x0, AdvBrasileiro NoGi85KGF2017
5097UnknownWPointsEtapa 1 FJJR82KGSF2014
5098Luis VenturinoWPts: 6x0Etapa 1 FJJR82KGF2014
6234Hitalo MachadoWPointsDubai Open85KGSF2015
6235Igor SousaWPointsDubai Open85KGF2015
6461UnknownWPointsSharjah Open85KGSF2015
7630UnknownWPointsSP Open88KG4F2015
10481Tiago BravoTiago BravoWPointsAl Ain Int. Pro85KG4F2016
10482Andre CamposWSubmissionAl Ain Int. Pro85KGSF2016
11001Nino AmbrosioWPointsAjman Pro85KGSF2016
11002Luis VenturinoWPointsAjman Pro85KGF2016
11005Igor de SousaWPts: 0x0, PenSharjah Pro85KGSF2017
11006Ygor DantasWPts: 2x2, AdvSharjah Pro85KGF2017
11025Luis VenturinoWSubmissionAD Grand Slam NG83KGSF2017
11045Ygor DantasWReferee DecisionGrand Slam AD85KGR12017
11830Luca AnacoretaLuca AnacoretaWPointsRome Open88KGSF2017
11831Adriano LimaWPointsRome Open88KGF2017
11882Felipe MotaFelipe MotaWN/AEuropean NoGi85KGSF2017
12170William DiasWPts: 4x2World Pro85KG4F2017
12178Kit DaleWPts: 2x0World Pro85KGRPC2017
12180William DiasWPts: 4x2World Pro85KG3RD2017
13387Jeancemy SantosWBotinhaBrasileiro NoGi85KG4F2017
13388Pedro ContiWPts: 2x0Brasileiro NoGi85KGSF2017

