Maria Luisa Delahaye

Maria Luisa Delahaye Amorim, commonly known as Maria Delahaye is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Richard “Tio Ricky” Neves and Renato Verás who represents the Grappling Fight Team (GFT) in the sport’s international circuit. Delahaye first made waves in the sport while competing in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) league’s mixed division (black & brown) where she earned a #2 overall ranking in 2024, competing as a brown belt.

Maria Luisa Delahaye Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Maria Luisa Delahaye Amorim

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Luis França > O. Fadda > Monir Salomão > Julio Cesar > Renato Verás > Maria Luisa Delahaye

Main Achievements:

  • #2 Ranked Athlete In AJP Circuit (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2024 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 purple)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Maria Luisa Delahaye Biography

Maria Delahaye was born on December 18, 2000, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and moved to Saquarema, a beach town also located in the state of Rio de Janeiro, when she was 13.

Born into a family of athletes where her father had been a professional futsal (indoor soccer/football) player and her mother an avid athletics practitioner, it didn’t take long before Maria herself was embedded in sports culture. Delahaye’s first competitive sport was judo, which she started at 5 at the Gávea Escola Nova under coach Marco Aurelio.

Aurelio and coach Ney Wilson were part of Maria’s development as a judoka up until her early teens. She was forced to stop her judo practice when she moved to Saquarema as there were no judo schools in the more remote town.

Arriving in Saquarema at 13-14, Delahaye was convinced by her mother to try jiu-jitsu as it was the closest thing to judo in the area. Maria started at a neighboring gym but they were not competition-minded and she ended up switching to Saquafit as a yellow belt, a gym affiliated with one of the biggest BJJ squads in the country, GFTeam. There, Maria Luisa met instructors Richard “Tio Ricky” Neves and Renato Verás.

Maria Delahaye quickly became one of the most accomplished athletes on the Neves-Veras workgroup, remaining under the guidance of the coaching duo across all belts, even while studying Physical Education in college. As a brown belt, she began regular visits to GFT’s headquarters in Meyer, RJ, to train with the team’s professional squad. Her hard work led to her black belt promotion in July 2024.

Maria Delahaye Grappling Record

19 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    17 (89%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (5%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION WINS

#214eb8
Armbar
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION
5 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (80%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (20%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
Submission
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Maria Delahaye Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
43186Randryely S.LPts: 3x3ADGS Miami62KGRPC2023
49775Yara KakishLPts: 2x1ADGS ABD62KGSF2024
49781Violeta AngelovaLSubmissionADGS ABD62KG3RD2024
51909Sarah GalvaoLPts: 5x3ADGS RJ62KG4F2024
51915Giovanna ParmisanoLPts: 2x0ADGS RJ62KGRPC2024
34152Larissa MartinsWPts: 4x2ADGS RJ62KGR12022
34154Jaine FragosoWPts: 6x4ADGS RJ62KG4F2022
34157Ludmila FioriWPts: 6x6ADGS RJ62KGSF2022
39596Diosana FrigoWPts: 8x1SA Cont ProABSR12023
39597Miranda GalbanWPts: 2x0SA Cont ProABS4F2023
39608Ana SchmittAna SchmittWPts: 2x1SA Cont Pro62KGR12023
39609Eduarda MacenaWPts: 8x2SA Cont Pro62KG4F2023
39610Samayra ZauraWPts: 5x1SA Cont Pro62KGSF2023
39611Vitoria CabralWPts: 3x1SA Cont Pro62KGF2023
39899Isabela RibeiroWPts: 10x0ADGS ABD62KGSF2023
43178L. BernalesWPts: 3x1ADGS Miami62KG4F2023
48782Thamyres SantosWPts: 4x2SA Cont. Pro62KG4F2024
48783Juliana TeixeiraWPts: 5x2SA Cont. Pro62KGSF2024
48925Angelika LykoWArmbarADGS Rome62KG8F2024
48931Ludmila FioriWPts: 4x2ADGS Rome62KG4F2024
48934Stephanie FaureWPts: 3x2ADGS Rome62KGSF2024
49773Joanna ZabulewiczWPts: 4x1ADGS ABD62KG4F2024
49779Zara TofanoWReferee DecisionADGS ABD62KGRPC2024
51902Kamilla SouzaWPts: 10x0ADGS RJ62KG8F2024
