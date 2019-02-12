Inseong Jang is a Korean born martial artist with black belts in judo, hapkido, taekwondo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, the latter of which earned while training under the tutelage of Choi Won Choi. Although training and competing mainly in South Korea, far from the spotlight of grappling, Jang earned worldwide recognition in BJJ after his outstanding performances at the Spyder Invitational back in 2018, a time when he defeated big names such as Rafael Domingos and AJ Agazarm.
Full Name: Inseong Jang
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti (Jacare) > Ricardo Miller > Choi Won Choi > Inseong Jang
Main Achievements:
- IBJJF Manila Open Champion (2019*)
- IBJJF Seoul Open Champion (2018)
- SPYDER LW GP 2nd Place (2018)
- SPYDER Invitational 3rd Place (2018)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- UAEJJF South Korea Pro Champion (2016 brown)
- IBJJF Asian Open 2nd Place (2017 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)
Weight Division: Peso Leve
Team/Association: Wire BJJ
Inseong Jang Biography
Inseong Jang was born on December 17, 1988, in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.
South Korea is well known for its martial arts tradition, activities to which most of its population is well educated. Jang was no different, with his involvement in Korea’s prime self-defense style, Hapkido, starting at the age of 15.
The interest in martial arts developed from his mid-teens all the way into Inseong’s adulthood, with the young athlete going on a deep dive into martial arts studies, which led to Jang taking a university degree on the subject. His learning of combat was not strictly academic as the young Korean went on to achieve black belts in hapkido (4th degree), taekwondo (3rd degree) and judo (2nd degree) while competing extensively in all 3 MA’s.
After graduating from college on May 2013, Inseong started looking for another challenge in martial arts, something that excited his competitive nature. He found that feeling in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, then joining Choi Won Choi’s BJJ academy in Seoul. Jang progressed through the belt system always under Choi’s tutelage and eventually became an instructor at the academy as well as a professional athlete, earning his black belt in 2018.
Inseong Jang Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
4 (67%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (33%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
0 (0%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
0 SUBMISSION WINS
-
BY POINTS
2 (50%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
1 (25%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (25%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
1 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Inseong Jang Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|13928
|Jamil Hill-TaylorJamil Hill-Taylor
|L
|Pts: 4x0
|Spyder Invitational
|76KG
|F
|2017
|16498
|Diego RamalhoDiego Ramalho
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Grand Slam Tokyo
|77KG
|R1
|2018
|17485
|Paulo MiyaoPaulo Miyao
|L
|Referee Decision
|Spyder Inv. Final
|76KG
|SF
|2018
|17879
|Adam WardzinskiAdam Wardzinski
|L
|Choke
|Seol Open
|ABS
|4F
|2018
|13925
|Edson Oliveira
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|Spyder Invitational
|76KG
|4F
|2017
|13927
|Rafael Domingos
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Spyder Invitational
|76KG
|SF
|2017
|16435
|AJ AgazarmAJ Agazarm
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Spider Inv. 4F
|76KG
|SPF
|2018
|17878
|Dae Lee
|W
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Seol Open
|110KG
|F
|2018
|18280
|Rodrigo CaporalRodrigo Caporal
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Manila Open
|ABS
|SF
|2019
|18281
|Hyungcheul Kim
|W
|Pts: 14x0
|Manila Open
|ABS
|F
|2019
Inseong Jang vs AJ Agazarm
