Inseong Jang
Inseong Jang

Inseong Jang is a Korean born martial artist with black belts in judo, hapkido, taekwondo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, the latter of which earned while training under the tutelage of Choi Won Choi. Although training and competing mainly in South Korea, far from the spotlight of grappling, Jang earned worldwide recognition in BJJ after his outstanding performances at the Spyder Invitational back in 2018, a time when he defeated big names such as Rafael Domingos and AJ Agazarm.

Inseong Jang Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Inseong Jang

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti (Jacare) > Ricardo Miller > Choi Won Choi > Inseong Jang

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Manila Open Champion (2019*)
  • IBJJF Seoul Open Champion (2018)
  • SPYDER LW GP 2nd Place (2018)
  • SPYDER Invitational 3rd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • UAEJJF South Korea Pro Champion (2016 brown)
  • IBJJF Asian Open 2nd Place (2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Weight Division: Peso Leve

Team/Association: Wire BJJ

Inseong Jang Biography

Inseong Jang was born on December 17, 1988, in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

South Korea is well known for its martial arts tradition, activities to which most of its population is well educated. Jang was no different, with his involvement in Korea’s prime self-defense style, Hapkido, starting at the age of 15.

The interest in martial arts developed from his mid-teens all the way into Inseong’s adulthood, with the young athlete going on a deep dive into martial arts studies, which led to Jang taking a university degree on the subject. His learning of combat was not strictly academic as the young Korean went on to achieve black belts in hapkido (4th degree), taekwondo (3rd degree) and judo (2nd degree) while competing extensively in all 3 MA’s.

After graduating from college on May 2013, Inseong started looking for another challenge in martial arts, something that excited his competitive nature. He found that feeling in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, then joining Choi Won Choi’s BJJ academy in Seoul. Jang progressed through the belt system always under Choi’s tutelage and eventually became an instructor at the academy as well as a professional athlete, earning his black belt in 2018.

Inseong Jang Grappling Record

6 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (67%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (33%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION WINS

4 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (25%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (25%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Choke
(100%) SUBMISSION

Inseong Jang Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
13928Jamil Hill-TaylorJamil Hill-TaylorLPts: 4x0Spyder Invitational76KGF2017
16498Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoLPts: 2x0Grand Slam Tokyo77KGR12018
17485Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLReferee DecisionSpyder Inv. Final76KGSF2018
17879Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLChokeSeol OpenABS4F2018
13925Edson OliveiraWPts: 4x0Spyder Invitational76KG4F2017
13927Rafael DomingosWPts: 2x0Spyder Invitational76KGSF2017
16435AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmWPts: 0x0, AdvSpider Inv. 4F76KGSPF2018
17878Dae LeeWPts: 2x2, AdvSeol Open110KGF2018
18280Rodrigo CaporalRodrigo CaporalWPts: 2x0Manila OpenABSSF2019
18281Hyungcheul KimWPts: 14x0Manila OpenABSF2019

Inseong Jang vs AJ Agazarm

