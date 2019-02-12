Inseong Jang is a Korean born martial artist with black belts in judo, hapkido, taekwondo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, the latter of which earned while training under the tutelage of Choi Won Choi. Although training and competing mainly in South Korea, far from the spotlight of grappling, Jang earned worldwide recognition in BJJ after his outstanding performances at the Spyder Invitational back in 2018, a time when he defeated big names such as Rafael Domingos and AJ Agazarm.

Full Name: Inseong Jang

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti (Jacare) > Ricardo Miller > Choi Won Choi > Inseong Jang

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Manila Open Champion (2019*)

IBJJF Seoul Open Champion (2018)

SPYDER LW GP 2nd Place (2018)

SPYDER Invitational 3rd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

UAEJJF South Korea Pro Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF Asian Open 2nd Place (2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Weight Division: Peso Leve

Team/Association: Wire BJJ

Inseong Jang Biography

Inseong Jang was born on December 17, 1988, in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

South Korea is well known for its martial arts tradition, activities to which most of its population is well educated. Jang was no different, with his involvement in Korea’s prime self-defense style, Hapkido, starting at the age of 15.

The interest in martial arts developed from his mid-teens all the way into Inseong’s adulthood, with the young athlete going on a deep dive into martial arts studies, which led to Jang taking a university degree on the subject. His learning of combat was not strictly academic as the young Korean went on to achieve black belts in hapkido (4th degree), taekwondo (3rd degree) and judo (2nd degree) while competing extensively in all 3 MA’s.

After graduating from college on May 2013, Inseong started looking for another challenge in martial arts, something that excited his competitive nature. He found that feeling in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, then joining Choi Won Choi’s BJJ academy in Seoul. Jang progressed through the belt system always under Choi’s tutelage and eventually became an instructor at the academy as well as a professional athlete, earning his black belt in 2018.

Inseong Jang Grappling Record 6 WINS BY POINTS

4 ( 67 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

2 ( 33 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION WINS 4 LOSSES BY POINTS

2 ( 50 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 25 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 25 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Choke 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Inseong Jang Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 13928 Jamil Hill-Taylor Jamil Hill-Taylor L Pts: 4x0 Spyder Invitational 76KG F 2017 16498 Diego Ramalho Diego Ramalho L Pts: 2x0 Grand Slam Tokyo 77KG R1 2018 17485 Paulo Miyao Paulo Miyao L Referee Decision Spyder Inv. Final 76KG SF 2018 17879 Adam Wardzinski Adam Wardzinski L Choke Seol Open ABS 4F 2018 13925 Edson Oliveira W Pts: 4x0 Spyder Invitational 76KG 4F 2017 13927 Rafael Domingos W Pts: 2x0 Spyder Invitational 76KG SF 2017 16435 AJ Agazarm AJ Agazarm W Pts: 0x0, Adv Spider Inv. 4F 76KG SPF 2018 17878 Dae Lee W Pts: 2x2, Adv Seol Open 110KG F 2018 18280 Rodrigo Caporal Rodrigo Caporal W Pts: 2x0 Manila Open ABS SF 2019 18281 Hyungcheul Kim W Pts: 14x0 Manila Open ABS F 2019

Inseong Jang vs AJ Agazarm

